Drain of wealth, not a dead phenomenon

By: Salil Saroj

In the age of globalisation, economic colonisation, immigration continues to batter India.

Drain of wealth is still happening from India to Britain and the USA. When a skilled person migrates to Britain or London, along with him goes rare skills which were acquired on Indian money (whether his father’s or taxpayer’s does not matter), Britain takes more than half of remuneration of these skills in terms of exorbitant prices of accommodation and heavy taxes. The savings of these people also remain in Britain. Britain takes the world’s money by exporting products developed by these skills. India spends money on honing skills and Britain makes money on that. When parents living in India die, the immigrant Indians sell their ancestral properties built through the savings of generations and take that money to Britain. The next generation which is born in Britain is surprisingly lacking in education and skill and ends up taking petty jobs. It looks like even a good earning person in London can’t afford a good education for their kids; otherwise it would have not been the case. After one or two generations descendants of these people are in a state of penury.

When a rich Indian emigrates to Britain, along with him goes the savings of many generations. At least half the money a person takes with him was earned over by the government in terms of taxes and exorbitant price he pays for ordinary accommodation which would have not got any buyers if Indians hadn’t carried the Indian money there. Taxes are very high in Britain and the USA, the government uses tax income for welfare of native people and Indians don’t get benefited by these welfare schemes. After one or two generations when the money which the family took from India is exhausted, NRIs have to live in humiliating conditions and take up jobs which they would consider demeaning here in their native land.

The same kind of percolation of wealth occurs from poorer states to rich states in India. Due to better employment opportunities, working conditions, timely payment and other social security, young and talented but hapless and helpless youth migrate from their home states to metropolitan cities and well-off states in India. If a similarity may be drawn, the metropolitan cities and financially sound states drain the wealth of not-so-financially sound states leaving them to fend for themselves in penury. If the youth who migrate from their home states in search of job and earning, get along well enough, but if they do not get settled then they have no other option but to return to their home states. After spending all the savings of their family, these youth return home states without any earning and zeal to work in their home states. This creates a dual burden, not only on self but on their home society as well. The unwelcome returnees are often viewed by family and others at home as scavengers waiting to devour the left overs.

The states concerned should tackle this persisting problem rather than be dependent on the Central Government every now and then. The Panchayati Raj Institution was thought of to mitigate such kind of problems and provide jobs and respected life at native places so that the problem of migration and displacement may be abrogated. It should be the utmost priority of the states that there should be ample job opportunities and avenues to hold back the talented youth from migrating to other states. Migration not only drains skill and wealth, but also causes an emotional departure from family, friends, relatives, native place, delicacies, traditions and culture. The coming generation will not be able to co-relate with their ancestors and so it is also breaking the lineage and connection to ancestral cultural norms and traditions. It is a heartening fact that the Constitution of India gives the right to work in any part of India but in the guise of this noble feature the state governments cannot forget their responsibilities of providing a secured and respectful life to its natives.