Do we see a Sino-Indian war again?

By: Lata Moni Das

The boundary dispute in between India and China, the world most populous and fastest growing economic is years old. According to many intellectual, this conflict 2020 is separate from past 1962 incursion. It is believed the root of this after announcement of Union Territories to both J& K and Ladakh and further Amit Shah’s claiming Chinese occupied Aksai Chin to be within country increased the aggression of Chinese leaders. This rising tension lead to brutal clash between Indian Army and China’s People Liberation Army (PLA), we lost 20 soldiers including a commanding officer and unknown number of PLA forces. China has been claiming India for border clash in front of international media. This ongoing dispute has strained diplomacy, military and trade relation with India’s boycotting over 50 Chinese applications.

Followed by the clash media from china including ‘Global Times’ and foreign ministers started reminding India not to repeat the mistake and also reminded their 5th times more GDP than India and along with the investment on defense and its domestically produced weapons where as Indians are dependent on imported weapons. Seeing these reaction from China, Nation emotion says that its definitely time for New Delhi to gear up against such provocation. It is also true anything quick and emotional response would prove as immature step of New Delhi. When the case is with our neighboring country like Pakistan, It is noticed that New Delhi forced to take immediate action to satisfy the nationalism and when it is with China, is that we take time because with China it’s almost a different story. Both the nuclear armed countries know that modern war unlike ancient war brings huge loss of property, loss of millions and complete destruction. It takes very long time to recover from the destruction even for the winner country. In this high increasingly interdependent world, international pressure is high on both countries to avoid any collateral damages. Being the fastest economic of both nations in the world and despite of having tension like border crossing and aggressive issues like melee and also despite of high number casualties in Himalayan Valley for the first time which is more than in four decades but at present both the countries seem avoiding any aggressive decision.

Both the countries are facing domestic challenges including drastic economic fallout and occupying both capitals Beijing and New Delhi. In this case both countries have to control the national mood rather than territories. If war breaks out then it will not be limited to only Himalayan valley and mountains but will also extend to Xinjiang and Tibetan plateaus and Indian Ocean. Moreover India has to fight with three sides, West (Pakistan), North (China) and East (Myanmar). India cannot ignore that it’s neighboring economically week countries are falling debt trap under China’s string of pearl policy. Countries like Pakistan, Nepal are likely to be with China because of their own problem with India and Myanmar is anyway friend of China. Maldives is going to be with whom yet to be noted and Sri Lanka is under debt trap of China. Bhutan and Bangladesh seems to be more with China than India. We also know that Separatist in Kashmir will not leave any chance to add fuel to the fire but at current scenario in the name of religion Pakistan cannot expect to have support from Islamic countries because over the years India has developed good relation with Middle East countries so there is no hope to have any support from them.

On the other hand despite of its superior military power as compared to India few factors holding China to react against India. India’s relation with east UK, France, Germany, Israel and USA with current happy mood for India will make China to face war from various fronts. South China aggression made countries like Japan and Australia upset with China so infect China does not seem to take any aggressive step towards India .Washington is highly upset with China’s one country one system policy towards Hong Kong. Chinese economy is affected by pandemic, financial backlash from countries like USA, India by the decision of cutting down Chinese FDI upto 50% making china facing economic slowdown. Amidst all these affairs, At present It seems China’s priority to take semi autonomous Hong Kong in control than facing war with India taking a seat back .China must take care of its pandemic due to which whole world has to face loss of people, money and also now it’s high time for China to revive its effected economy by bringing back its relation with the countries like USA, European Unions etc and off course for which seems tough for China to take any war with India .Trade war with USA has been making China more worse off in recent times. After pandemic, its claiming for reviving economy is not as easy as they are pretending. China reported GDP grew by 3.2% in the second quarter but according to economists polled by Reuters its only 2.5%. Declining trade, increased number of unemployment, unrest among youth opposing the current leadership, pressure for investigation on Chinas role in suppressing Covid-19 information and anti china feeling among international community seem tough for China to get revived from all problems including its repayment and debt even after if tomorrow economic condition is improved. At present under this circumstances China cannot take any step towards war with India. On the other hand India’s allying with USA has become a headache for Beijing. Moreover if any situation like Sino India war arises USA is expected to support India on full fledged because USA has been publically and repeatedly supporting India and has been closely monitoring and criticizing China’s aggression towards India. Russia is expected to be with its old friend India.

Now if we look at how much both Beijing and New Delhi is ready with defense power then these points came to us. China and India contributes 37% of the world population. Holding 2nd and 5th position respectively in economic growth and also 2nd and 3rd largest countries to spend money on defense. China is having 2.1 million active service men whereas India is having 1.4 million. China’s (PLA) is more advanced technologically with more nuclear submarines and more satellites, they have been working on modernizing their military for long time and the kind of investment what China has been doing is much more than what India has been investing. Time to time New Delhi has to meet constant challenges from all weather enemy Pakistan and also immediate threats within the country. India is dependent on imported defense material and cannot afford to produce domestic like China. Despite of these few flaws which cannot be ignored by India, needless to say that Indians military is much more capable and well trained with knowledge than Chinese over the mountains of Himalayas. India has much more air assets and now with 36 Rafale aircraft India has unmatched air power. Indian army has been constantly on the way to modernize with AK-203 and SIG 716 assault rifles. Another six AH-64E apache attack Helicopters are expected to empower our air power .US study also states that Indian Air force could easily outgun China along with large number of strong regional airfields both in east and west. India’s T-90 and T-72 tanks much superior to China Type 99 and Type 96 tanks. It is said by world expert that India has been the experienced countries with continuous revolt within J&K, also recent involved with Sri Lanka Civil War and recent Kargil War. China has not fought any war after a brief war with Vietnam in 1979.

Though at this stage war is unlikely but India apart from deploying arms, missile closer to border, must build up contact with the military of neighboring countries like Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Russia, Philippines etc with whom China had territorial conflicts and countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines facing military outrage in the South China sea. Recently USA has been seen supporting Taiwan against China. If there is a situation arises for naval war, keeping in view the world 2nd most powerful navy i.e. People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and its expansion in South Asia, analysis find that Indian Navy being the most dominant force can easily hold the Chinese traffic. Indian Navy has been aggressively patrolling every chokepoint in the Indian Ocean.

Both the countries are putting allegation on each other for violating agreements on various issues but both are also keep showing their interest in resolving their issues through diplomacy by keeping war on hold. Though diplomacy is taking no progress and we cannot deny the fact of thousands of soldiers are facing and will face each other on the disputed border clashes and so armed clashes is expected if not now but in near future if diplomacy and dialogues cannot find any solutions.

Here, the question arises we Indians are really expecting a war. If war breaks out then many neighboring countries disturbed by China’s aggression along with USA, Australia will support India but it’s going to lead to 3rd World War. If India had dealt with Chinas aggression in early may instead of restraining its force or involving into any unproductive diplomatic talks, with worlds most experienced Indian army would have compelled Beijing to forget about 1962 victory. India’s own military power along with USA and Japans and its few neighboring countries support would always make India having upper hand. India may win the battle but it will go decades back economically and moreover assumption cannot be made on nuclear weapons. China must be questioned about its military policies and activities and it must be stopped now before its going to take the world into another crisis. It’s time for India to stop draining out its resources and energy in south East Asia, should be more emphasized in naval operations and go extensively for global allies because this is a more ready opportunity for India when there is already an international displeasure against China’s aggression in south China sea. Today New Delhi is in far better position than it was in 1962 and have to be more careful rather than a rush reaction towards China. India must be more focused on improving its economical and social link to become stronger against any war.