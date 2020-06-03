Disaster of Locust with Corona now

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

It is a matter of concern that the locusts affecting crops badly are seen in the urban areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (Vidarbha region) for the last few days. The grasshopper attack in western India is a serious case at a very bad time when the country is already grappling with the spread of the global pandemic coronavirus, which can cause extensive damage to crops.

‘Desert locusts have reached western India. This is a common occurrence in the country, but this attack is very large. This is an incident occurring once in three decades and its timing in the country is very bad when we are already struggling with an epidemic. ‘This will have to be dealt with by the Ministry of Agriculture and the states concerned. The locust attack is also prone to spread in eastern India and this has increased the crisis for food security.

Locust species reach India from Iran and Pakistan every year. Whereas in India these locusts breed once during monsoon, whereas in Iran and Pakistan it occurs twice in the months of October and March. In March, the drug is sprayed in both these countries to prevent reproduction, but this time in Iran and Pakistan, surrounded by the Corona crisis, it is not sprayed and this is a major reason behind the attack of locusts seen in India.

Indeed on April 11, locusts were first seen in areas around the India-Pakistan border. In early May, locusts started coming towards Rajasthan via Pakistan and after reaching Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Africa, these locusts have reached Pakistan and India via Yemen and Oman. Emergency has been imposed in Pakistan due to locusts.

The conditions of farmers of Rajasthan and Gujarat in India have become bad due to locust. Due to their arrival before the monsoon, the locusts moved towards Rajasthan in search of green vegetation due to drought-prone areas in their routes, where there was no food and shelter. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, locusts are entering urban areas to search for food.

Locusts are primarily a type of tropical insect that has an incomparable ability to fly which damages various types of crops. Desert locusts are considered the most dangerous and destructive of the locust species. In general, they can fly up to 150 kilometers per day. Also, 40–80 million locusts can accommodate an area of 1 square kilometer.

The main reason for locust reintroduction is the cyclonic storms Mekunu and Luban that occurred in May and October 2018, which turned large desert areas of the southern Arabian Peninsula into lakes. Thus, a large number of locusts were bred due to this phenomenon. In November 2019, locusts in East Africa had damaged crops in large quantities, as well as increased population due to heavy rains in East Africa and then moved towards southern Iran and Pakistan.

Presently, the possibility of crop loss is less as the farmers have already harvested their rabi crop. But orange growers are worried about the growing locust population in Maharashtra. According to the locust warning organization, a major problem in India will be when the number of locust breeding increases. Actually, a female locust lays 80–90 eggs during a 3-month life cycle. Also, if there is no hindrance in their reproduction, a group can have 40–80 million locusts per square kilometer.

Pesticides are being sprayed on trees to prevent locusts. Pesticides have been sprayed on 21,675 hectares in Rajasthan. 60 special insecticide sprayers (machines) have been ordered by India to Britain. Pesticides are also being sprinkled from drones. A common method to prevent locusts is the use of loud noises. But it is not necessary that grasshoppers do not move forward. At times, grasshoppers move fast with a loud voice. The second way is to eat them. They are also eaten in many areas of the world. But this will not affect their numbers much.

The UN has given $ 10 million for locust insecticide spraying. But 70 million dollars is still needed. Five airplanes in Kenya have been fitted for spraying pesticides. These pesticides are not a threat to humans. Four aircraft are spraying pesticides in Ethiopia. Similar steps have also been taken in Somalia.

In the year 1993, locusts caused maximum damage to crops in Rajasthan. A species of grasshopper desert locust is commonly found in deserted areas. When many desert locusts gather on lush green grasslands, they do not behave like normal insect-mites living in uninhabited places, but together they form a terrible form. These swarms of locusts in one day can damage crops grown in such a large area for their food and breeding purposes. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, an average grasshopper party can siphon a grain to feed two and a half thousand people.

The locust warning organization located in Faridabad, under the Directorate of Vegetation Conservation, Quarantine, and Collections of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is primarily responsible for monitoring, surveying, and controlling locusts in the desert areas like Rajasthan and Gujarat.

A new report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization says that by taking advantage of the favorable climate, locusts are now breeding up to 400 times their normal capacity. This is very worrying because India is among those countries where the effect of climate change is most visible. The entry of locusts to India also depends on the trend of the wind. It is being said that due to the devastating cyclonic storms on the east coast, conditions created for locusts to enter India.

The impact of global warming has been manifested in the last few years in the form of prolonged weather of intense heat and then unusual rains and sudden floods. These conditions are increasing the reproductive cycle of locusts. Last year, it did not rain until July and after that, there was a long monsoon season, due to which the locust caused an outbreak.

Now in June this year, with the rains, a new round of locust breeding will start on the India-Pakistan border. The locust attack that occurs in the months that follow can ruin the Kharif crop. If this happens, it will be a double whammy for India already facing Corona crisis as it may affect the country’s food security. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a poet, independent journalist and a columnist)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.