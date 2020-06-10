 ‘Dignity of Labour’

By: Rupak. G. Duarah

Work is worship. All honest and noble works are respectable and adorable. Recently, a group of Assamese young youths of Majuli start the business of barber in their native district. For a prolong period, these types of avenues are being neglected in our society. Although these types of works are neglected by us, but these are considered to be a profitable business which requires less labour and cost. But surprisingly, no Assamese youths seem to have opted for taking this profession as source of their livelihood being engulfed by the so called social rigid customary rules prevailing in our society. As such, opportunities are being taken by the non-indigenous people coming from outside the state. For such works, there is no any rivalry community in front of them. Therefore, they take this advantage and spread their business all over the state and earn huge amount of money easily.

It is matter of fact that we, the Assamese people are lazy in works and keep ourselves away from doing hard labour. Surprisingly, we may beg for our livelihood but we never try to do some works which have low social status. Only for some baseless religious faiths, social customs and rigid rules, we are in back foot in comparing to other states.

But as a modern and well educated citizen of India, if we can think about ‘Chandrayan’ or ‘Space Journey’, why can’t we think to change the meaningless rules and customs in the society which have been following for a couple of centuries ago ? Living in the age of Mobile, Computer, Internet, we must not underestimate the job of Barber, Cobbler or Vegetable Vendor. For earning money and daily bread, we can easily choose such types of profession instead of depending on our old parents or running after easy money.

It has been observed that the young youths are hankering after easy money to become a rich man over night even committing heinous crimes like robbery, snatching of money, ornaments, human trafficking etc. But they don’t think of earning money by adopting some professions like barber, cobbler or vegetable vendor. If this growing psyche of the young youths can be diverted resorting to such heinous activities, the ongoing rampant criminal activities can be minimized to a considerable extent, which will indirectly help in boosting our economy as well as establishing a peace and harmony among various sections of our society.

In foreign countries, some university students also use to do part time job in the hotels or restaurants. Surprisingly, one of the daughters of the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, worked in a hotel as a service girl. Sometimes, she get scold from the Manager or the customer for her silly mistakes. But she tried to do her works perfectly and sincerely. If the daughter of a President of a super power country can do the job in a hotel, why don’t we prefer such types of low standard profession in Assam? There are lots of works in front of us to do; only we have to pick them up. If we do such types works with sincerity and dedication, then we can easily reach the goal of success and financially become sound. No need to waste our valuable time in search of Government jobs or high ranking occupations. If non-Assamese people can do every work easily in front of us in our state, why can’t we?

As an educated and advance citizen of Assam, we must change our habit and attitude. Try to be a man with smart mind and smart thinking. Better to avoid century old baseless social customs and rigid rules. The young youths of Majuli show the right path at the right time by starting the profession of Assamese barber. Our other unemployed young youths must follow them and their ideology. If we start such types of jobs without any shame or hesitation, we may also lead a luxurious and happy life.