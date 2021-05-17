Epilepsy – facts and myths

By: Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran

Epilepsy is a common neurological condition where there is a tendency to have an abnormal burst of electrical activity in the brain. Epilepsy is more likely to occur in young children, or people over the age of 65 years; however, it can occur at any time. In India, about 10 million people suffer from epilepsy that means one in hundred people will develop seizures in their lifetime.

The growing brain during childhood is always undergoing changes in the morphology and function of the neurons and hence epilepsy is seen more commonly in young children. Similarly, older brains start to shrink with age which puts the brain at risk for having seizures.

Seizures are broadly classified into generalized seizures and focal seizures. Generalised seizures affect both sides of the brain at once. The common types of generalised seizures are as follows-

Generalised tonic-clonic seizures– It is characterized by sudden loss of consciousness with tightening of the body and generalised jerking as the body relaxes and this can last for seconds to a few minutes. There can be tongue biting and urinary incontinence during this seizure. Absence seizure– Absence seizures are more common in children than adults and can happen very frequently. During an absence, a person becomes unconscious for a short period and will have a blank stare or a few eyes blinks. It is very brief and sometimes mistaken to be daydreaming and reported by teachers from school. Myoclonic seizure– Myoclonic means ‘muscle jerk’. Myoclonic seizures are brief but can happen in clusters and often happen shortly after waking.

Focal seizures occur when one part of the brain generates abnormal electrical activity causing dysfunction of that region of the brain and clinical manifestation depends on the region affected. Patients can have physical changes like jerking of hand or leg or both on one side. It can be an abnormal sensation or behaviour like lip-smacking fidgeting with clothes, etc.

In many cases, a particular cause for epilepsy is not found, it is called idiopathic epilepsy. Genetic predisposition can be found in patients especially when there is a strong family history of seizures, birth trauma caused by lack of oxygen, genetic syndromes, malformations in the brain during development. Epilepsy can also be acquired later in life due to brain infections, head trauma following accidents, strokes, neurodegenerative disorders and brain tumors.

Epilepsy is a clinical diagnosis. We use tools like CT scan, MRI brain scan, EEG, blood tests to help us understand the nature of epilepsy. It is thus very important that a person reports to a doctor if he has suffered with a single or multiple seizures.

Epilepsy can be controlled with appropriate medications. It is important to classify epilepsy as generalised or focal so that the correct medications can be administrated. In most people, epilepsy is well controlled with drugs.

In some people, epilepsy is very severe and refractory to treatment with medications alone. In those people, epilepsy surgery option is considered, especially if it is a focal seizure and if we establish with imaging and EEG that the seizures are arising from one focal area. The abnormal focus can be surgically removed.

There is also a special diet called the ketogenic diet, high in fat, low in protein and almost carbohydrate-free is effective in the treatment of difficult-to-control seizures in children who are responding to normal medications.

Awareness of the disease is important to break the myths and superstitions surrounding the diagnosis of epilepsy. Except for some people where epilepsy is associated with other brain dysfunction, most people with epilepsy are able to live a normal life. People with epilepsy can get pregnant and should not stop treatment without consulting the doctors as seizures during pregnancy is dangerous for mothers and babies. There are certain medications to be avoided during pregnancy but there are other anti-epileptic drugs which are safe during pregnancy and lactation.

Thus epilepsy can be treated successfully when recognized early. So, live your life fully with epilepsy. (The writer is a Senior Consultant Neurologist and Clinical Neurophysiologist at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai)