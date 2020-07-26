Dog Tag Hangs Rifle’s Trigger

It’s no use of bringing wounded soldier from the battle field if he has suffered fatal injury, but when my friend saw me, he smiled and uttered his last words, “I knew you’d come.”

By: Kamal Baruah

The harsh winter fell up to minus 60 degrees Celsius in the mountain peaks of Drass thus both sides had to abandon frontline posts when temperatures plunged. At the beginning of May 1999, local Shepherd who tends and rears sheep in the Suru River Valley, reported Indian Army of Pakistani intrusion. Thousands of irregular troops supported by Northern Light Infantry from Gilgit-Baltistan skilled in high-altitude warfare had loitered over the dreadful winter. Enemy in secret established positions at 18,000 feet above sea level that commanded a view of the major supply route to troops stationed at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield.

Immediately, Army sent patrolling soldiers at LAC but enemy captured and tortured five of them to death. Pakistan did war crimes violating Geneva Convention and started heavy shelling on ammunition dumped in Kargil and sending infiltrators through Kaksar, Drass and Muskhoh sectors. India detected incursion but Pakistan went sideline for the involvement of Kashmiri militants. Their aim was to cut our supplies by inflicting heavy losses on troops and pressurizing India into negotiating a settlement of the Kashmir dispute on Pakistani terms. Their generals were negating Indian response for being nuclear-armed Pakistan. Army had no option but to prompt counteroffensive.

IAF upped the ante by surveying low flying helicopters at flushing out infiltrators from remote Kargil-Drass-Batalik sectors. Incidentally a MiG-27 found technical snag on board while ejecting Pilot Flt Lt Nachiketa was taken POW followed by Sqn Ldr Ahuja killed in action with MiG-21. Two days later another Mi-17 went down with four aircrew killed. India did not show aggressive against enemy however the minimal use of air-to-ground strikes under Op Safed Sagar did not materialize. It was a futile attempt to keep infiltrators sending back. As young air warrior, we hadn’t seen such situation at HQ TC. We were at breakfast and heard Passive Air Defence siren. We realized that the war had begun. Soldiers fell in by the side of the Flag House for war formation. There was an announcement at short briefing. On May 31, PM Vajpayee had to declare war like situation (Op Vijay) thereby all establishments fell under PAD. We were in Combatant dress with boots & anklets and our kit bags were awaited for Flash Signals with impatience for clearance of a movement.

Soon a pair of Dog Tags (a corrosion resistant metal used in war for identification of dead or wounded soldier) issued by SWO, we were aerodynamically lifted by MI-8 to unknown destination. The AN-32 was playing hide and seek with clouds before landing at ALG. The scenic approaches surrounded by the rocky and barren Himalayan peaks at a height of 10,000 feet took our mind off from the brink of war. We were cautioned for entering the strategic location away from few km of IB. We were no infantrymen but reminded by the Charge technique of offensive manoeuvre in a battlefield at decisive close combat. We moved forward in coordinated steps amidst bombarding on. With two hundred thousands of troops and logistics buildup, Army begun launching major offensive accompanied by air strikes to free the crucial Srinagar Leh NH from Pakistani threat. Enemy again sent mutilated bodies of six soldiers of Jat Regiment and continued shelling intensified. People at border village left their yaks, cows and goats to the care of God.

India got enraged and went on offensive with the Bofors Guns inflicting huge casualties inside territories of Skardu in Baltistan. While MiG and Mirage bombarded the Tiger Hills, Army begun recapturing Kargil and we were busy with WT sending Morse signals inside Ops room. Crucial Tololing peak gained control followed by Point 5140, 5060, 5100 of Tiger Hills. It recaptured Drass from intruders and key peaks Jubar Heights in Batalik. The nation declares Operation Vijay a success after Pak pulled out. Kargil conflict officially came to an end on 26 July. India hadn’t expected Kargil flared into a war someday. It led to defeat and another embarrassment after 50 years of Indo Pak War 1971. The misadventure of Pakistan General Musharraf who orchestrated the infiltration of troops and terrorists into Indian Territory was thwarted by the courage of Indian military. The bygone era of heroism has slowly been omitted. Soldier might get wounded, broken but they always stand tall out of fear. 500 brave hearts laid their lives with nearly 4000 of enemy also killed. Recapturing the tiger hill with the tricolor and the jingle “Yeh dil mange more” was possible with the extraordinary air effort and tactical innovation. The Kargil said the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who faced off with barbaric enemy for protecting its territorial integrity. Two decades after nuclear-armed neighbours fought in the hills of Kargil, the disputed region continues to be on edge. The burials are lying in lines identified by Dog Tags inside front pocket. The other Tag kept in charge of the burial for record keeping. There is a saying in war “it’s no use of bringing wounded soldier from the battle field as he suffered fatal injury but my friend saw me, smiled and said his last words “I knew you’ll come”.

The wall of heroes at Kargil War Memorial Drass reads “beneath this earth young warrior’s sleep”. The Bayonet-Rifle is on its barrel capped by a helmet of an unknown soldier. The familiar Dog Tag hangs from the rifle’s trigger. As the bugler played the last tune, the guards performed the Shok Salami Shastra while placing the floral wreath in honor of fallen soldiers. How do I pay tribute to my fallen friend today?