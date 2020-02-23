Excel in Skype Interviews

By: Kaustov Kashyap

Now-a-days companies and recruiters are always on the lookout to save time and resources when conducting interviews, and Skype provides them the perfect medium in this regard. You may not be very happy with a Skype interview or to sit in front of a camera, but if a recruiter sets up one, you will have to oblige. Hiring officials see the video or telephonic interviews as ways to filter candidates faster from the hundreds of applications they receive. However, no one can deny the fact that Skype interviews are different at many levels. There is a computer screen between you and the recruiter and this almost demands that you take care of a few essentials. To make you an expert and ensure that you ace every one that’s coming your way, here are few points for you to follow:-

Get the Technicalities Right!

In order to excel in a Skype interview, you will require not only a fast computer but also a good quality webcam and a proper audible headphone. A computer with a decent RAM is a must for your Skype interview to function properly. Added to this, a fast internet connection is a must which will allow you to go through the interview process without any buffering and interruption. Avoid using laptop’s camera as the resolution is usually not that high and you will want the interviewer to have a clear view of you. Again, a separate headset with a microphone ensures that the background noises are reduced to maximum level, which may otherwise create disturbances for both the parties.

Take Care of the Setting

You must be in the proper mental space for an interview and it cannot happen if you are in jeans underneath of the formals.

Make sure to put on your complete interview attire for the Skype interview.

Keep your computer at the right level, as if the interviewer is sitting right in front of you.

Remove all distractions from your background. A bookshelf or a plain wall works fine.

Turn off sounds of all notifications on your computer or cell phone.

Manage the ambient lighting to avoid glare on your screen or on the camera lens. These small steps will make the recruiter understand that you have really put in an effort for the scheduled interview.

speaking in front of a camera

This will fine tune your online screen presence. Body language matters a lot in a Skype interview and also plays a major factor in your selection just like any standard interview. Before any interview you must practice speaking in front of a camera as much as you can. This is important due to the following reasons:-

Eye contact happens with the interviewer when you directly look at the camera and not on the screen of the computer.

Your notes should be at the camera level during interview to avoid looking away frequently from the interviewer.

You are allowed to look down on the screen at times but you can really stand out from others if can maintain a constant eye contact with the camera. It is advisable that you keep that you keep your notes on the screen, right below the camera so that whenever you are looking down for references, it seems like you are looking at your recruiter’s face. It is a smart tactic to avoid a fumble.

The best way to practice speaking in front of a camera is to ask your friend to call you on Skype and take note of the following:

The number of times you are looking away from the camera. And work on reducing it accordingly.

Your posture, whether you are sitting upright or seeming too restless.

If the friend can tell that you are looking away to refer to your notes. Consider changing the position of the notes in such a case. Finally make sure if your friend can hear you properly.

Keep everything ready

Always keep the necessary required things such as a notebook or a pen next to your computer. Similarly, it is obvious that questions will come up from your resume that you have submitted to the recruiter. Therefore, it is advisable to memorise important points from your resume that you want highlighted, or paste sticky notes on the spaces beside your computer’s webcam lens. This is necessary as you cannot constantly look on your resume during the Skype call. Keep things professional and you will make the right impression.