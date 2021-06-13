Educational uncertainty in India

By: Kamal Baruah

As CBSE, ICSE and various state boards have cancelled 10th and 12th Board examinations; the major question now remains whether India is equipped with providing higher education? CBSE is yet to work out objective criteria for assessment and uncertainty looms large over forthcoming admission in prestigious Delhi University, where marks are the only criteria for undergraduate level. Other universities will also face hitches to list for its courses. In Assam, SEBA and HS Boards are yet to decide whether to schedule board examinations or not? Will there be another examination for entrance?

Secondary level students are worried that the current scenario might adversely affect them during NEET, JEE, and other competitive examinations. After 2020 and coronavirus, the Indian academic calendar has already got delayed and it is very unlikely that entrance examinations will happen anytime soon. As for students, how long can they continue with such pressure and no definite time and target. Parents are worried over even sending them abroad for higher studies given the current virus situation and travel bans across the globe.

Covid-19 forced schools, colleges and universities to close down but education did not stop. The outbreak forced India, already trying to become digitized, to start with remote working, online schooling and community support from innovative educators. However, basic infrastructure for remote learning technologies in rural areas of the country is still worrisome. Having a smartphone or a laptop for students from low-income families in rural areas is still a distant dream. And even if the parents here manage to get one for their child, many interior regions of the country still do not have proper internet or mobile services.

On the other hand, many universities have conducted examinations with open books. Homecoming Medicos at foreign universities are learning at home, PhD scholars are delivering lectures from home while engineers are passing out without practical know-how. Nevertheless, we cannot blame them for everything that went in a haphazard fashion. But this will have a significant impact on quality education, learning and real time assessment. Ever since the quarantine started, students have not seen their friends in person while staying home has left them feeling disconnected from those they care about. The worst sufferers are elementary level students who learn social skills by playing and mingling with each other at school.

Teaching culture has suddenly become learning culture at home while missing tests, examinations and grades under watch by class teachers that might delight, disappoint or even surprise parents. School goers have now been physically apart but virtually together by accessing online resources. Devoted teachers of the country have made it possible to a large extent, educational transition in remote locations, while students remain safe in lockdown. Shockingly the online examination is conducted with doubtful learning outcomes. Teachers are busy with Google applications all day long, while the management is busy collecting records for brand image. As for the students, they may find the question papers a little different as they tap on the sliding screen to answer questions one after another. In some cases, the students have written down from books to convert it into a PDF over WhatsApp. I wonder if they might be learning mobile engineering instead of books and note books. Many students today have ambitions of becoming a YouTuber or a social media influencer. Such is the outcome of undergoing transformation in education these days. From delivering lessons that start and end with a bell to the virtual world of teaching by opening laptops, education has undergone a sea of change owing to the virus. But will the dependency of mobile have adverse effects in a child’s upbringing? The app-based culture with multiple social networking sites has forced everyone to stay inside. Microsoft and Google are helping us to rethink learning digitally. Flexible learning will go beyond reading, writing and arithmetic to rethinking education through data-based technologies. IIT Madras has already introduced the world’s first-ever online BSc degree programme in Data Science and Programming.

Many are of the opinion that modern learning cannot be confined to the classroom. Teachers must be empowered to nurture students through virtual media. Real learning cannot be hard if flexible and collaborative ways may find ease to bring interest and challenge scholastically and emotionally too. Parents must also get involved in connecting devices to young minds for better outcomes and bring confidence beyond classroom walls to their own space. Teachers have a greater role to inspire students by exploring new ways of doing things that help both to grow together. With this cultural shift, teachers must overcome the paradigm of traditional teaching of everything about the subjects instead of learners’ choice of interest.

