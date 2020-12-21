Dr. Purnima Duarah Saikia’s; Indian Judiciary in Promoting Social Justice

By: Rupak G. Duarah

‘Until the great mass of the people shall be filled with the sense of responsibility for each other’s welfare, social justice can never be attained.’ – Helen Keller.

The term ‘Social Justice’ was first introduced as an economic concept by the Italian Jesuit Luigi Tapparellid’ Azeglio in the mid 1800s. He used this term by seeing extreme levels of inequality and economic distress caused by the social class system in Europe. At present, the concept is mainly referred to human rights, centered around improving the lives of groups historically marginalized based on race, nationality, gender, age, religion, ethnicity etc. in our society.

Social justice is very much important for us because it promotes fairness and equity across many aspects of society. The ‘Constitution of India’ has also laid down certain provisions for the formation of socialistic pattern of society based on equality, liberty and fraternity and for the social justice and development of the downtrodden India.

By considering the great significance of social justice, Dr. Purnima Duarah Saikia, the present Principal of DHSK Law College, Dibrugarh has prepared a book entitled as ‘Indian Judiciary in Promoting Social Justice’. It is one of the best books where the subject social justice is discussed in detail along with relevant cases.

The book consists of seven long chapters. In the first Chapter, the writer tries to provide a preliminary idea about the socially backward classes of our country and some supervising machineries over the safeguards to them. The second Chapter reveals the genesis of Indian social justice where an analysis has been made on the growth and development of social justice in India from the ancient period till the present days. The third Chapter is relating to the judicial interpretation of constitutionally enshrined social justice where there is a detail discussion about the reservation provisions guaranteed by the Constitution for socially backward sections in India. The fourth Chapter analyses the Welfare State provisions of the Constitution, which mainly deals with the Directive Principles of the State Policy, the novel feature, ordained in the Constitution of India. The fifth Chapter tries to analyse the judicial creativity of the Indian higher judiciaries while dealing with the PILs. In the sixth Chapter, a discussion is made on the mechanism of legal aid, its necessity to promote social justice and Indian Judiciary’s involvement in this respect. The seventh Chapter is the concluding one, which deals with the findings of the preceding chapters and it also contains some suggestions or recommendations put forth for the promotion or protection of social justice by the judiciary in India to a practicable extent.

The ‘Indian Judiciary in Promoting Social Justice’ is the fruitful product of the writer’s long term research and sincere hard work. No doubt, the book may surely be helpful to the discerning readers as well as law students of the State. The cover design and layout of the book are also attractive and praiseworthy. The book is published by one of the popular publication of Assam, Ashok Publication, Panbazar, Guwahati and is priced at only Rs.400.