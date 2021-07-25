Failure – An event to be celebrated

By: Pinak Pani Basistha

Failure, probably it is the most unbearable word for anyone. In life, everyone swims in the river of failure, obstacle, pain, and disappointment at least once. Moving forward towards life, failure is often kept in a negative corner. Sometimes failure may hit you badly and throw you into a bucket of depression; even it can force you to choose the path of suicide. Certainly, the majority of the people are stuck in the cage of atychiphobia, which may result in ‘Zero Life’-a useless life. But, failure is not the end, it’s not the actual upshot. Failure is a part of part; without failure, no one can understand the real meaning of life.

If success were so easy to achieve, then it wouldn’t be such a big deal. Failing and losing are not permanent, they are short-termed. A failure is an event, so we must cherish each and every failure and learn from them. There is no losing, there is only learning– learning from the mistakes and hit back strong. Failures are the lessons that allow us to rebuilt and redesign our willpower. Struggles, defeats, failures make every success story more interesting and it is set on fire. Each time we fail, we learn something about who we are, what we want, and what not to do the next time. We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success. Definitely, your failure matters as much as your success. For a successful journey, one must carry ‘failure’ in his hand. You are the only one who can achieve everything, you are the one who can make you smile, you are the one who must have enough guts to face each and every problem, hurdle, an obstacle that acts as a barrier in your life. When a person becomes successful easily, nobody will notice their effort, but when they fail, many people will remember that. Whenever we turn the pages of past decades, we can see that many of the famous works, great inventions were successful after so many failures.

Though the list has uncountable names some of the major mentions are Abraham Lincoln, Walt Disney, JK Rowling, Albert Einstein, Stephen King, Rajnikant. Their struggles show that failure is not just the end. ‘The failure is the mother of success,’ so get up and make everything possible.