Economic significance of wild bioresources to rural communities in Assam

By: Gunjana Chaudhury, Mallika Basumatari, Chandra Bahadur Darji, Afrin Firdouz Ahmed, Darshana Borah, Rajesh Kumar Sah, Ashalata Devi, Nabajit Hajarika & Gitamani Dutta

80% of the people in the Northeast are farmers relying on agriculture, dependent on wild bioresources. Bioresources are indispensable for the survival and sustenance of ethnic and rural communities, especially those of Northeast India which has a rich heritage of indigenous traditional knowledge on biodiversity and bioresources. The region has a diverse geology, topography and is one of the richest biomes of the world, which exhibits a plethora of trees, herbs, shrubs, ferns, endangered and endemic species. However, climate challenges coupled with anthropogenic activities and unsustainable land use practices have adversely affected the biological resources, leading to loss of biodiversity and affecting food security and rural livelihoods.

Conservation of the bioresources and their proper utilisation have been long realised in the region, and strengthening both science and sustainable use is key. A recent study by the Balipara Foundation on “Economic significance of wild bioresources to rural communities in the Eastern Himalayan state of Assam, Northeast India” was conducted in the local markets and village households within the physiographic regions of Brahmaputra valley and Central Assam Hills, from Goalpara district (bordering with the state of Meghalaya in the south) to Dhemaji and Tinsukia districts (bordering with the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the east) to investigate the trade of wild bioresources throughout the Eastern Himalayan state of Assam along with the socio-economic attributes of the communities involved in the trade system. The study recorded 5 species of wild edible mushrooms, 158 species of wild plants and 11 species of animals available in local markets. Among these 78.7% are consumed as food, while 77 of the total species are medicinal. In some markets, products of species like Amaurornisphoenicurus, Canarium strictum, Elaeocarpus ganitrus, Hystrix indica, Lentinus polychrous, L. squarrosulus, Ocimumbasilicum, Piper longum and Termitomycessp, were sold at a high price of 6.5–65 USD/kg. It was observed that trading wild bioresources contributes 5–75% to the total income at a majority of the households.

Sixty-seven percent of the vendors selling wild bioresources in local markets of Assam were womenfolk with diverse age groups and eighteen ethnic communities were found to be involved in the local trade. Apart from the Assamese and Bengali, there were also individuals of some of the major ethnic communities of Assam, such as Adivasi, Ahom, Bodo, Dimasa, Kachari, Karbi, Koch, Mishing, Rabha and Sonowal. People from neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh (Adi and Nyishi), Meghalaya (Garo and Khasi) and Nagaland (Naga) are also involved in trading.

The study has also brought to the light that the cover of source forests is declining due to deforestation for fuelwood and timber, leading towards unstable access to these bioresources. Effective management of bioresources will raise agricultural productivity and leverage an opportunity for sustainable transformation. Wild species or those of ethno-medicinal significance such as mushrooms, spices or economically important bioresources such as bamboos and rattans should be brought into ex situ conservation schemes through cultivation in homesteads and agroforestry models. On an average, agroforestry can generate a 40% increase in household income in farming communities which largely practice subsistence level agriculture.

The economic and social potential of this opportunity is immense. The study highlighted that wild bioresources are indeed significant for the subsistence of rural communities in Assam, with the potential of improving local economies and promoting community development. Policy needs to urge this transition forward. Through effective policies and conservation strategies, local communities should be encouraged and empowered to sustainably manage biodiversity and bioresources in the wake of climate change. The work providing first-hand information on the bioresource utilization and its economic importance to the rural communities of the Eastern Himalayan state of Assam is expected to apprise the policy makers to prioritize bioresource management policies for economic development of this remote region.

As part of the findings from the Assam region, this research article has been published in a scientific journal viz., Trees, Forests and People, Elsevier. (The article has been authored by multiple authors from different institutes including members of Balipara Foundation, IISc Bangalore, Tezpur University and Nagaland University. The research is part of the Bioresources and Sustainable Livelihoods in Northeast India program, an initiative by Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) of Bangalore and Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) of Manipur)

