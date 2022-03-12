Election Results And The Euphoria

By: Manas Chakraverty

The assembly election results in the five states have once again brought a new sense of euphoria and zeal to BJP in four states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand as well as AAP in Punjab to work further in the greater interest of development of these states. But what has prevented BJP to perform so measurably in Punjab in spite of BJP’s charisma and in the other four states how significant was BJP’s governance in winning those states. This is the million dollar question that needs to be analyzed from a different perspective. Is it that the people of Punjab do not believe in BJP’s Hindutva placard, or it is an imminent outcome of the passing of the farmers bill cornering the interest of the farmers of Punjab and the arrogance with which BJP tried to suppress the farmers agitation but later had to repeal the farmers bill in the parliament. Well, BJP has never been palatable to Punjab if we track the successive governments in Punjab. The farmers’ agitation has set an example to the rest of the states of united fight against the oppressive move of the centre. The recent events of the farmers’ agitation and irresponsible handling by BJP leaders have hurt the sentiments of the people. Also farmers were angry over the shameful incident happened in recent times.

Not anti-Incumbency factor, but FATIGUE Factor has thrashed BJP’s hopes and gave much needed confidence and mandate to AAP in Punjab. After seven decades of collective rule of BJP and Congress in the centre what played in the minds of Punjab voters is that, educated leaders are need of the hour and not monks, sadhus or maulvis. All of them will take country back to Stone Age. AAP got the edge of winning in Punjab for various factors. Congress Infighting and Uselessness and Exposed Corruption by Sitting and Ex CM both. BJP labelling Punjabis as Khalistanis as they labelled WB as Jihadi, so that hurt the Punjab sentiment and only the arithmetical voters who had vested interest with BJP voted for BJP even after repealing of the farm laws. Drug connection and neutral role of government led to Punjab’s destruction. Punjab voters voted AAP with the firm belief that AAP will provide good schools, hospitals, well managed transportation, impartial subsidy to general people in various sectors thereby boosting agriculture exports and new avenues of industrial expansion.

So far as BJP’s performance in the elections in the other four states are concerned these states which were already under BJP’s rule, the election results reflected BJP’s good governance delivered as a combo-pack of growth, development and Hindutva ideology. The BJP votes in these states stood solid as a hard rock and the opposition votes were divided and scattered. If we analyze the result of Goa elections, what is very interesting is that BJP got a little over 33 percent votes. Which means the remaining votes were against BJP and an overwhelming majority voted against BJP which clearly indicates that the people of Goa wanted a change in the governance but votes were split across many parties which gave the BJP the opportunity to win 20 seats.

Another important aspect that needs mention from the election results in these states is the gradual rejection of dynasty politics in the country as well as states. Indian voters are now well informed and logical thinkers and believe that existence of dynasty politics violates the fundamental ethos of democracy.

Never the less this result of the elections in these five states will have significant impact on the forthcoming 2024 Rajya Sabha Elections. Also it will have phenomenal advantage for AAP in the coming days to penetrate into other states with its good governance and steady advancements in a phased manner. For both BJP and AAP the euphoria over their respective party’s performance in the elections will reignite the fire of good governance in their respective states. Both parties will have to usher a new ray of hope in the minds of voters to sit on the citadel of power in the years to come. (The author is a freelance writer and Hospitality Entrepreneur. He can be reached at [email protected])