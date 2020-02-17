By: Salil Saroj

Basu Chatterjee, as a director is better known for his films like Us Paar, Chhoti Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974), Piya Ka Ghar (1972), Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuh (1978), Baaton Baat Main (1979), Priyatma (1977), Manapasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen (1982) and Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986). During the 1970s and 1980s, he was associated with Madhyam Cinema or Maadhyam Cinema, in which Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya were stalwarts, and he assisted Basu Bhattacharya in the Teesri Kasam (1966). Like their films, his films often put light-hearted stories of middle-class families in an urban setting that focused on matrimonial and love affairs. But in the midst of all this he also directed Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986) and Kamala’s Death (1989), which were based on social and moral issues. A filmmaker merely associates himself with few films in his career that audiences remember for centuries. Basu Chatterjee’s 117-minute Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, released in 1986, holds the imagination of viewers like never before. It brought Basu Chatterjee in the league of Shyam Benegal’s Ankur, Ravindra Dharmaraj’s Chakra, MS Sathu’s Hot Air, Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman and Mrinal Sen’s Khandahar.

For India, 1986 was full of political movements and government decisions. The year began with the unexpected victory of the Asom Gana Parishad in the Assam Assembly elections, with the party founded just 67 days before the elections. In the mainland, Shah Bano’s decision then led to controversy among conservatives and critics. Occupation of the Golden Temple in Punjab, the activities of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the assassination of General Vaidya for his role in Operation Bluestar, the Hoshiarpur massacre, VSNL’s exit under the Indian Companies Act, 1956, a new national policy on education by the government and commencement of Operation Brasstacks in Rajasthan – were historic 1986 events.

In all this juncture, while the country was going through decisive phases, people were looking towards a new future.

That was when Basu Chatterjee made a mark with his film, with the best cast of NSD that had a deep impact on the Indian population. Enchanted artists of NSD and some other artists like Deepak Kazir Kejriwal, Amitabh Srivastava, Pankaj Kapoor, SM Zaheer, Subhash Udgata, Hemant Mishra, MK Raina, KK Raina, Annu Kapoor, Subiraj, Shailendra Goyal, Aziz Qureshi gave the film a new height. This film was also out of the box because the entire film rested on just the best performance in a single closed room with no songs. Ranjit Kapoor’s screenplay and dialogue, editing by Kamal A Sehgal, Basu Chakraborty’s bold background music and Ajay Prabhakar’s cinematography made the film not only memorable but heartwarming and heart-wrenching. So impactful it was that many opined that such films should be produced in every language of the world and included in the academic curriculum.

However, the film was inspired by a 1957 American courtroom drama titled Twelve Angry Men, by Sidney Lumet, and influenced by a teleplay by Reginald Rose of the same name. This courtroom drama narrates the story of a jury of 12 men who willfully acquit the conviction of an 18-year-old defendant on the basis of suspicion, forcing jury members to question his ethics and values. But Basu Chatterjee made this film come alive by putting the Indian milieu in perspective. The film revolves around Makool Shak (Reasonable Doubt). In legal language, reasonable doubt can be understood as such. Punishment of a delinquent defendant requires proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A reasonable doubt exists when a fact finder cannot say with moral certainty that a person is guilty or a particular fact exists. It must be more than a hypothetical doubt, and is often judicially defined as such a doubt because a reasonable person should hesitate before acting in a matter of importance. The story also featuring a jury trial came to great prominence in 1959 owing to a real life case of Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra in India in which Commander KM Nanavati was accused of attempt to murder of his wife’s lover, Prem Ahuja. Commander Nanavati, accused under Section 302, was initially declared not guilty by the jury, but the verdict was overruled by the Bombay High Court and the case was withdrawn at a bench trial. This was not the last jury trial in India. The jury trial took place in West Bengal by 1973 end. Jury trials in most Indian courts were abolished by the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, excluding Zoroastrians but the Parsis still have a jury trial provision for their marital disputes. The incident garnered unprecedented media coverage and inspired many books and films such as the 1973 film Achanak, the 2016 film Rustom and the 2019 web series “The Verdict”.

The story is of a slum boy accused of murdering his father. There is a weapon – a beautiful pocket knife, there are two eyewitnesses – an old man and an old woman. The time of the murder is midnight, when a train from the front track passes by, and the old woman is killed from the front building, and the old man hears the sounds of quarrel from the house below. On the basis of circumstantial evidence, the boy has been sentenced to death as a murderer, but there is no doubt left, so the jury of 12 dignitaries of the city has been entrusted with the responsibility of taking the final decision. Their yes or no can kill or save the boy. The 11 Jury members, accuses the boy as a criminal without any discussion. It is only a menial task for them to somehow quickly get rid of and return to their busy lives.

Only one jury member, Juror No. 8, KK Raina, considers the boy innocent and casts his vote in his favor. As long as 12 people of 12 are on one side, the decision cannot be taken. As a result, the decision becomes inconclusive, and a long heated debate ensues. And this debate is the most powerful aspect of this film.

This movie harps on how we are enslaved by our beleaguered mindset, how our mindset is involved in choosing the easiest path and how badly we suffer from our prejudices. “Ek Ruka Hua Faisla” depicts this reality very strongly. The film has a cast of great actors. Old, coughing Anu Kapoor; very angry Pankaj Kapoor; serious but biased Zaheer Abbas and the most decent but most powerful character KK Raina Saheb.

The movie keeps the audience hooked until the end and, surprisingly, divides you into two teams of “guilty” and “not guilty”, along with jury members. How can logic be reversed and how can those be converted into your own favor can be seen very explicitly. What we see through our own eyes and what we hear from our own ears can also be false!

The audience is in dilemma when seeing in the perspective of the boy and the jury. We are stuck in some kind of hassle in the everyday life, and when the anger has increased to such an extent that we are not afraid of even firing the shot, then this film is absolutely necessary to understand how things can be solved.