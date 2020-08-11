Economic aggression in Indo-China conflict

By Amit Saha

The Chinese civilisation is one of the oldest civilisations of the world. The “silk route” derived its name from the route primarily used for transporting silk from China to the West. This route existed in a period as old as 200 BC and connected the Asian continent to the Mediterranean Sea. The Han Dynasty and the Yuan Dynasty have significantly contributed towards the expansion of trade along the Silk Route. During the 15th Century, China started exploring countries like Arabia, India and Africa in order to build trade connections. The Chinese traded pottery and silk in exchange of gems, wool, carpet, etc. In the later stage, the inexhaustible demand for tea in Europe and the abundant supplies of the fine tea leaves in China promised great profits to the European traders. In the middle of 18th century, all prominent European and American companies wanted to have a share in the Chinese trade. The British had annexed and occupied the rich fertile land of Bengal and produced cotton and rice which they exported to China in return of Tea to earn exorbitant profits and fund their military expenditures in India. The Americans too wanted to trade with China but the Europeans enjoyed complete monopoly in this regard and excluded them from trade. But with gradual reduction of foreign influence in China, the Americans entered Chinese trade with silver and ginseng in return of tea and silk.

The period that followed saw lot of changes in the world order with many colonies gaining independence from colonial rule. When Mao Zedong was at the helm of affairs in China, it was a centrally planned economy. The resources allocation and economic output was directed and controlled by the state with pre-determined production goals and controlled prices. The basic aim was to make the Chinese economy self-reliant. It was observed that by 1978 nearly three fourth of industrial production of China was produced by centrally controlled state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The situation changed since 1979 when China launched special economic reforms. Price and ownership incentives were allowed for farmers which allowed them to sell a portion of their crops in the free market. The government established four special economic zones along the coast for the purpose of attracting foreign investment, boosting exports, and importing high technology products into China. The period of economic isolation during Mao Zedong had enabled China to tap its internal resources and direct them into meaningful prospects and when the economy was opened up the Chinese directed all their efforts in finding ways and techniques for better utilisation of their products and conquer the world market with their products. The continent of Asia covers a vast landscape that stretches from the Mediterranean Sea in the east to the Sea of Japan in the west and the Deccan Plateau in the South. The Chinese have tried to maintain supremacy in the past century over their region but it had to face a formidable challenge from India, Japan and other Southeast Asian countries.

China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” convened in 2017 is one of its aggressive moves towards economic superiority by contributing trillions of dollars in infrastructure of more than 50 countries and later acquiring internal dominance through debt traps. China took control of the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka that it had built on a 99-year lease. Not only in Sri Lanka, China built significant commercial and diplomatic inroads in Maldives, Pakistan and Kenya too. But India stands tough in their way in opposing investments in CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) as it passes through disputed land in Kashmir claimed by India. The 2017 stand-off with India in Doklam Plateau in Sikkim and subsequent withdrawal of its army and suspending some of its controversial road construction activities in disputed Himalayan terrain speaks of the situation. The Galwan Valley Skirmish in June, 2020 is another such incident to claim supremacy and then turning back to normalcy is an indication of their incapacity to wage open aggression. Thus, the Belt and Road Initiative of China is seen more as a defensive strategy than an offensive one.

At present, China is the largest importer of raw commodities and exporter of finished products. However, it is highly exposed to the “Malacca Trap” i.e., the narrow chokepoint of the Strait of Malacca passing between Singapore and Indonesia over which it has no control. The aggression in the South China Sea is also an effort to at least secure the waters on the eastern part as it has little control over the Indian Ocean. All the Belt and Road projects in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan are simply an attempt for land access to their goods in case of hostilities. China became the world’s largest trading nation in 2013 when its export value of goods hit a record high to around two trillion U.S. dollars. According to the reports of IMF, China’s GDP had ranged at over nine trillion U.S. dollars in 2013 and exports of goods alone had accounted for more than 24 percent. Its trade surplus amounted to 259 billion U.S. dollars and surged to record high of 594 billion U.S. dollars in 2015. China is still the largest exporting country in the world at 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars in 2019 followed by USA and Germany and it is the only country which has reported a positive growth rate in exports. India ranks 18th in world trade with an annual export of 322 billion U.S. dollars in 2019. USA is the top trading partner with China and contributes to 16.8% of Chinese exports followed by Hong Kong and Japan. Trade with India accounts for only 3% of the total Chinese exports. During the same period, USA topped the list of highest importing country followed by China and Germany. China’s import amounted to 2.06 trillion U.S. dollars in 2019.

India ranks 18th with an import of 480 billion U.S. dollars. Around 55% of China’s total imports in 2019 were from the Asian countries, with South Korea, Japan and Taiwan as the top three countries while European trade partners accounted for only around 18%. Among the non-Asian countries, Australia, Germany and USA contribute a substantial portion to Chinese imports. China’s import from India is almost negligible. The fact is that China is already at the helm of international trade but it is very much dependent on its amiable relationship with many countries. While it already has the supremacy over exports it is still not in a position to dictate terms of trade which would give them the actual position of command. Since the western window is already competitive, China looks towards south time and again in spite of the rough Himalayan terrains and hostile political scenario. Lots of strategic investments have poured into Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and now Nepal. But India has come as an obstacle time and again. India has been opposing CPEC for violation of international borders in PoK. When China started their investment in Gwadar Port of Pakistan as a part of CPEC, India started strategic investment with Iran to build the Chabahar Port in a direct diplomatic opposition to China’s aggressive economic policy. When China took over the Hambantota Port in the southern tip of Sri Lanka by entangling it in a debt trap to acquire a strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean, India too purchased the Hambantota Airport, considered the world’s emptiest airport, only to counter China from getting a geopolitical advantage. The silent war for regional supremacy continues to date as China is now extending its influence in Nepal. A political advantage in the Indian subcontinent would make China even stronger as it would then be able to dictate terms of trade with the south-east Asian countries who contribute significantly to their imports. They need India to adopt a softer stand on their foreign policies in the Indian Sub-continent which is the only road to their trade supremacy. But that would mean India stops being big-brother to south Asia and hand over the crown to China. (The author is an Assistant Professor of Assam Don Bosco University and can be contacted at amitsahaghy @gmail.com)