Elections and rallies are happening, so why not the government recruitments?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

The Haryana government has banned new recruitments for the last year, the excuse is Corona. During this time, elections, rallies, and agitations are openly going on. Not only this through the HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test), the government collected billions of rupees in just fifteen days to rob unemployed youth of the state’s most expensive exam. When it comes to the teacher recruitment exam for these HTET pass youth, the government’s simple answer is that we already have a teacher surplus. If this is so, then why are the posts of forty thousand different teachers in the Haryana Education Department vacant in the information sought under Right to Information?

If the teacher is not to be recruited, then why are applicants looted by taking the HTET exam again and again. Government ITIs across the state has about four thousand ITI instructors that have been vacant for years. For these instructors, lakhs of B.Tech. And M.Tech youth took the exam. The result was also released, but for the last year, the Commission has stopped document verification with the excuse of the court. The intention of the government is not to recruit and give employment to the youth or the government wants to pull these recruiters till the election so that their vote bank can be strengthened. But what about the youth who are starving for lack of employment?

In the year 2010, the Haryana government made the advertisement for the state’s ITI for the first time. Commission had asked for applications for the posts of instructors. After these seven times, these posts were re-advertised. After all, in 2019, lakhs of BTech youths took the exam. The different exams for each category lasted for about a month, test results were released. Document verification for the post has been postponed for five times, which is still up. After all, why does the government not want to enroll in the name of the court? Is this the knock of corruption inside the account? If not, then why is the government not hiring? And secondly why the government hires employees on contract. So, why are the conditions not clear? After all, why do these contract employees hinder regular recruitment every time? The secrets of this nexus should be revealed and the government should make regular recruitment at regular intervals.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Chairman, Bharat Bhushan said that this recruitment has been stopped for a short time due to the court case. As soon as the orders are in place, the recruitment results will be released immediately. But the question is why the government was not lobbying for ten years. Is the intention of the government not right? Such contract employees will stop every recruitment in the name of the court and no department will be admitted on time. Skill Development and Industrial Department is new hope in the present era. The vacancy of posts like ITI Instructor in this department is a big question in itself. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take this subject seriously; otherwise, his plan for self-reliant India will die in his infancy. In the country and state where such important posts are lying vacant for the last ten years, what kind of training and self-reliance should you think about?

In a progressive state like Haryana, the vacancy of the posts of ITI Instructor for the last ten years is to kill the plan of self-sufficient India in its infancy. In the Corona period, the vacancy of posts like ITI Instructor in this department is a big question in itself. If the state and central government cannot get them employed in their departments and companies, then they should stop these B.Tech and M.Tech courses.

The government is saying that we have made the most recruitment, but the real situation is that the forms of recruitments that have come here till now are filled and cancelled or the exam is not conducted or asking for the form again. There is no attention to the old recruitments that came out years ago. The documents of those whose results have come are yet pending. Joining of many recruitments is pending. In such a situation, what will be the fate of educated youth of the state; it is a matter of thinking. Haryana’s youth is going through very difficult situations. The government is not even thinking that if someone is over-aged during this period, they will get an extra chance or not. The applicant is in the shadow of fear that the recruitments may be advertised but the exam will be conducted or not.

Joining for the posts like PGT Sanskrit, Excise Taxation Inspector, and Forrester is still pending. Documentation of ITI instructors has been stopped, the Commission is sleeping. The government is on the path of privatization by eliminating state institutions. Lack of children and teachers in government schools but the government is now privatizing them. Unfortunately, nobody raises questions about the dilapidated system of schools.

The voice of the unemployed youth of Haryana should be heard by the government. Youth is in dire need of employment. In the figures released, Haryana is number one in unemployment. Here the government has kept all the recruitments in the Five Year Plan. Some have been hanging for more than five years. Many recruitments have been rigged. No selection of Haryana Staff Selection, no time table. Mistakes in question papers, mistakes in answer keys too, no response to RTI. The government should listen to the call of the youth to stop all these atrocities.

In Haryana, 91% of the youth in the last seven years were unhappy with the government recruitment process while 9% were satisfied. Even the recruitment that took place was very furious. In such a situation, not taking the youth seriously and not understanding unemployment as a problem, and not working on it in action mode can be a big burden on the current government here. Along with the notification, the central government should also direct the state governments to resolve all the issues related to recruitment as soon as possible and take concrete steps to reduce unemployment. Otherwise, India will not take long to become a country full of unemployed. (The writer is a Research Scholar, Poetry, Independent Journalist and Columnist)