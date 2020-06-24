Failing to plan is planning to fail

By: Pojit Marak SDB

At the time of Coronavirus pandemic, this popular adage attributed to Benjamin Franklin, the father of time management serves as a priceless admonition for all, from leaders of our countries to the lowest strata of society. The truth of this concept is visibly seen during these days of pandemic as to how all the covid-19 affected countries reacted to prevent and stop the onslaught of corona virus. This saying has proved to be true.

Though Outbreak of deadly Corona virus originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 yet by January 2020 it had started spreading its wings to several other countries like Iran, Italy, Spain, South Korea etc to a large population. Before anyone could imagine or understand the enormity of this deadly disease this had already spread its wings to more than 200 countries by then. Even the super powers like America & most of the highly advanced countries like U.K., Germany France, Australia, & several other countries of the whole world including India are baffled to find any trustworthy solution to tackle this menace as the number of victims is surfacing everyday at an unimaginable staggering speed.

As of today (21st June 2020), nearly 8,922,073 people have been found to be confirmed victims of corona virus & over 466,871 patients are reported to have succumbed to this disease globally though actual number of such victims seems to be much higher because most of the countries are not disclosing their actual numbers of victims/deaths to the media. In India, Coronavirus cases amount to 411,773 and deaths reported are 13,281.

All those countries who strategically planned out a detailed and farsighted line of action against the virus witnessed fewer deaths to human lives and lesser damage to their economy. Whereas all those countries who without having a plan and far-sighted landed up with miserable consequences such as Italy, Iran, USA, and now India.

Anyone can be successful by effectively planning their work and working their plan “Planning bridges the gap from where we are to where we want to go. It makes it possible for things to occur which would not otherwise happen.” Work that is done sincerely and with a direction will always have its rewards. We are familiar with the saying, “A journey of a 1000 miles begins with a single step.” If you start a journey you should know: a) Destination. b) Route. c) Obstacles enroute. d) Time required for the journey.

In the story of Alice in Wonderland, Alice starts journey without knowing any of the above. Some people like Alice are not too concerned about any of the above and finally get frustrated and cannot find their way to promising future. These people try all the things to be successful like: going to workshops, retreats, seminars, inner healing sessions etc. They also read all motivational materials they can lay their hands on. But never reach the desired result, because they don’t have a plan, and they don’t know how to plan?

What is planning? It is the rational and systematic way of decision making and problem solving. It combines experience, knowledge and skills with realistic assessments of where you are where you want to be. “Planning is the design of a hoped-for future and the development of effective steps for bringing it about.” It points out risks you face in charting a course in to an unknown future. Hazards you are likely to face. It shows the opportunities and milestones that determines your chances of success. It helps you to visualize your future with facts. It gives you the power you need to control your future. Planning paves way for the future in which you become the kind of person you really want to be.

If you do not have time to do things right, when will you have time to do it again. Lack of planning usually leads to not doing things right. Planning is time-consuming. However, not planning can be the disaster or usually ends up with duplication of effort and more time consuming. Execution is good but without planning, you can end up executing the wrong things or things that are least important or rank lesser in your priorities. Thus, planning and execution go hand in hand. They are like two wings of the bird!

With the outbreak of the invisible enemy so called coronavirus, the world was caught by surprise. It did not know what to do for some time. All the systems failed: no science, no technocrats, no intellectuals, no political powers could come up to stop the onslaught of the covid-19 and it is going on till date even though many months have passed since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China. However, critically looking at the reality we find that this pandemic could have been prevented efficiently had the leaders of the countries responsible for the protection of their people come up with farsighted line of action to fight the war against the monster- coronavirus. The aftermath of the outbreak of virus has destroyed and is destroying the lives and livelihood of individuals, families, societies, institutions, corporates, industries, governmental or non-governmental machineries, health-workers, celebrities, entrepreneurs, migrant workers etc. Such a massive destruction has happened and is happening due to the negligence and failure of the leaders of our nations to plan well and execute the line of actions against the virus.

We have witnessed the fact that those countries which planned well with a farsighted preventive measures as soon as the virus reached their country, the loss of lives and economy is much less than those countries, that did not and took abrupt decisions like India, landed up in humongous problems and issues of varied kinds. For instance, in India, the miserable and pitiable plight of migrant workers and the number of unnecessary deaths that occurred having to walk thousands of miles hungry and thirsty, having to received inhuman maltreatment from some brute police forces and the indifference attitude of the affluent and the leaders before the misery of their fellow citizens would have been avoided had the government followed the line of actions which they are following now at the time of few cases of coronavirus in the country. Basically, the government had failed to plan at the initial stage of the pandemic.

I hope that India and all the nations of the world with all its members starting from the leaders to the subjects learn a lesson for life that success in any venture or adventure rests on the meticulous planning and execution of the ventures and adventurers.

The country has more or less managed to solve the problem of migrant workers by bringing them back to their homes. It is observed that majority of them are youngsters, in their youthful age, full of energy, ready to explode anytime in anti-social activities. It’s already happening in some quarantine centres and in their homes. I, as a responsible citizen would like to raise a question: Are the state governments prepared for any unknown eventualities of any sort? The families and villages are already finding extreme difficulty to contain them at home and in the villages. Aggressive behaviours, fights, stealing, substance abuse, suicide tendencies and disrespect towards parents, elders, local authorities are increasing here and there in small pockets. Reading between the lines of these types of behaviours, we understand that they are unemployed and therefore no money in their pocket. They were used to having money, now they don’t. Hence, frustrations are creeping in their minds. So, if these frustrations are not taken care of or channelize with a strategic plan of actions, these youngsters are going to create unpleasant anti-social activities and social instabilities.

Hence, I suggest that the state governments together with the district administrators sit together to chalk out a plan of action to occupy them productively for the state and for their families. I would say that income-generating activities and new job areas should be created at the family, village, panchayat, block, district and state level. To do this, the government should take wise counsels from experts of all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, ethnicity, and political affiliations. In this problem solving venture of the government, the helping-hand and collaboration of all- rich or poor, literate or illiterate, young or old, leaders or subjects is indispensable. Concretely speaking, shun all differences and work together for the prosperity and peace in our families, societies, states and nation. This pandemic is an occasion to show and to prove that ‘unity is prosperity’ whatever may be the unknown adversities. (The writer is the Associate Director, Don Bosco Institute & can be reached via Email: marakpojitsdb@gmail.com)