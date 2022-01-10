Doll’s Queen

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Have you ever heard about doll making lady Niharika? No?! Do you have children? Do your children like dolls? Beautiful, colourful dolls with nice expressions! If your answer is yes then you should’ve heard her name. She won’t disappoint you. She knits her dolls in her own knitting machine, fixes their crystal eyes, and embroiders the name of the child for whom the doll is especially made. Sometimes, while keeping her busy in this tenuous task, her eyes get tired, hands become clumsy, but she doesn’t get irritated. Making doll is her hobby and she is very passionate about it.

Do you want to know about her history? No need. Let her live in peace; don’t disturb her by dredging up her old past.

Niharika’s house is at the outskirts of the town. A long avenue leads to her home. During summer or winter, whichever the season might be, she is always amidst flowers and, of course, dolls.

How did she acquire that heavenly art isn’t important for us, but she is doing a great job. She provides satisfaction to the children. When a child first touches his dream doll, his eyes get widened with astonishment and exhilaration, and wonders how Niharika aunty knows that this doll will be his all time favourite. That is the biggest mystery. She knows about child’s psychology very well. When a child first approaches her, she asks them their favourite things, their hobbies, reads their nature, and then formulates an impression of him or her within her mind. Then her fingers dance at the knitting machine, fast but very accurate.

Niharika runs a kindergarten in this town. She’s earned a lot of fame by her different social activities. She has been felicitated in different social functions.

Niharika lives with her aged mother. But her mother isn’t enthusiastic about her daily routine as well as her passion. She keeps on complaining – “Are you thinking to waste your whole life by making dolls? You should think about your future. Forget your past. I’ll not be with you always, you should seriously think about this.’’

Niharika says nothing. She listens to her mother’s dissatisfaction, then again gets absorbed in her routine.

Sometimes if anyone gets information about her, they always visit her. If they are from another district and have no time to wait, they’ll just pick up a doll from the corner of her room. There is no such history that anyone has left her house without buying a doll if they happen to stop by her house! That is her quality of work. She sometimes thanks God for providing her the requisite mind and hands to excel in her hobby. Niharika’s mother gets frustrated, because she knows that dolls are lifeless, they can’t be an actual company to a person. But for Niharika, these are like her children, full of life and vibrancy. They talk to her, smile at her, frown at her, squint at her. When she goes to bed, she has nothing to worry about. She always sleeps well, without any hidden anxiety.

One evening, when she is engrossed in her work, she hears footsteps at her doorway. She looks up, and finds a beautiful woman with a child. The woman is with a smiling face and she is standing eagerly for her permission to come in.

Niharika welcomes them and asks the lady to sit on the front chair. The child, a boy, immediately gets busy with the stacked up dolls at the corner of her room.

“Actually I’ve come here to order a doll for my boy.’’

“Very nice,’’- says Niharika, then asks the boy- “What is your name my child?’’

“Anshuman Sharma’’

“Very nice, what is your nick name?’’

“Vicky.’’

“Okay Vicky, what do you like the most?”

“I like dogs, big dogs!’’

Niharika smiles and looks at the woman in front of her. The woman hesitates, she smiles awkwardly.

“Where do you stay?” – Niharika asks the woman.

“Actually we’ve been recently shifted to this town. One of my colleagues told me about you, so I thought to meet you.”

Niharika’s eyes sparkle with an expression of gratitude and confidence. She says, “I’ll try my best to satisfy you.’’

“Thanks,’’ – the woman turns to her son, “Anshu, tell aunty what doll will you like to have?”

“I’ve told her, I need a big dog, so big that my father will get frightened!”

“Ha ha,” Niharika laughs out loudly. The woman again feels embarrassed. She shifts on her chair. She says, -’’Actually my husband sometimes becomes very rude with him, so…”

“It’s Okay. I understand. All men can’t bear the pestering of a child.”

Niharika asks the boy again- “Is it final Anshu?”

“Yeah.”

“Do you fear your father Anshu?” Niharika tries to make the moment lighter.

“No, no…. I don’t like him.”

“You shouldn’t say so Anshu, you shouldn’t tell about your father like this. What is your father’s name?”

“Mr. Bijoy Sharma, the boy says while still toying with the dolls.”

Niharika pauses, her mind becomes curious. She asks the lady, – “Where is your home town?’’

“I’m from Jorhat, my husband is from Nagaon.”

Niharika pauses again. She studies the boy now surreptitiously. His nose, his eyes, his forehead, yes – Bijoy Sharma!

After sometime, the lady leaves her with the boy. Niharika gazes at them till they disappear out of her sight. She feels her hands heavy, mind tired. A bitter memory seems to rise up from the bottom of her resentful. She shivers. She feels jealousy, and helpless.

At the dining table at dinner, she says to her mother, – “Bijoy Sharma is at this town. Perhaps he’s recently been shifted to this town!”

Her mother stares at the sullen face of her daughter. Then her eyes redden with the fury of deep seated anguish, she says, – “That scoundrel, oh God!’’

“I don’t want to face him again Ma,” Niharika cries for the first time after being shifted to this place. She sobs, tears roll down her cheek. An irritant voice echoes to her ears, – “I can’t keep you as my wife as you can’t give me a child!”

Niharika touches her lower abdomen; a long scar reminds her about those dreadful nights of heart break. She shakes in grief, for being betrayed, for being abandoned.

Niharika couldn’t sleep that night.