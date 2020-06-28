Emergency Neurosurgical Care

In the fight against Covid-19, adapt and stay safe, say doctors

By: Dr. Shameem Ahmed

The gravity of the worldwide havoc created by the COVID-19 virus is deeply concerning. We are staring at an uncertain future and against an unknown unseen enemy. The lessons these incidents teach us, as the situation demands are that we have to stay calm and be prepared for all situations. In short, we need to accept and adapt to the situation. The lockdown has left our lives upside down in chaos – affecting each and every section of the society. The Covid-19 pandemic has been quite an unprecedented disaster, a war that the world has never ever experienced. Life has come to a standstill, economies threatened, depression staring at most people and no one knows when it will end, for the virus is spreading like wildfire to every nook and corner of the planet. In our part of the world the situation is worsened by the ravages caused by floods and a climate stated to be conducive to the spread of the virus. The situation is – self containment, social distancing, masked faces, have become the routine of the day. Besides COVID-19, there are other critical diseases and emergency cases still on the loose. They are there in addition to the corona virus – neurological emergencies, cancer, stroke, waterborne epidemics like malaria, cholera, diarrhoea, TB etc.

Moreover, such conditions not only demand active treatment and care to stabilize the patients but also time bound response. The neurosurgery workflow was diverted dramatically by the cancellation of elective surgery cases in order to increase hospital capacity for future COVID-19 patients. Much outpatient neurosurgical care is being transformed into telehealth mechanism to mitigate the risk of infection and slow down the community spread of infection. Similarly, in most neurological centres, scheduled brain and spine procedures have been postponed to decrease patient exposure to COVID-19 and allow neurosurgeons and sliced teams to focus their efforts on the treatment of patients who require urgent care. Brain and Spine surgeons often do emergency surgery to prevent neurological impairment. Major factor for neurosurgeons, as with other elective procedural list, are the policies regarding personal protective equipment (PPE). As more patients are getting admitted to the hospitals with suspected COVID-19 infections, the risk of exposure for surgeons is one the rise. In fact, health workers have already contracted the virus in many hospitals and confinement centres.

Many hospitals have been compelled to set their own protocols to intubate confirmed Covid-19 patients outside of the operating room (OR) or to have all OR personnel leave the OR during intubation and up to 30 minutes after intubation to allow for airflow management and thus avoid exposing the surgical team to the possible aerosolizing effect on viruses present in the airway during respiratory management. Anaesthesiologists have been required to wear N95 masks, while most surgeons have been expected to use double layered surgical masks during procedures for which the risk of aerosolization is minimal. While caring for patients who might need emergency surgery, all personnel are required to wear N95 masks with face shields and no personnel other than the anaesthesiologist are allowed in the OR for 30 minutes following intubation. Many novel paradigms are rapidly being tested and adopted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Some public health principles regarding how to slow infectious disease epidemics will be reinforced by this crisis. In neurological surgery, we are learning that many aspects of what we do can be accomplished with telehealth. Having models to compensate physicians and hospitals for the effective use of telehealth will be one positive aspect of this crisis, which has provided many opportunities for new learning. Other advances as a result of this crisis include maximizing the utilization of web-based meeting and conference platforms as well as remote learning opportunities and course offerings. These advances are likely to have a broad range of effects, including potentially reduced travel for neurosurgeons, creative changes to revenue streams using web based educational and conference platforms for organized spine surgery, and more flexible mechanisms to fulfill requirements for continuing medical education.

The positive results of these advances include potentially increased access of patients to their surgeons. Don’t panic. We have to adapt to the situation. And doctors have already adapted and are giving cent percent to provide treatment in all critical cases during this pandemic situation. At Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, our neurosurgery team has handled total of 51 cases during lockdown. And I am happy to announce that 7 (out of 8) subspecialty of neurosurgical cases were operated successfully. We will stay strong in our field and perform our duty maybe whatever the situation arises. The field of neurosurgery was itself born after the First World War, with the need for and ability to care for patients with head and spinal injury in the theatre of war. A century later, with the COVID-19 crisis, the minds of today are likely to forge new methods by leveraging cutting edge technology to lead to innovative, effective and potentially revolutionary care for patients with brain & spinal diseases. Asthe world fightsthe virus, as the health workers and doctors all over are risking their lives, sacrificing their families and comfort, all of us must, while appreciating the efforts, follow the precautionary measures and stay safe. (The writer is the Consultant Neurosurgeon in Apollo Hospitals Guwahati)