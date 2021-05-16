Emotional hygiene during the second wave of the pandemic

By: Dr Shambhavi Samir Alve

We all have learned and almost mastered the skill of keeping our physical body clean. These chores are well taught right from the early years of our life. Often, maintaining hygiene gets limited to our physical self and aspect of mental health gets overlooked. It is only during an adversity that we become aware of our pending emotional wounds, like the current situation of a pandemic. So, it is time to ask a question “how much do we all know about emotional hygiene?” And the possible answer is insufficient knowledge. But here is a surprising fact, emotional or mental hygiene isn’t a new phenomenon. The term mental hygiene takes us back into the history; in 1843 it was used by William Sweetzer for the first time. Later in 1893, Isaac Ray, a founder of the American Psychiatric Association, defined mental hygiene as “the art of preserving the mind against all incidents and influences calculated to deteriorate its qualities, impair its energies, or derange its movements.” Today, as we are experiencing a second the pandemic, the need to put this art into practice is being felt even more. Apart from seeking help and reaching out to a mental health professional, there are several other things we all can do by ourselves.

Managing our expectations

Even though we had adapted well to the first wave, the fresh images of death, supporting loved ones, keeping track of the news, or receiving requests for oxygen cylinders on social media can exhaust us mentally. Besides, social media posts and pep talks suggesting that periods of quarantine must bring extraordinary productivity would mean raising the bar than lowering it. These expectations can add on to our existing stress. It is of utmost importance that we do not underestimate the physical, mental and emotional load this second wave has brought. The impact it is having on our productivity isn’t delusionary. Hence, difficulty to concentrate, feeling low on motivation and being in a state of distraction are just a few by-products. Adaptation will take time and so we should go easy on our self. As we again step into the mode of remote work and isolation, setting realistic goals, both for ourselves and others will be helpful.

Staying in the present moment

It is obvious that with each piece of news that we consume, our apprehension and anxiety can increase. But we can consciously put in efforts to bring our attention to the present moment. Using mindfulness-based activities and meditation can help us take one day at a time. These practices assist our attention to focus on the events we can control instead of those beyond our control.

Managing our stress threshold

Stepping into a routine is important for each one of us, irrespective of whether we are working or not. It helps us to manage anxiety and adapt more quickly to this current reality. We can try to put down a strong foundation for our mental health and overall well-being. This can begin with prioritizing our sleep; for instance, maintaining a routine around our sleep and wake times, keeping gadgets away from our sleeping space, and avoiding blue lights before bed, can help us maintain sleep hygiene. By keeping a track of what we eat we can manage our stress as well. Being conscious of the carbohydrates and sugar products that we consume is important; there is a natural inclination to binge these as they help us combat physical stress. However, when the stress is psychological, these foodstuffs can simply add onto the existing lethargy and escalate our stress level. While sleep and food habits are important, regular exercising is equally required. Physical workout helps us lower our stress hormone levels and further helps us regulate our emotions thereby improving our sleep.

Know the red flags

One way to manage moments of distress is to identify key thoughts or physical sensations that tend to contribute to our cycle of distress and feelings of being overwhelmed. Our thoughts – “Why can’t I concentrate?”, feelings – frustration, worry, sadness, physical sensations – tension, upset stomach, jitters, and actions – such as compulsively checking the latest COVID statistics, each feed into and amplify these negative emotional spirals. Addressing one aspect of this loop at a time can be extremely helpful. For example, I often recommend my clients a technique called box breathing: breathe in for four counts, hold for four, breathe out for four and hold for four, then repeat. This exercise can actively reduce the physical symptoms and can de-escalate the cycle eventually helping us to regain control.

Being compassionate with ourself

There is much that we cannot control right now, but how we talk to ourselves during these challenging times can either provide a powerful buffer to these difficult circumstances or intensify our distress. Moments of feeling overwhelmed often come with big thoughts, such as “I cannot do this,” or “This is too hard.” However, if we acknowledge and accept that this second wave of the pandemic will cause a lot of stress for many of us, and we cannot be our best selves all the time, it will save us from spending an excessive amounts of our energy and time. It is essential that we can seek help or reach out to a mental health professional if required.

Maintain connections

Even the most reserved and introverted of us need some sense of connection to others for our mental as well as our physical health. Many support groups have created virtual forums where we can contribute or just sit back or vent out or experience catharsis. We are in social isolation, but we need not feel alone. These virtual circles can keep us emotionally connected. Reaching out to these can be very comforting for us.

Last but not the least, this is probably a stressful time for all of us, but it is also a time to reflect on how we have been maintaining our emotional hygiene. By embracing good mental health and well-being measures and by relying on others when necessary, we can protect ourselves and those around us. Nevertheless, cultivating good mental hygiene will help us make good life choices, have healthy, productive relationships, and to discover and nurture our potential to the best of our capabilities, not just during the pandemic but throughout our life. (The writer is a Ph.D. in Psychology and MBA-HR. She is the founder of Uurja Manifest the Light Within (www.umlw.org) and is a Developmental Psychologist, Clinical Hypnotherapist, Arts-Based Therapy Practitioner)