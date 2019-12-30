Experiencing rural Assam at Kanoka Village Resort

By: Jnandeepa Kashyap Deka

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, imagine relaxing under the stars and watching the sunrise and sunset in a serene and calm environment. No matter how many cups of cappuccino or frappe we gulp down, being a Khati Okhomiya (pure Assamese), we do crave for the aroma of freshly brewed Assam tea. Away from home, we eagerly wait for vacations, to go to our home/village and de-stress ourselves from the mundane urban life. One such exotic place is the Kanoka village where one can experience the diverse culture, taste and ethnicity of the land of the red river and blue hills.

If you want to enjoy the traditional mood of an Assamese village, then look no further, head towards Kanoka Village Resort. It is designed with the unique concept of a village where one can experience Assamese culture, tradition, cuisine, and of course traditionally and ethnically grown tea. Located in Hugrajuli Gaon, Sonitpur district, Assam at a distance of 160 km from Guwahati, one can hire a cab or board a bus. The nearest train station is Hugrajuli, which is around 2 km from the resort. Placed in a clean, serene and pollution free environment, the resort is located inside an organic tea estate known as the Kanoka Tea Estate.

In line with its name, Kanoka gives you the experience of visiting a village with all the modern amenities. The local villages which are in close proximity to the resort allow the tourists to walk around interact and delve deeper into the traditional lifestyle of the Assamese people.

The resort serves ethnic Assamese food, and visitors also have the opportunity to visit the nearby tea plantations and understand the process of tea cultivation at the tea estate, where they can see how tea is produced. Tourists can visit Orang National Park, which is a popular Tiger Reserve. Apart from that, they can enjoy fishing in the nearby Panchnoi River.

Pallab Jyoti Nath, partner of Kanoka Village Resort, says “We provide various facilities to our guests, where they can enjoy every moment. We have an organic tea garden where they can pick the leaves and prepare their own tea. It’s a unique experience for them. We provide only organic and traditional food for our guests.”

The resort is eco-friendly and the interiors and outdoors are mostly made out of raw materials like bamboo. Moreover, they have provisions for tent facilities and small cottages like the ones found in villages, where the tourist can get the feel of a rural atmosphere. It also consists of a picnic area and outdoor fire place.

The resort provides a plethora of activities which includes sports like -cycling, badminton, volleyball, water balloons, tea planting, and activities for kids, swimming and fishing to keep the visitors engaged throughout their stay.

ACTIVITIES

Cycling: Take a ride around our beautiful tea garden where you can enjoy the smell of our delicious tea and enjoy a pristine natural environment and even go for a tour in the village!

Badminton/Volleyball: Take time off in the evening playing with your partner or with other skilled guest players in the resort.

Water Balloons: Get splashing in the waters by throwing a water balloon, an activity meant for adults only.

Tree Planting: Try your hand in gardening by planting a tree, and help to make the world a greener place to ‘breathe in’. Plant a tree at Kanoka Village Resort and get it named after you.

Kids’ Activities: Kids can stay busy in plenty of fun and action through a series of games specially designed for them to revive the parent-child bonding which is diminishing in today’s digital world. Activities like scrabble, carom, chess works both as a learning and fun activity.

Fun in Water: Water-oriented activities that you can indulge in our swimming and fishing. Kids can relish these fun water activities too but only under parental guidance.

Movie ‘under the stars’: Nothing is more romantic or fun than watching movies under the stars. Indulge yourself in the most heart-warming activity and let all your worries wade off under the magical star and calm atmosphere.

Kanoka Village Resort is biggest example of natural and eco-friendly environment endeavour towards pollution-free locality in Sonitpur.