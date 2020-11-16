Dr Nabami Gogoi’s RCC-2

A literary milestone as campus fiction

Book Review by Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

Book Title: RCC -2

Author: Dr. Nabami Gogoi

Publisher: Assam Book Trust, Guwahati 2020

Pages 150, Price Rs. 200/-

Cover Design: Manjit Rajkhowa

‘Hostel life is an emotion’, says Dr Nabami Gogoi’s in her RCC-2, which can be called a literary milestone in campus fiction genre from Assam. Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee talks to her on her debut novel on the hostel life of Guwahati University as this book, with a flair for creativity, continues the tradition of campus novel writing after Nabin Baruah’s Cotton College in Assam. In the seventeen chapters of the book the young author who is also a researcher and writer in various newspapers of Assam nostalgically recapitulates the memorable and vigorous moments she had passed in the RCC 2 hostel, the holy moments of prayer, the lazy Sunday afternoon fantasies, freshers’ welcome events, Saraswati Puja, varsity week, students union election, farewell events, examination tensions and birthday celebrations with friends and many such personal experiences as if she were about to pen an autobiography but ended up with a vivid document of the hostel life of a student of Guwahati University. Dr. Nabami is an academician, an assistant professor of the Assamese Dept of Golaghat Commerce College, and she has published in this tender age two very important books ‘Tai-Aiton Asomiya-Ingrezi Shabdakosh (2018) and Aiton Bhashar Rupatatwa (2019) which are followed by RCC-2 in June 2020. So this fictional debut is quite interesting.

The fictional characters in the novel bear close resemblance to real life characters Dr. Nabami meets during her hostel life, which cannot be fully ignored because of the vividness of the narrative which is a happy reading for all, even for those who are not attached to Gauhati University. She minutely observes each event walking slowly down her memory lane when she has left the university hostel life. That time she had been a student and now that experience of student life is enriched by her present feelings and perception as a teacher. She rightly says in the Preface to the book, “Hostel life teaches all self-dependence, the lessons of adaptability to any situation in life and also an indescribable pleasure of companionship with all outside home.” What is more significant is that Dr. Nabami here has a female voice and in our society a young girl outside home has to face many a hurdle and she has come out with flying colours to build her career successfully living the totally earlier unknown life as a hosteller. Jayanta Dutta who inspired her to write the book through Nitul Neog of Assam Book Trust has done a wonderful job for Dr. Nabami Gogoi and the book cover done by Manjit Rajkhowa makes the meaning of the book so explicit for the readers that Dr. Nabami found it easy to communicate her experiences with her readers even after a long time she had passed in the hostel life. Emotions recollected in tranquillity have always an exceptional joy in it.

This book is significant for the ideas that Dr Nabami tries to propagate through her book. Usually a campus novel has an academic ambience and setting as we find in many other fiction of this genre which dates back to the early 1950’s such as Mary McCarthy’s The Groves of Academe, The Professor’s House of Willa Cather, Smith Conundrum of Regis Messac or Dorothy L Sayer’s Gaudy Night. Many well-known campus novels such as Kingsley Amis’s Lucky Jim, and those of David Lodge are comic or satirical often countering intellectual pretensions and human weaknesses. Some however attempt a serious treatment of university life as in C.P. Snow’s The Masters, J.M. Coetzee’s Disgrace, Philip Roth’s The Human Stain and Norene Moskalski’s Nocturne, Opus1: Sea Foam. These novels are told usually from the viewpoint of faculty member as specially in Lucky Jim. But Dr. Nabami’s book uses the viewpoint of a student as in Tom Wolfe’s I Am Charlotte Simmons. We may refer to the novels such as Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited that focus on students rather than faculty are often considered to belong to a distinct genre sometimes termed as Varsity novels. We know Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s This Side of Paradise and there are some possibilities in this book where Dr Nabami focused on the romantic mind or the desperate confidence of a learner or pleasure of losing innocence unconsciously. She did not sound sentimental but she can feel the brisk intimacy in between the learners in many events of the university such as Freshers Welcome or in cultural events where the students get closer in their communication. At the same time there is a tone of hesitation, some apprehension. She caught the pulse of the times when she passed her days in the university campus and the picture of students’ union election brings many unknown facts of academic life, the friction, party politics, rigging elections and the enthusiasm of the common students for casting votes for the first time in favour of their choicest candidates. These are realities which are fictionalized and it was always the becoming of what she dreamed about, never the being. At this age young people remain slave to their emotions, to their likes, to the hatred of boredom and to most of their desires. Dr. Nabami created the ambience so faithfully and nowhere does she look like a cynical idealist. She treads on the hard ground. She did not hide her eye for beauty or love, but she has suavity in her language and expression. Her main motive was to provide a faithful picture of the time. She observed minutely not only her own activities, she also includes the others in her book. Here the personal tone is transcended to the impersonal and the novel becomes more than an autobiography. It is interesting that this novel is her creative debut but she does not falter anywhere. The narrative has a graceful flow and the voice has a confidence as if it is her first hand experience. Her regards for the teachers, her love for the companions and her sincere devotion to her own studies make her forget the trivialities of everyday life. The boredom of hostel life, the hangover of loneliness in the mind of a girl away from home are so faithfully depicted that the readers will enjoy each page of the novel. The more important theme is ‘initiation’ into the new environment through the adjustment and interactions. Some moment of anguish and pains are there but the happy moments outdo them. The other thing that is focused is the hectic life of studies and other institutional activities. Idle brain is the devil’s workshop. She and her friends in the RCC-2 were damn busy all the time. Even on Sunday afternoon they were, as Robert Lynd says in ‘Seaside’, exquisitely busy about nothing. Sometime idle diversions too give the young mind indescribable pleasure. All these enrich the fabric of Dr. Nabami’s campus fiction which can be taken also as an image of the times. (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate Dept of English Dum Dum Motijheel College and a Columnist. He may be reached at [email protected])