Does Trump maintain diplomatic decorum with India?

By: Om Prakash Basnet

It’s a common phenomenon that might always try to establish its right. The behavior of Donald Trump regarding procurement of hydroxychloroquine was totally unacceptable and undiplomatic. He ought not to behave in such a rough way before India has made its stand point clear. The recent tweets and re-tweets between two nations’ heads, one the Prime Minister of India and other the President of USA and his press briefing has once again arrested the attention of world community in the midst of corona crisis. We all assumed that The USA and India would be in a better position to understand each other’s weal and woe, after US president Donald Trump’s trip to India. But the recent episode of hydroxychloroquine highlighted a different picture that both these two countries require a deep mutual understanding and strong faith with each other. Donald Trump was very euphoric to be received by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, during his visit to India. At that time ‘Namaste Trump’ was the rhetoric that everyone was overwhelmed with. Similarly Trump also responded with ‘Namaste’. Perhaps, wing to this warm reception and grand felicitation that the US president expected that the Indian Prime Minister would respond him positively at the time of dire need, when thousands of Americans were dying from corona virus. But ironically Trump had to remind the same by retaliation. Its a matter of concern that dose Trump maintain all diplomatic decorum to get hydroxxychloroquine? Should a head of nation react in a way that Trump reacted?

Despite Trump’s unwanted statement of retaliation, India has decided to send hydroxychloroquine to USA for which later on the US president thanked the Prime Minister of India. In the tweet, President Donald Trump also thanked Indian people for the decision India has taken on HCQ and said that he would not forget it ever. Responding to US President Donald Trump thanks for allowing the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India would do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. “We shall win this together,” Modi said, responding to a tweet by President Trump. He also said that times like these bring friends closer, and India-US partnership would be stronger than ever. India has decided to send hydroxychloroquine to other countries as much as possible.

India has suggested that it is her duty to help every needy country at the time of crisis. When the world is making their possible effort to come out from the clutches of a deadly manster Covid-19, India and USA have improved their bilateral relationship with mutual trust and cooperation for a common goal to defeat the disease jointly. Covid-19 is a kind of virus that even the countries known as super powers seem to have become helpless and desperate in saving lives of their countrymen. Mighty USA is not an exception too. Currently, USA is becoming the epicenter of navel corona virus where thousands of people have lost their lives. It’s a tough time for the Americans, that the fatal disease is claiming lives rapidly. The death toll has already crossed twenty thousand mark and 5,33,378 are struggling to recover yet. According to Trump there would be more death from Covid-19 in days to come. He also said that the next two weeks would be tough and painful for the Americans. The helplessness of most powerful man in the world is clearly visible during these days. But nevertheless he left no stone unturned to find its possible solution. Somehow he could discover that HCQ can be used as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus and it is India that may be helpful for him to save his country from this pandemic. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over telephone last week where Trump had requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is a major producer. Accordingly India lifted the ban and process to send the drugs started.

The unwanted situation occurred due to India’s decision not to supply all these drugs to any country unless her own demands are fulfilled. It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Govt. had recently restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines including hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol. Under the pressure from USA president and other various countries, India withdrew ban imposed on export of 12 bulk drugs raw materials for finished drugs and essential, medicines on April 6th. However the Indian Ministry of External Affairs asked not to politicised the matter and said that the reason behind curbing its supply was to ensure first whether India had adequate stock to supply or not. We could see Anurag Srivastava the spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External affairs trying to justify his point by saying that India had always maintained the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation in view of the pandemic. But Trump should have realized the fragility of the occasion that the whole world is fighting against Covit-19 and behave accordingly.

Addressing a press meet in White House on Monday, Trump said that he would be surprised if India refused to supply these medicines. Threatening India for retaliation, Trump said that he had spoken to PM Modi on Suday morning and if he did not allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course there might be retaliation. Although the US president delivered the response in a very simple manner, the selection of word, made the matter very serious to his Indian counterpart. The word ‘retaliation’ made the Indians alert enough to lift the ban, which perhaps the US president deemed and used deliberately. Though the situation was not a warfare one to retaliate, but it showed president Trump’s concern for his people and corona virus. The president could have used the word ‘answer’ instead, but his main intention was to get hydroxychloroquine, which was ultimately served by his exchange. The Indian Prime Minister, Modi might have thought that it is not right to export hydroxychloroquine before the need of his country be fulfilled. The decision to send to medicine to USA is a praiseworthy act. Not only to USA, India should provide hydroxychloroquine to any country which are in need of it. Every crisis also brings some opportunities, so there should be a preparation to speed up its production as well as others. India has got an opportunity to produce hydroxychloroquine. It should produce drugs as much as possible to earn foreign coins which may help her to compensate the economy destroyed by lockdown. At the same time before supplying drugs to other countries India should ensure that the corona crisis in the country remains controlled. India should make hydroxychloroquine and other drugs available to SAARC nations as well as her neighbouring countries.