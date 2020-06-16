Dihing Patkai: A survivor yet again

By: Novanita Sharma

Every forest space is a blessing to this world, and more so are the lush and pristine primordial rainforests of our planet which are the living relics of a world from which most of us have distanced ourselves in due course of modernization. Despite the failure of modern men to comprehend and feel the affinity to their evolutionary ancestors and their primitive homes, these forests of immense intensity enriched us in all possible ways since the very inception of Homo sapiens on this planet. The tropical rainforests are not mere natural wonders, they hold answers to the labyrinth we carry within us, within the rainforests lay the meaning of our world, quiet and sublime, it exists in its blissful equanimity. We must reestablish our severed and at times neglected connection with these forests to find the answers. The countless tales of these forests reverberates in its immense magnitude, to feel it one must care to visit these primitive forest lands, and one must develop the right consciousness to imbibe the very philosophy of forests. The rainforests are self-sufficient entities, source of endless bounty which nurtures every life form existing as part of its multitudinal structure and also supporting others who merely depended on its richness for self-gratification. In a way these rainforests are a heritage which commands respect from all living beings, more so from the human beings because unknowingly we depended on them for our very existence since the dawn of humanity, we are indebted to this bounty of nature which survived us from time immemorial.

Earth was once covered by 20% tropical rainforest, which gradually got reduced to less than 7% worldwide. The Amazon basin of Brazil covers world’s largest chunk of tropical rainforest which constitutes 33% of the worldwide rainforest coverage. Zaire and Indonesia follows Brazil with almost 10% of respective worldwide rainforest cover. In India tropical rainforest is found in Western Ghats and parts of North-eastern India. In the past, there were vast stretches of rainforests in Upper Assam. These rainforests were inhabited by innumerable life forms from big mammals like Asian Elephants to countless microscopic microorganisms found in the forest floor. But these forests have shrunk to minimum due to various anthropogenic activities viz; industrialization, population increase, influx of people from other areas, conversion of forest land for crop cultivation, tea plantation and other natural resources extraction. It is unfortunate that not much attention was paid for the conservation of the valuable rainforests of Assam, millions of tons of timber, plywood, cane and other forest resources were extracted from the forest for exporting outside the state. Assam lost very large tracts of rich rainforest cover to the advent and growth of tea plantations. One of the largest contiguous patch of tropical rainforest survived the onslaught and still exists in Upper Assam districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. This last patch of tropical rainforest stretches to the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh with intermittent fragmentations. This last contiguous patch of Assam’s tropical rainforests is administratively divided in to Jeypore Reserved Forest, Upper Dihing Reserved Forest and Dirak Reserved Forest, constituting an area of 500sqkm of pristine rainforest cover. These invaluable contiguous rainforests provide niches for plethora of rare, endangered and endemic flora and fauna which includes more than 300 species of birds, 37species of mammals, large number of reptiles, amphibians and insects. These rainforests show the characteristic multistoried structure and as such it comprises of trees having height, which varies from 65ft to 150ft. The top canopy more often than not is dominated exclusively by Holong which majestically towers up to more than 46m in height. The middle canopy is dominated by Iron Wood trees. Another giant in the top canopy is Segun. The understory species includes Garcinia lanceaefolia and the shrub and herb layer has various species of Wild banana, Trees fern, pepper, etc. The ground cover mainly has Melastoma, Leea and other species. This rainforest provide home to 7 species of non- human primates which also includes Hoolock Gibbon, the only non-human ape species found in India. Hoolock Gibbons are one of the most endangered apes of the world. This rainforest constitutes one of the last remaining natural habitats for a viable population of Hoolock Gibbons. Other endangered species of mammals found amidst the thickets of this rainforest are Tiger, Leopard, Sloth Bear, Clouded Leopard, Gaur, Sambar, Asian Elephant, Flying Squirrel, Pangolin, Crab eating Mongoose, etc. Well known as a bird’s paradise, this rainforest patch is a safe haven to many rare species of avifauna which includes Mountain Bamboo Partridge, Grey Peacock Pheasant, White Winged Duck, Oriental Pied Hornbill, Great Hornbill, Brown Hornbill, Eurasian Eagle Owl, Black Bazza, etc. This tropical rainforest makes an important habitat for 6 species of lesser cats viz; Clouded Leopard, Fishing Cat, Leopard Cat, Marbled Cat, Golden Cat and Jungle Cat. It is well understood that this rainforest patch is nothing less than a treasure of natural history which calls for absolute protection. But, ironically the immense richness of this forestland mostly attracted the marauding eyes of those who simply extracted its resources for their benefit and failed to even spare a moment of gratitude for this forestland. In the past there had been vast stretches of rainforests in Upper Assam, adjacent to Arunachal Pradesh. Continuous and unplanned extraction of forest resources from these rainforests has reduced most of it to completely denuded small patches scattered and fragmented all over the region. This is noteworthy that the multi-structural tropical rainforests are climax ecosystems which are highly sensitive to changes; a breakdown in its multi storied structure, fragmentation in the forest space brings irreparable loss to the ecosystem and its biodiversity. A damaged rainforest is not a rainforest at all. Various factors brought the destruction of the tropical rainforests of Assam. One of the prime reasons is that the earth which bore the magnificent tropical rainforests was impregnated with rich minerals beneath. On the other hand, the majestic trees of the rainforests like Holong along with others like Nahar, Segun, etc were sought after by the timber and plywood industry. The economy driven human minds were lured by this hidden treasure and the lack of foresight on part of our governance easily undermined the significance of the priceless tropical rainforests of Assam. The rainforests of Assam have been in constant battle for its survival, the rainforests contested against its own resources to survive all these years of ignominy and neglect.

The fate of the remaining rainforests of Assam was almost sealed; it was undeniably doomed to die its silent death in complete oblivion. The arrival of Nature’s Beckon, an environment activist group of North-eastern India which had already gained its recognition from the world for its contribution to biodiversity conservation and earned faith from the masses for its grassroots presence came as a divine intervention to rescue this last remaining contiguous patch of tropical rainforests of Brahmaputra valley. Nature’s Beckon started its conservation activities in and around these forests from 1992. So far no one ever talked about these immensely biodiverse rainforests of Assam, no one through generations ever mentioned it to their children that Assam happens to belong to the proud league of Nations which bask in the glory of being the handful few who are blessed with rare lineage of Earth’s glorious natural heritage, no one ever cared to make the world take note of the presence of one of the richest biodiverse tropical rainforests in this part of the planet which has its unique place in natural history. Nature’s Beckon launched its campaign to protect the 500sqkm of contiguous rainforests of Upper Assam spread across Joypur RF, Upper Dihing RF and Dirak RF situated in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts in 1994. This 500sqkm of contiguous rainforests constituted the richest and most pristine rainforest cover which calls for immediate protection to save it from any future destruction. Nature’s Beckon’s had a mammoth task to carry, beginning with detail mapping of the biodiversity of these impenetrable multi-storeyed rainforest. The richest forests of Assam failed to draw the attention of the scientific bodies so far which left huge gap in the availability of detailed scientific data and literature, which was necessary to understand the biodiversity and dynamics of the complex rainforest ecosystem. Nature’s Beckon carried their baseline forest surveys, the first ever thorough study of these rainforests to facilitate biodiversity conservation measures. Though self-rewarding, working in the inhospitable heat, humidity and absolute uncertainties of tropical rainforests entails very sincere motivation for nature conservation. Nature’s Beckon engaged in rigorous rainforest awareness campaign through which the fringe communities and people of Assam came to know about the existence and the significance of tropical rainforests of Assam. Subsequently, the rainforests of Assam saw a new dawn, Nature’s Beckon gave birth to the first ever rainforest conservation movement of Assam for the complete protection and future conservation of the last remaining largest contiguous patch of rich tropical rainforests of Upper Assam. The fringe communities, villagers, school students, youth, people from nearby townships and towns took very active part in taking forward the rainforest conservation movement. In 2001, Nature’s Beckon organized the first ever International Rainforest Festival in Jeypore. The most successful forest festival in the history of Assam so far, this event was attended by the then Chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi and representatives from 12 different nations from across the world. Wildlife conservationists, wildlife biologists, scientists and intelligentsia from different parts of the world extended their support to the movement. The rainforests of Assam finally found a place in the club of the richest forests of the world for the very first time. The rainforest conservation movement of Assam was one of most well documented conservation movements of India, reported in all newspapers of Assam, the leading national newspapers, magazines and electronic media. Despite the incredible public opinion, scientific credibility, support from scientific community from across the Nation as well as from different parts of the world and earnest appeal from Nature’s Beckon to declare 500sqkm of the contiguous tropical rainforests of Upper Assam as a Wildlife Sanctuary under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the State government continued to give a deaf ear to the movement. Where, on one hand the Nature’s Beckon led rainforest conservation movement steered for protection and conservation of the tropical rainforests of Assam, there at the same time continued stiff resistance to this movement from those who were enticed to this forestland to merely satisfy their ambitious personal goals of wealth and luxury. The wealth of natural resources of these rainforests and the mineral rich earth of this part of the region was on the radar of many who either failed to comprehend or chose to gleefully undermine the importance of the future conservation of the last vestiges of tropical rainforests of Upper Assam. Nature’s Beckon fought an arduous fight, a battle where the true motivation for conservation and protection of the last remaining rainforests of Assam was the driving force for everyone involved in the movement. Nature’s Beckon under the able leadership of Soumyadeep Datta kept the fire alight; dedicated members of Nature’s Beckon, the fringe communities, writers, poets, journalists, nature loving people of Assam, many supporters from across the world kept the movement alive. After prolonged delay the State Government of Assam declared the creation of Dihing Patkai Wildife Sanctuary on 13th June, 2004, which comprised of 111.19sqkm of the proposed 500sqkm of the tropical rainforest spread across Jeypore RF, Upper Dihing RF and Dirak RF. The government failed to give Wildlife Sanctuary status to the entire 500sqkm of pristine rainforest which was in immediate need of protection as repeatedly appealed by Nature’s Beckon through the rainforest conservation movement. Nature’s Beckon welcomed the move with further appeal to the government to include the rest of the remaining area of rainforests in the wildlife sanctuary at earliest. Nature’s Beckon believes in pragmatic biodiversity conservation, if we really want to conserve any forest, we must ensure its complete protection and in India’s context the highest order of legal protection is provided to any wildlife/forest under the Wildlife Protection Act of India 1972. Nature’s Beckon continued its work for the conservation of the 500sqkm of tropical rainforests of Assam. Training and imparting of valuable information regarding rainforest conservation, capacity building of local youth, and familiarisation of people with the structure and magnitude of the rainforests through nature camps, bird watching training camps, environment education in schools and colleges, meetings with the village elders and many other conservation activities continued till date. The organization remained ever vigilant against all adversaries to give protection to Dihing Patkai Wildlife sanctuary and its adjoining forests. The forests survived in its pristine form under the watchful eyes of Nature’s Beckon. The organization came forth with the important documentation of the rainforests of Upper Assam, some very important books were produced which further spread correct information regarding this rich rainforests of Assam. Few books worth mentioning includes the album book “Rainforests of Assam”, “Namchangor Antexpur” and “Dihing Patkai Abhyoronyo”. In “Namchangor Antexpur”, the author Soumyadeep Datta very eloquently narrates about the steep road travelled by him and Nature’s Beckon while steering the rainforest conservation movement. Nature’s Beckon is pledged to provide complete protection to the 500sqkm of contiguous tropical rainforests of Upper Assam no matter what.

The Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining rainforests of Upper Assam continued to live in relative seclusion for all these years. Given to government’s inability to carve out right eco-tourism model for a natural wonder of such immenseness and partly also due to the lack of interest of our citizens perhaps because of the disrupted bond of today’s men/women with nature, the rainforests of Assam situated in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts didn’t gain the desired attention from the people of Assam. But the year 2020 witnessed Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary capturing unexceptional limelight. The remote rainforests of Assam suddenly shot to fame with a new campaign which swept across social media from the month of April 2020, the campaign claimed that Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is threatened by a new lease of coal mining which has been sanctioned by NBWL (National Board of Wildlife), Government of India. This campaign naturally caught attention from many people, the creation of Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary was through a people’s conservation movement led by Nature’s Beckon, and as such many people are emotionally attached with Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary. Nature’s Beckon made its stand clear that the organization won’t allow any destruction to happen within 500sqkm of the rainforest area which includes the 111.19sqkm of Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary. The campaign kept growing driving peoples support to stop destruction to Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary due to imminent coal mining. Nature’s Beckon committed to the complete protection of the rainforests of Upper Assam considered it important to make the facts clear to the people of Assam. Nature’s Beckon came forward to clearly announce that Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary and the adjoining forests are absolutely safe from any kind of coal mining; there has been no government sanction for mining inside the wildlife sanctuary and the adjoining area of pristine forest. The site for coal mining is a place called Saleki which had been a bed for debated coal mining over a very long period of time, the moralities of which are to be discussed some other time. The matter of concern here is that, the campaigners should have raised their campaign with the name of Saleki rather than Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary. The mining activities in Saleki or for that matter mining anywhere else in Assam has never been the area of focus for work of Nature’s Beckon ever, Nature’s Beckon works for biodiversity conservation and is committed to facilitate protection of forests for effective biodiversity conservation. The organisation has no objection to anyone working to stop coal mining and facilitate use of clean energy in Assam or anywhere else. At the same time Nature’s Beckon has the rightful duty to speak the truth regarding Dihing patkai Wildlife Sanctuary. No one can deny the fact that the present day Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sancturay and the adjoining rainforests managed to escape the axes and bulldozers till date because of the relentless work of Nature’s Beckon. To utter disbelief, Nature’s Beckon members and supporters witnessed unprecedented disdain from many for spilling out the truth in front of people. I have been part of Nature’s Beckon for almost 20 years, have taken active part in the rainforest conservation movement, I could not believe it that people could show such disregard to Nature’s Beckon. The very organization which is the reason behind the existence of the Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, the organization which beard extraordinary hardship to carve its road for true biodiversity conservation in Assam is been questioned about its integrity. I think it is clear indication to my people that we sincerely need to introspect upon our own individual and collective fibre which shapes our beloved society, which binds us all together in this world. This planet does not belong to us, we belong to this planet. We are part of Nature, we depend on Nature for everything, and the air we breathe, the water we drink, the clothes we wear, every bit of humanity is Nature. We are in the transition period where we are yet to strike the balance between the anthro-centric and bio-centric philosophies. But, whichever path we follow we ought to gather knowledge about it, we must strive to find the truth and allow the truth to lead the way ahead. It is neither justified nor responsible to launch and carry a campaign without knowing the cause correctly, without ascertaining the complete reality. Emotions play an important role in making every human being and our society, but there are times when we ought to play caution against our emotions, we need to weigh it against the truth, when we fail to do so, we fail to take the correct decision. The current situations in our planet brought us the bold message that Human civilizations, Human beings across the globe irrespective of our disparities need to act responsibly, we need to win over our ignorances, overcome our biases and come forward in collective efforts for a better tomorrow. To build a fairer world, we have to begin with fair decisions. I believe, when one stands on the side of truth, one need not worry about winning or losing, the journey itself is rewarding no matter how arduous it becomes. Nature’s Beckon has seen many such battles, we stand together against every storm, and we remain committed to our objectives. These primitive forests have triumphed over its countless battles; every sunrise is a message of victory for this land. Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary and its adjoining rainforests of Jeypore RF, Upper Dihing RF and Dirak RF remains forever protected. Nature’s Beckon once lit the torch, will led the way till the end.