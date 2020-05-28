Do not treat violators with kid gloves

By: RK Sinha

A sane advice. Please do not treat lockdown violators with kid gloves. For, the Coronavirus has spread largely because of violation of the lockdown and guidelines issued by the government. New areas have come under its grip neither because there are people who would not wear masks nor would they maintain social distancing.

Why they are doing it is yet to be ascertained, but they are doing it with impunity. The governments at the Centre and in states have done everything possible to defeat the virus and flatten the curve. They had succeeded to a large extent. But that has raised its ugly head again now and infected a large number of people recently. The per day number of infected persons has gone alarmingly high. The gravity of the situation is not being understood. It is baffling, indeed.

There is no doubt that it is because of these of people that India’s battle against Covid-19 has not been won so far. They observe the rules in violation and take pride in doing it. The guidelines have to be followed as there is no drug or vaccine to treat the Covid-19 so far. Social distance and wearing mask can only keep the virus away.

This is precisely why the Central Government had asked all the States and Union Territories to strictly follow the guideline. Many have ignored them. Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Imam is one of them. Disregarding the government guidelines many people were present in the mosque last Friday for last prayer before Eid. This Alvida Jumma is also called Jumma Tul Vida because only after this comes Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of happiness in Islam. This time the holy month was different due to Covid-19. Muslims offered prayers at home. The mosques were closed due to the lockdown

In the mosque, only five people including the Imam and Muezzin were asked to offer namaaz. During this time no outsider was allowed to visit the mosque. This was followed by almost all mosques. But on Friday, during the farewell prayer, more than 50 people were present in Delhi’s Jama Masjid, which included many outsiders and some children. All this happened in the presence of Imam Ahmed Bukhari. Thus, there was open violation of the guidelines and he has to be held responsible for it.

A noted lawyer and academician in the capital Masroor Ahmad Siddiqui admitted that Imam Sahib had not followed the guidelines. He had also violated prohibitory orders under section 144.I have been also shown photos of the Imam with others offering prayers. Now the question is, is Imam Ahmed Bukhari above the law? What they have to keep in mind is that they are not above and have to follow the laws of the land. Action should be taken against them and soon so that there is no immediate repetition.

He is not alone. There are reports of violation of Home Ministry’s guidelines by people in other places in the country also. This is a serious matter. It should be stopped. We are all aware that social distancing is not being maintained outside liquor shops. In every small and big city, people are seen standing in a queue outside the shops close to each other. In front of these liquor shops, one metre physical distance is not being maintained. Policemen have told them that they should maintain a distance. Bur to no avail. Liquor shops were opened as soon as there was some relaxations. It was done to collect revenue which was badly lost due to the lockdown.

Now, more offices and markets will open. Therefore, the government has to be more vigilant and see to it that the guidelines were strictly followed. If anyone is violating them, he should be punished immediately. The night curfew may be imposed. These measures may ensure social distancing and prevent infection from spreading.

Clearly, the country does not want to leave anything to chance to beat Covid-19.A team of researchers from the Jawaharlal Nehru Advanced Scientific Research Centre (JNCASR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has developed a predictive model for spread of SARS-COV-2, which caused COVID 19. The model gives a state-wise projection for the coming few weeks. The model offers a state wise analysis, throwing up several features of the pandemic wave in India. To facilitate the same, a virtual war room has been set up at the JNCASR.

But unless the guidelines are followed by each and every one the graph will be not be flattened. Head of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saad has already caused much damage. Likes of Imam Bukhari have to play major roles to regain the lost ground. The crisis, of course, will not end till a vaccine is produced, but the damage can be minimised if we live with caution. Prevention is better than cure.