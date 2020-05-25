DRIVING LICENSE OF AN UNSUNG HERO OF WORLD WAR II

By: Rabin Prasad Kalita

My dad was brilliant, but his father Dhaniram wanted that he assist his two brothers in the huge family agricultural land. Farming was the norm then. But dad had other dreams, that of joining the defence, a breakaway from age-old tradition that saw nothing beyond the fields. “What good will study do?” The elderly would often be heard telling their children. Agriculture does define civilization. At least farming yields food and farmers rarely go hungry. In the 1930s the elderly were wiser as they saw farming the only option, but to younger generation then, the idea seemed stereotyped. My two uncles weren’t happy about dad going to school while they toiled in the soil. They even argued with grandpa that his school-going boy would be ignorant in matters of cultivation, so he stop dad’s schooling and put him to work in the fields. In the villages then (most of the urban areas today were once cultivable fields), farming was the need of the hour, and more members in the family meant shouldering responsibility to reduce workload during the peak time.

So ultimately the verdict went in favour of dad’s brothers and he dropped out after IX grade to join his brothers full time in the farm. With it the craving for higher education was buried. None in his family knew what was burning in his heart. Or would they believe? Dad started working in the meadows, mowing, sowing and harvesting under the supervision of his brothers. But he did everything half-heartedly. He lamented his displeasure day and night. In secret, he tried to find out some other means of earning. He reckoned farming was not his cuppa. Hence, after a couple of years, he along with one of his friends decided to run away to Dimapur to earn their living. But as they considered the expenditure of their stay in Dimapur, his friend opted out citing paucity of fund. Dad also couldn’t lend him as he too somehow managed to fulfill his needs. My steadfast Dad eventually left for Dimapur alone because he was obsessed with an unbending commitment. On reaching Dimapur, he made acquaintance with an Indian soldier, engaged with the British Indian Territorial Army. The soldier was happy to learn about my dad’s education. He requested dad to go along with him to Kohima. Dad was desperately in need of a job, so he followed his friend to the Naga Hills Deputy Commissioner’s office, Kohima. On his friend’s recommendation, dad was put to work as an assistant in DC office in the year 1939. He also suggested dad to acquire a driving license as early as possible so that, he could apply for vacancies against driver’s posts in Territorial Army stationed in Kohima. A driving license was necessitated by the British Indian Territorial Army to drive a vehicle. Therefore, it was considered as a qualification.

‘Moreover, his friend assured him to liaise with the authority for his appointment. Accordingly, dad was advised to go to Nowgong (now Nagaon) to learn driving and obtain a license. Somehow he managed to learn driving stealthily in the commissioner’s office itself by having tied up with a driver. After a year, dad had overwhelmingly set out his journey to Nowgong during his leave in the year 1940. He intended to get hold of the coveted driving license hastily. Consequently he approached the Nowgong Road Transport Authority under British administration and applied for a Public Service Driving License. Very seldom one needed driving license in nineteen forties. As told by dad, there was hardly any vehicle plying on the roads. Driving test was not necessary for a license. A couple of weeks later, he was issued a Driving License bearing registration number only 62. Happy with his accomplishment he went back to Kohima and joined his office. A year went by thereafter without meeting his friend. During mid epoch of 1941, he met his soldier friend all of a sudden. They hurriedly exchanged their gesture of glimpse, meeting each other out of the blue. In between, papa expressed his wish to join in Territorial Army as he had his requisite driving license. Also he conveyed his dissatisfaction with the present job. He was fond of wearing uniforms which he had been aspiring for years. He liked to be called as a man in uniform. His wish was fulfilled as he thought as if he was handpicked and became a counted head of Territorial Army in early 1941. He had been assigned duty of a heavy vehicle driver who was to carry troops from one place to another. For dad the soldier proved to be his Good Samaritan. But soon Dimapur and Kohima became strategic hotspot during World War II. Dad was called back to join the British Indian allied forces. The advancement of mighty Japanese brigade was a challenge in front of the Allied Forces. The Japanese forces selected this best route offensively from Burma to India knowing its significance. But after a few weeks of fierce battle, they were thwarted by the allied Indian brigades. They were driven back with heavy loss. Shortly after the World War II, dad left the force and came back to Guwahati where he managed to ride a private transport. He could not keep himself fit to continue his service because of the dire bloodsheds he witnessed both sides during the war. He broke down seeing his brother soldiers lying dead on the battlefield.

Even he lost his soldier friend in the battle, the one who had rescued him in his critical time. That left a void in his heart, became weak mentally and wanted to quit the force. He left his service from the British Indian Allied Forces in 1945. With lots of ups and downs, he had to change many occupations time and again until he retired as a senior telephone operator from the Electricity Board of Assam. His precious legacy in a form of driving license is made of pure brass metal, round in shape with a size of two and half inches in diameter. The breath of this metal license is of two millimetres and it weighs about a hundred grams. There is a loop at the top of the round for securing a ribbon to hang on one’s neck while driving. It was manufactured by Singhai Mojilal & Sons of Jubbulpore, (now Jabalpur) in Madhya Pradesh. Dad’s DL is today an invaluable antique and a glorious reminiscence that I cherish tenderly of an unsung WWII hero. The priceless property that my father left carries a lot of memories and of course his romantic journey from home into the British Indian force and his association with his soldier friends who bravely fought the WWII. My dad, Lakhi Kalita will ever be my superhero, though his triumph over the enemy could not be celebrated and may have gone unacknowledged.