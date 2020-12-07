Emily Dickinson Explored the Power of Loneliness in Elliptical Words

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

She was not alone but lonely. She loved loneliness, and explored the power of loneliness. She was Emily Dickinson who is regarded as the original poet of the nineteenth century, the other being Walt Whitman. These two poets are now the household names in America. When her first volume was posthumously published in 1890, four years after her death, it was no longer confined to her known world of relatives and acquaintances, her name reached out to the outer world, and gradually after the exhaustion of eleven editions in a few years, she won the heart of the American people.

Last year when I was in America as an invitee professor, I met a group of school children in a bus stop. I asked them about their favourite poet. To my surprise many of them named Emily Dickinson. Her poems are widely read in schools of America and included in the school curriculum. In college and university education Emily Dickinson is a familiar name. So she was well accepted by people of all ages and interest. Like writers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, or Thoreau, both Whitman and Emily Dickinson experimented with expression in order to free it from conventional restraints. Again, English writers like Charlotte Bronte and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, she crafted a new type of persona for the first person. The speakers in her poetry like those in Bronte’s and Browning’s works are sharp-sighted observers who see the inescapable limitations of their societies as well as their imagined and imaginable escapes. To make the abstract tangible, Dickinson created in her writing a distinctively elliptical language for expressing what was possible but not yet realized. She saw poetry as a double–edged sword like the Concord Transcendentalists. It liberated the individual on the one hand and as readily it left him ungrounded.

Dickinson was born in Amherst Massachusetts on December 10, 1830. Her father, an ambitious lawyer, gave his three girls freedom to choose their own way of life. Emily chose not to marry and devote herself to lonely living and poetry composition, though few knew about her poetic creativity. Out of 1800 poems she penned, less than 12 were published in her lifetime. The 19th century school and college curriculum laid emphasis on science and this emphasis was reflected in her writing as well and for which her poems were selected in school curriculum till today besides other reasons of simplicity and beauty of expressions. Her skilled observation and cultivation of flowers, her carefully wrought descriptions of plants, and her interest in ‘chemic force’ and her fascination with naming won the hearts of academicians and poetry lovers. In an early poem she chastised science for its prying interest. Its system interfered with the observer’s preferences. Its study took the life out of living things. In ‘Arcturus’ she writes “I pull a flower from the woods / A monster with a glass/ Computes the statements in a breath / And has her in a ‘class!”. At the same time Dickinson’s study of botany was clearly a source of delight. Her departure from Mount Holyoke marked the end of her formal schooling. It also prompted the dissatisfaction common among young women in the early 19th century. But she did not accept the household duties and in her letters from the early 1850’s she registered her dislike for domestic work and frustration with the constraints created by the work that was never done. “God keep me from what they call households,” she wrote in a letter to her close friend Abiah Root in 1850. As to her religious faith, Dickinson wrote to her friend Jane Humphrey in 1850, “I am standing alone in rebellion”. As she wrote in a poem in 1875, “Escape is such a thankful Word.” The word ‘escape’ occurs primarily in reference to the soul. In her scheme of redemption, salvation depended upon freedom. The poem ends with praise for the ‘Trusty Escape”. In the poems from 1862, Dickinson describes the soul’s defining experiences. “The soul has moments of escape / When bursting all the doors / She dances like a Bomb, abroad,/ And swings open the Hours.”

Within the next ten years, she defined what was incontrovertibly precious to her. Not religion, but poetry, not the vehicle reduced to its tenor, but the process of making metaphor and watching the meaning emerge. She did not specify any aim to her life rather she announced, “I have dared to do strange things, bold things.” At times she sounded like the female protagonist from a contemporary novel and at times she played the wit and sounded the divine exploring the possibility of the new convert’s religious faith only to come up short against its distinct unreality in her own experience. Dickinson was hopeful of her poetry to survive. Writing to Gilbert in 1851, she imagined that her books would one day keep company with the other poets. The word ‘Poets’ was significant because she wanted her work not to be jumbled together with grammar books and dictionaries as that of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s books.

Although she had many female friends to whom she paid visits, yet there was a love for loneliness and gradually she practiced it more and more. This also was reflected in her language which had a shift from her early lush language of the 1850’s. Now she shifted to the economy of expression of the minimalist. The poems dated to 1858 carried the familiar metric pattern of the hymn. The alternating four-beat, three beat lines are marked by brevity in turn reinforced by Dickinson’s syntax. Her poems followed both the cadence and the rhythm of the hymn form she adopted. Some lines of her poem are sheer marvels of poetic language.” And after that – there’s Heaven /The Good man’s – Dividend/And Bad men –“go to Jail” (I guess!).

The late 1850s marked the beginning of Dickinson’s greatest poetic creativity. By 1865, she had written nearly 1100 poems. It is really unfortunate and strange that poems of this great poet of America were not accepted for publication in the 1850s and 1860s, and in the 1870s only one poem was published. She circulated her poems among her friends like today’s many poets posting on Facebook or other social media when their poems are not published in any journal or magazine or printed newspaper pages. Dickinson too did not bother and to the Hollands. She wrote “My business is to love. My business is to sing.” Finally the first volume of Dickinson’s poems, edited jointly by Mabel Loomis Todd and T. W. Higginson, appeared in November 1890. Nearly a dozen new editions of Dickinson’s poetry, whether containing previously unpublished or newly edited poems, were published between 1914 and 1945. She was a pure poet and poetry was her lifeline in her lonely hours as she said, “If I read a book and it makes my whole body so cold no fire can ever warm me, I know that is poetry.” (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head, Post Graduate Dept of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata and a Poet. He may be reached at [email protected])