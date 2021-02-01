‘Eri Oha Dinbur’

By Rupak G. Duarah

When we remember our ‘good old days’ or a ‘warm childhood’ we become nostalgic. With a yearning for the past, we feel that our old days are far better in comparison to the present days. Though some modern electrical equipment was not available at that time yet people lived happily with self-satisfaction and dignity of labour. Almost all provided their selfless service to the society and tried to help each other in need. But times have changed all equations. These days, people follow the modern lifestyle. Various electrical items and accessories make our life easy and comfortable. Mobile phones, computers and the internet help us a lot in learning and entertaining. However, these things have also made us isolated and solitary. Majority of us do not think for the welfare of society or don’t like to provide selfless help to other people. Morality of human beings has also degraded surprisingly day by day in our society at present.

In this context, an autobiographical book has been published entitled ‘Eri Oha Dinbor’ by Sarbananda Mojindar, the retired headmaster of Kacharihat High School and a renowned social worker of Golaghat district. In the book, he mentions the old good days and encompasses his journey of life in an attractive manner. He elaborates on his struggle of life, his keen interest for education and his sincere service to society. He served as a teacher for 36 years in the Kacharihat High School and retired in the month of March, 1994. Besides being a dedicated teacher, he is also a noted social worker. He provided his sincere service to a number of social organizations such as Kacharihat Junior College, Golaghat Ramkrishna Sewa Somiti, Kacharihat Yuvak Sangha, Kacharihat Sakha Sahitya Sabha, Kakoli Yuva Samaj, Kacharihat Anchalik Sanskritik Sangha, Kacharihat Sakha Moina Parijat, Sodou Asom Jonosanskritik Parisod, Rastropoti Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Smriti Raksha Somiti, Kacharihat Anchalik Jestho Nagorik Moncho etc. In politics too, Majindar provided his selfless service through his hard work and dedication. In 1962, he became a member of Socialist Party and later participated in the Krishok Sabha at Nagabat, 2nd Oil Refinery Movement, Social Pathar meeting at Ghiladhary etc.

‘Eri Oha Dinbor’ is one of the finest autobiographies which may satisfy the readers of different ages for its unique style of writing. The cover design and layout of the book are also praiseworthy. It has been published by Mukul Sarma of Jorhat.