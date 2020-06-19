Every Indian has to start a war against China

By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

The way China has been increasing the number of its troops and weapons on the Indian border for some time now. India’s apprehension about that has become clear from the clash with the Chinese troops. The death of an Indian Army colonel, a junior commissioned officer, and a jawan during a skirmish on the Indo-China border in the Galway Valley of Ladakh has shaken the country. The martyrdom of soldiers on the Indo-China border is as sad as it is worrying. What was feared from the last few days, happened?

For the first time since 1975, soldiers have been killed in clashes on the Indo-China border. Peace is essential on the Line of Actual Control, but after these martyrdoms, the two countries have been building trust for decades for peace and harmony. . If the matter is not handled very sensitively, even if a major confrontation is averted, the relations between these two great powers of Asia will still remain bitter.

The way things have changed abruptly has greatly reduced the likelihood of positive growth. This is the first time in the last four and a half decades that corpses have fallen on the Indo-China border. This aggression of the Chinese side is beyond comprehension. There are unconfirmed reports that Chinese troops have also been killed in the clashes, but China has not officially confirmed this.

Beijing has accused India of crossing the border and attacking Chinese troops. It is a mistake to trust China. China on the one hand pretended to negotiate and on the other hand killed the Indian official who was playing an important role in the negotiations. What the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said in Parliament about China’s grandeur and expansionist instinct regarding China’s expansionist instinct is still relevant today. Speaking in Parliament on November 16, 1959, Vajpayee had said, “China’s aspirations are expansionist.

In the last few years, China has extended its borders on all sides. Manchuria ruled over China till 1911, today there is no trace of it anywhere. It has remained all over the north-eastern part of China, Turkestan has become Xiqiang, and Mongolia has lost its existence. Tibet has also fallen prey to China. You see, China’s own territory is only 14 lakh square miles, the remaining 22 lakh square miles of land have been looted by China. Now his vulture sight is fixed on 48000 square miles of land in India. Today the Chinese are propagating that Tibet is the palm of China’s hand and Ladakh, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal, and Assam are its five fingers. It is clear that if China’s offensive in Ladakh and Longzhou is not responded to quickly, then China will get a boost and our security will be in crisis.

But India has repeatedly said that it does not want an inch of land from any other country, nor does it want war from anyone. Forgetting the Chinese invasion of 1962, India took the initiative to improve relations with China and started mutual trade in 1966 and today the situation is that the Indian market is full of Chinese products. In today’s time, no country wants a war on its soil, but when its self-esteem is hurt, it cannot run away from the war. The war with China will have to be fought tomorrow if not today.

In the past, the then Defense Minister of India George Fernandes had warned that if there is an enemy of India, it is China. China cannot see India developing. In recent times, China has repeatedly tried to break the status quo on the border. Given the current controversy, China’s complaint is that India is building a road very close to the Line of Control. If this is considered a legitimate basis for the objection, then China has been building roads in the border areas for a long time. India could have objected to this too, but not by thinking that how can any sovereign country give up the right to carry out any kind of construction work within its borders?

In the last two-three months, China tried to put pressure on India through Pakistan and Nepal but when it felt that both the countries were failing to put pressure on India, and then it came forward and started putting pressure on the border. The military clash in Ladakh is an example of that. Occupying new territories by crossing the Line of Actual Control of Chinese troops on the basis of a complaint of road construction cannot be accepted under any circumstances. India was trying to overcome this inconsistency with full understanding, restraint, and peace that only then three of our soldiers were martyred. This incident has changed the status quo on the border for the last 45 years. In such a situation, it is our obligation to set aside the far-reaching goal.

The government and the army will decide when the war between India and China will start, but we Indians can start a war against China at our own level from today by taking a resolution not to buy Chinese products and boycotting Chinese products. For the honor, dignity, and dignity of the country, every Indian has to take part in the war against China. Only then will China’s grandfatherhood be knocked out. The Indian government has to tell the country and the world about Chinese malice. Taking Indians into confidence, we have to adopt a solid policy against China. China needs to be pressured at the political, economic, and military levels.

China’s internal situation is bad. The pace of economic growth is slowing down and its credibility and image in the world have been weakened due to the Corona epidemic. China is facing opposition in its own home today; China can do anything to divert the attention of its citizens. Therefore, India needs to be very vigilant. India is a liberal country. Beijing’s attempt to impose its will may have worked in 1962, but it will not work now. If India’s strength is being considered by almost the whole world, then China should also consider it. India has its own huge economic presence, from which China has been particularly benefiting. At the same time, the Chinese should be concerned about their deteriorating image in India.

Taking lessons from the Galvan Valley clash, we must continue to realize China along the path of dialogue. India will have to start a war against China from now on, not only militarily but also politically and economically. If clear signs of China’s attitude do not come soon, we must make arrangements to teach it a lesson. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, Delhi University. He is also a poet, Independent Journalist, Columnist and a TV Panelist)