Eat to live not to die

By: Pooja Singh

Life which we define as the most valuable thing but do we really mean it? Are we doing anything extra to live a healthy life, well most of us are not. Knowingly or unknowingly we take all the precaution to save our life from any danger and sometimes we forgot about some minor things which may give pleasure at the current situation but in long term that will surely harm us or our health. Tobacco consumption is the most dangerous thing, yet people tend to ignore every detail even after knowing how its consumption can harm one from inside. It is one of the most important preventable causes of premature death in the world. More than 6 million people per year die from tobacco use across the globe. There is no question that limiting tobacco use is one of the most effective ways to save lives and improve overall well-being. The smoking epidemic is spreading rapidly in developing countries. Factors contributing to youth smoking in developing countries include cultural traditions, tobacco’s easy accessibility and moderate pricing, peer and family influences, and tobacco companies’ advertisements and promotional activities. National Health Portal of India says that India is the second largest consumer of tobacco globally with approximately one-sixth of the world’s tobacco-related deaths. The tobacco problem in India is peculiar due to consumption of variety of smokeless and smoking forms of tobacco along with wide socio-cultural diversity. Tobacco kills up to half of its users. It is one of the major health problems in the world, killing more than 7 million people each year. More than 6 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 8,90,000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2 (GATS 2016-17), 26.7crore adults in the age group of 15 years and above (29% of the adults) consume tobacco in some form or the other, though the prevalence of tobacco use has reduced by six percentage points from GATS-1(2009-10) to GATS -2. When we discuss about the effects of the smoking tobacco then there us a lot, it harms the human body from various aspects it causes exposure to a lethal mixture of more than 7000 toxic chemicals, including at least 70 known carcinogens that can damage nearly every organ system in the human body. Harms from tobacco begin before birth, as pregnant women who smoke give birth to infants at higher risk of congenital disorders, cancer, lung diseases, and sudden death. Newly identified risks from smoking include renal failure, intestinal ischemia, and hypertensive heart disease. The risk of death and disease from tobacco rises with the number of cigarettes smoked, but damage begins with use of a very small number of cigarettes. A regular life-long smoker loses at least 10–11 years of life to tobacco on average. In addition, exposure to second hand or environmental tobacco smoke is associated with increased risk of cancer and heart disease, among other deleterious health effects. Lung cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in the world. It has long been the leading cause of cancer death among men, and in many countries is now also the leading cause of cancer death among women, outpacing breast cancer. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is one of the leading causes of death in the world, and mortality from this condition is increasing in most countries; globally, 45% of all deaths from COPD are attributed to tobacco use.

Similarly, death from heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death in the world, are heavily tied to tobacco use. Combustible tobacco use is extremely hazardous to human health and is responsible for more than 90% of tobacco-attributable death and disease, despite efforts by the tobacco industry to market safer-sounding alternatives such as low-tar cigarettes and water pipes. Therefore, a top priority is to avoid combustible tobacco products, and the only way for an individual to completely eliminate tobacco-related harms is not to use them. In the year of 2019, World Health Organization (WHO) launched a report on global tobacco use trends and said that for the first time, the WHO projects that the number of males using tobacco is on the decline, indicating a powerful shift in the global tobacco epidemic. In that report they have discussed how government-led action can protect communities from tobacco, save lives and prevent people suffering tobacco-related harm. “Declines in tobacco use amongst males mark a turning point in the fight against tobacco,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “For many years now we had witnessed a steady rise in the number of males using deadly tobacco products. But now, for the first time, we are seeing a decline in male use, driven by governments being tougher on the tobacco industry. WHO will continue working closely with countries to maintain this downward trend”.

Overall global tobacco use has fallen, from 1.397 billion in 2000 to 1.337 billion in 2018, or by approximately 60 million people, according to the WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025 third edition. This has been largely driven by reductions in the number of females using these products 346 million in 2000 down to 244 million in 2018, or a fall over around 100 million. Over the same period, male tobacco use had risen by around 40 million, from 1.050 billion in 2000 to 1.093 billion in 2018. But positively, the new report shows that the number of male tobacco users has stopped growing and is projected to decline by more than 1 million fewer male users come 2020 (or 1.091 billion) compared to 2018 levels, and 5 million less by 2025 (1.087 billion). By 2020, WHO projects there will be 10 million fewer tobacco users, male and female, compared to 2018, and another 27 million less by 2025, amounting to 1.299 billion. Some 60% of countries have been experiencing a decline in tobacco use since 2010.

On the other hand in this current pandemic situation the government has banned all tobacco items. No shopkeeper can sell these products and it can be measured that somehow this might reduce the rate of tobacco consumption. So we can see that how the government is taking care of the people and trying very hard to reduce the rate as soon as possible and in future we can expect that the rates will go down very soon. But here the government can not only take the initiative but the general public will also have to be aware of this situation and understand their needs. One shall quit consuming Tobacco and then this will surely lead to a colourful result. (The writer is a student of Tezpur University, from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism)