Enchanting world of Zhujiajiao: The water city

By: Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury

The renowned film maker of Indian Cinema, Pramathesh Chandra Barua hailed from the undivided Goalpara District of Assam. His father Prabhat Chandra Barua was a Zamindar of the then Gouripur State. He built a beautiful guest house on a hill top which was famous as hawa mahal at Matiabug. It is situated near the bank of the river Gadadhar. When I visited Matiabug I was surprised to see the wonderful architecture of the two story house. When I enquired about it, I came to know that the complete house was constructed by Chinese masons .From that very day my mind was eager to visit China to see the real architecture of the Chinese people. My dream came true when I got a chance to present my scientific paper in an International Conference at Shanghai on 20th December, 2011.

We had a flight Shanghai from New Delhi Airport, Terminal 3 and reached Pudong International Airport, after which we reached the Hongqiao Airport by subway. At mid night we reached our destination, Zhujiajiao. It is famous as an ancient water town well known throughout the country with a history of more than 1700 years. We were not accommodated in the 4 star hotel ‘Sun Island’, instead sent to a nearby resort of the same hotel by a small pull car.

The next morning I saw a good number of duplex type of house, which can be compared with our Assam Type house. On either side of the road there were different types of trees where some small birds were singing. There were close circuit cameras in every corner of road. When I walked one kilometre away from the resort, I saw a pagoda which was made up of wood. Near the Pagoda there was a small pond where lotus flowers were blooming. This Pagoda was constructed as a part of the temple Zinchenzeao. In every step of the pagoda brass bells hanged with a spirit of utmost serenity. It was reconstructed in the year 1975 and during that time, a gold plated idol of Lord Buddha, some ancient coins like Tang and Song reign inside a stone box were found.

After my paper presentation was over on 21st December, the next very day the organiser arranged a trip for all participants to some places of Zhujiajiao, the famous water city. It is called water city because of the different designs of ancient houses placed on either side of the water cannel. The history of the city was 1700 years, probably the oldest one; covering an area of 47 square kilometres, the little fan-shaped town glimmers like a bright pearl in the landscape of lakes and mountains. It’s another name is ‘Pearl Stream’& the little town is the best preserved amongst the four ancient towns in Shanghai.

It is said that to visit Zhujiajiao without seeing the bridges means that you have not really been to Zhujiajiao at all! Bridges in the town are distinctive and old, built during Ming and Qing Dynasties. The old town is connected by 36 delicates spans in different shapes and styles, four wooden stone to marble.

Fangsheng Bridge is the longest, largest and tallest stone bridge, with five opening both in Zhujiajiao and in the Shanghai region. This bridge was built in 1571. On the bridge stands a stone tablet named Dragon gate stone, which is engraved with 8 coiling dragons encircling a shining pearl. On top of the bridge are 4 life like stone lions.

Besides this, another famous bridge is there which name is Lang Bridge (Veranda Bridge), also named Huimin Bridge. It is the only wooden bridge and most featured span in this town. It has wooden bars on the two sides, just like a narrow corridor.

In this town, there is an ancient street with ancient buildings from the Ming and Qing Dynasties, attracting a great numbers of domestic and foreign tourists. That is North Street, which is the best preserved ancient street in the suburbs of Shanghai. The road is only one kilometre long, simple, yet very elegant.

A beautiful and well decorated garden is present in Zhujiajiao which attract a lot of people. It was built during Ming and Qing dynasties. This garden is famous as a “Ma Family Garden” but formerly known as Ma Wenquin. It is located in Zijin Street. The garden consists of three parts, a hall area, an artificial hill area and a garden area. In the artificial hill area, there is magnificent symbolic architecture, a four square five story building, on the top of which stands a diametric pavilion named “Moon view Pavallion”. This beautiful Zhujiajiao town carries the heritage of China with myraid magnificent architectural bliss and points of attraction for local as well as foreign tourists.

After spending four days at Zhujiajiao I planned to visit Shanghai city. Neilli, a participant from Georgia accompanied me to the city where we stayed in a hotel named “Seventh Heaven”. The hotel was situated at Nanjing road .Nanjing road starts from the Bund on the east and terminates at the intersection of Jing’am Temple. The famous Nanjing road has a history more than 100 years old which was full of humiliation and disgrace. Britishers abused the land along Nanjing road by selling opium, opening gambling-dens and dumping goods. After 1949, Nanjing road has been reconstructed in to a most flourishing commercial street of China, boasting more than 600 stores with products ranging from food to clothes. In the 1980s, great changes have taken place on Nanjing road with high buildings sprouting out and shop windows artificially decorated.

Within a short distance of Nanjing road, People’s Square is located, which occupies an area of 140,000 square kilometres. The people’s square is the heart of the Shanghai metropolis as well as a political and cultural centre. The double-decker city sightseeing buses were available in front of our hotel where an audio phone is attached with each seat. Four or five foreign languages were available in the setting of the phone, and I had adjusted it to English language so that I could recognise the places where the bus paned through.

In the next day I visited the Shanghai Museum, a museum of ancient Chinese art, possessing a collection of 120,000 precious works of art of 21 categories. Its rich and high quality collection of ancient Chinese bronze, ceramics, paintings and calligraphy is specially celebrated in the world. The place where the museum is located was previously a horse-race club and only in 1993 with the great support of Shanghai municipal government the present building was constructed. By 1995 it was opened for the public.

With paucity of time, the same day evening we proceed to Pudong International airport for our return journey to India. On the way to the airport we saw many glorious buildings, each one incomparable to one another, but just as splendid.

At Zhujiajiao, I had nothing but admiration for its architectural gorgeousness combined with the ancient civilization of China, but then when I reached Shanghai city, immediately my mind turned into a pensive mood. Really Shanghai is ahead in art, culture, education and business, which is progressing day by day, may be due to its energetic citizens and non corrupted Government. The high scaling progress of China has led to its establishment as a modern country not only in the Asian continent but also amongst the western countries.