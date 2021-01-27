Empowering the girl child-building a strong science leadership

By: Dr Renu Swarup

We mark National Girl Child Day this year in a different reality. The pandemic has brought us an unprecedented shift in the lives of people, from new ways to accessing basic services, to new models of education. While our children are slowly returning to school and our success in developing vaccines is building national confidence, we must also seize this opportunity as we build back better. Our focus must be to strengthen our efforts to empower the girl child, especially in science and technology, a sector that has underlined its unchallenged importance in enabling and shaping a more secure world for all humanity.

What this calls for is our consistent progression towards a gender-equal mindset, which must permeate every level of the society. India has most certainly come a long way in this regard over the past few years. Our young girls have a number of role models to look up to – from Janaki Ammal the first Women Botanist, to Anandi Bai Joshi our first women doctor; we have in recent years, women leading the Mangalyan Mission. On January 26, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will be the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the Republic Day parade. There are many more such examples.

The Government of India has drawn a roadmap for empowering girl child, especially in supporting them to take up science education initiatives of the Ministry of Science & Technology – Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science & Technology, and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, such as BioCARe (Biotechnology Career Advancement Re-orientation Programme). Vigyan Jyoti, Vigyan Pratibha, GATI(Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions) etc are important building blocks of a strong science education and research ecosystem taking root in India, but we can do more.

We still have a significant distance to cover. We need to build a strong base to tap the potential in our girls in science education, and this requires consistent and concerted effort from a variety of stakeholders – including families, school systems, the corporate sector, and of course, women themselves. Easy access to science education for girls is another area that will need strengthening, especially at the local level. Opportunity and accessibility will be decisive factors in building this base of talented girls that can form the basis of scientific and technological advancements.

Alongside government-led initiatives, it is important to look at the transformational shifts we must drive to empower girls to progress through science education. A strategic imperative is to build a strong foundation that needs a societal mind-shift. Unfortunately, stereotypes making it difficult for girls to travel for education still exist in many pockets of the country. Many girls also face the challenge of not having the last word in choosing their career path. Families need to enable and support girls in making their own decisions about higher education and career choices, and systems need to ensure easier access for girls to labs and science learning facilities that are closer to their homes, and convenient for them to access.

Transformative change will come by creating more role models for girls, by showcasing the achievements of women in science, again not only as national heroes but even at the community level. This can come from innovations led by women, who have the opportunity to pursue independent R&D projects. The Department of Biotechnology’s Biotechnology Career Advancement and Re-Orientation Program (BioCARe) for women scientists employed full-time in universities and small research laboratories or unemployed women scientists is one such opportunity. The program has supported over 400 women scientists already. The Biotechnology Life Science Secondary Schools in North East India and the DBT Natural Resource Awareness Clubs are also adding to the science-learning ecosystem for reaching out to the students early on, exciting their inquisitive mind and encouraging them to take up science as a career.

The key to success is three-pronged: Strengthening access to science education for our girls, empowering them financially and socially, and building a compelling ecosystem that encourages women scientists and girl children to embrace STEM learning, constantly upskill themselves and evolve as Science innovators. The progress achieved by programs such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are proof that with awareness, determination and a clear roadmap, India can foster a new generation of women achievers, across all spheres of academia, sports, business, entrepreneurship, among others.

Women have inherent strength. We need to build strong leadership development initiatives which allow the girl students to progress in their career to achieve greater heights.

I believe there is only one way forward: Increase the participation of the Girl Child through strong STEM learning at school level to build a strong Gender neutral Scientific Base. (The writer is the Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India) (PIB Feature)