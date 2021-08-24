By: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora

Samar felt his lips going dry like a dried-up Winter River having suffered severe drought. In fact, they’d cracked at multiple sites, producing a slight pain when they moved while speaking. In the morning, while washing his face he’d felt them like rutted roads, crusting at places. The day before yesterday, as he’d excitedly opened his mouth wide to swallow a rasgulla Rajesh had brought from a nearby sweet shop, he’d hurt at both angles of the mouth, and he could feel faint streaks of blood on both sides.

Dizzily, he looked around. The asphalt top being laid by the mixing plant over the newly constructed road reflected heat to an unbearable level. His boots had cracked near the toes and heels on both sides. Drops of sweat coursed down over his eyes from the forehead, momentarily blinding his vision. He wiped his face by the sleeve of his left arm, smudging a layer of dust over his face, adding extra blackness to his swarthy face.

He saw the contractor under a big colourful umbrella, sitting on a stool. Another person was sitting before him. A pair of dark goggles set off his ruddy face. Before they lay two Pepsi bottles, and while conversing, they both took a swig in between.

Samar had been hired a week before. In the initial days as the sky had been cloudy, they couldn’t get the idea that the sun would be so blazing in the following days. The clouds which had obstructed the sun on those earlier days had now disappeared completely, and the clear blue sky had become a reason of apprehension for them. He should’ve obeyed his mother who’d vehemently opposed his idea to work as a labourer under a construction company on the highway. Samar had been influenced by Rajesh, a boy hailing from the same village. Now he understood he’d been misled. Rajesh’s work was only to lift and wave the red or green flags at one end of the road, but Samar was a labourer to do the groundwork. Sometimes, he’d seen Rajesh exchange his task with another worker. On the other end of that stretch of under-constructed road, a road roller was gliding at a snail’s pace.

Seeing him standing idly for a minute the contractor raised his voice,- “Hey, do your work fast. Tomorrow we’ll have to cover another long stretch.’’

Samar grasped at his shovel and as he started levelling the road, he felt pain in his palms. He’d not been accustomed to such type of labour in his entire life. Plowing in the paddy field and reaping the golden harvest in the winter were his usual work at home. The chest-high crops swaying in the evening breeze had produced so much excitement and satisfaction in his heart in those days that now as he remembered wistfully to enjoy those moments again they seemed like a distant dream. This year, he should’ve enjoyed his leisure time with the village folks after the plowing season. He should’ve given a serious note to his mother’s advice!

Sometime later, the contractor stood up. He scrutinized the work for some time tenting his right hand over his forehead. He instructed something to the man who’d been supervising their work, then left in a sophisticated car with his friend. The supervisor now occupied one of the stools under the big umbrella, and crushed tobacco under his palm, relaxed.

Samar too felt relaxed. He again straightened himself. He’d brought a water bottle while coming out of his room but it’d long been finished. His throat yearned for a drop of water.

To his right, there was a tea estate, and its leaves were dusty. He spotted a small brick house standing forlornly in the distance as he strained his eyes. He shouted at the man under the umbrella loudly expecting to be heard by his fellow workers, – “I’ll be back in a moment.’’

The man gazed in his direction, said nothing. But he nodded. Perhaps the blistering sun above had drained his energy also.

Samar slowly dragged his body in the direction of that house. He felt his legs felt heavy. The house was at one end of the tea estate just outside its boundary. The old rusted Iron Gate rattled as he opened it. There were a few flower plants in the front yard, all covered by dust, and withered due to lack of proper care. Dust was everywhere!

He laboriously climbed the steps to reach the verandah. The shade under its roof felt pleasant. A gentle breeze kissed his both cheeks, reminding him of those moments by the golden field in the evening of winter. He decided to wait a few minutes more as the atmosphere was heavenly. But the door cracked open before he’d the chance to knock on it.

A thin hand with loose skin folds parted the door curtain slightly. Behind it, Samar saw an old woman whose face looked empathetic. Asked, – ” Do you need anything son?’’

“Would you please give me some drinking water? I’m feeling very thirsty.’’- Samar said in a low voice, bringing a sad glow into his eyes.

“You’re working at the construction site?’’

“Ye..ah,’’ Samar fumbled as his mind tried to find out the proper word to address her.

“You can call me aaita,’’- said she, – “Wait, I’ll be back.’’

Samar gulped down three glasses of water from the jar the woman had handed over to him. Now he felt a surge of life in his body.

The woman stood behind the curtain, watching him intently.

“What did you eat in the morning?’’

“Two pieces of bread with a little jam and a glass of black tea,’’- confessed Samar.

“Oh my God! How a man can survive eating such a meagre breakfast!’’- She spoke to herself. Said, – “Do you want something to eat?’’

The shade was alluring. Staying a few minutes inside was like heaven. Though he wasn’t interested in eating as three glasses of water had made his stomach almost full, but he wanted to enjoy this momentary bliss under the roof.

He nodded.

“Wait for a minute, I’m doing a task. I’ll be back after finishing it,’’- the woman disappeared behind the curtain.

Samar sat down in the verandah. He remembered how they’d been kept crammed inside a small stifling room. If he had the slightest idea that his life was going to be this miserable he wouldn’t have come to this place. The contractor had said that it would take another week to finish his part, and Biki wondered whether he’d be able to complete his work.

Ten minutes passed, still there was no sign of the old woman! Inquisitively, he peeped inside. There was nobody in the drawing-room. A worn-out sofa with its table occupied one corner. A few lustreless sceneries hung on the walls. A showcase stood opposite the main door. He could see stacks of books inside it, while its top being occupied by some framed photos.

“Aaita,’’- Samar shouted while sneaking his head a little inside. There came no reply from inside. His face twisted in anxiety at the probability of being scolded by the supervisor because of absenting himself for so long.

Once he thought of leaving without informing, but he realized that would prove a lack of curtsey.

He stood up. Decided to walk inside and thank the old woman for her benevolence.

There was absolute silence inside. He tiptoed on his bare feet removing his boots in the verandah and reached the door he’d seen while looking from outside. A small corridor appeared before him, and he walked into it.

The clattering of a spoon with a bowl made him halt and look in that direction. An old, frail man, leaning on the wall, fed up by that old woman.

Samar waited for a few seconds and realized it would take much longer than it seemed. There was no trace of another person living in that house.

He felt a little courageous and wanted to venture further inside. He walked stealthily and reached another room to his right. To his left, on the other side of the corridor was a kitchen, though he couldn’t get any aromatic smell coming from it.

His eyes roved from one object to another of the unoccupied room. His eyes suddenly stopped at the sight of a dangling bunch of keys from an Almirah. What could be hidden behind it? He stood motionless. The face of the old woman flashed into his mind when he’d first seen her. There is so much affection in those eyes!

Suddenly he heard a low intensity but rough male voice, – “Why do you entertain the outsiders at our home? Have you forgotten that only two days ago we lost two thousand rupees from the almirah? Is the boy still outside?’’

“Oh! I must’ve misplaced it, don’t blame that boy!’’- A female voice answered.

Something struck Samar’s mind like a lightning. Immediately, wasting no more time, he came out of the room and reached the verandah, careful enough not to make the slightest noise, and mused whether he should stay or leave.

Suddenly the woman appeared with a bowl of curd rice and said,- “Eat this, it’ll soothe your stomach.’’

Samar left the house in five minutes, thanking her wholeheartedly. When he reached the site, everybody came closer to know the reason for his being away for so long. He concocted a story that when he’d gone to drink water at a nearby house he’d suddenly blacked out. The owner resuscitated him and fed him well.

Satisfied, all labourers including the supervisor left him, but Rajesh stayed. He asked,-” which house had you been?’’

“Oh! That’s where the tea estate ends.’’

Rajesh’s eyes glittered for a moment. He looked around as if somebody might eavesdrop on him. Ascertained, he whispered, – “the day before yesterday I also went to that house almost at the same time you’d been today. An old couple lives there. But the couple is very careless. Anybody can take advantage of them.’’

Samar recollected the evening Rajesh had brought rasgullas for all of them and felt a sudden pain over his cracked lips.