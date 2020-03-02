Fanfare at Filmfare

By: Kamal Baruah

We had never ever seen such intensity of excitement and craze among the city dwellers. The entire state went hysteric in the euphoria of the much hyped and controversial once-in-blue-moon event. The 65th Amazon Filmfare award in Guwahati recently brought the Bollywood glitterati down to Guwahati amidst this mixed response. Over the years the Filmfare Awards has grown into most sought after events in the country. For Guwahati it was date in the cloud number 9.

The Filmfare Award was instituted to recognise excellence in cinematic achievements of Bollywood by the Times Group in 1954. What has come to be India’s most prestigious film event, it is equivalent to the Academy Awards of Hollywood. And so it was a proud moment for Assam to host the ceremony in a massive scale, first time in six decades after the Filmfare Awards stepped out of Mumbai. Assam best known for its hospitality, tradition and culture, was only too outgoing to welcome the ethereal Filmfare event in Guwahati.

Filmi fever had gripped the state, as was evident from rush for tickets for the show, that was released for sale online for the public. The tickets sold out. As the day arrived fans thronged the airport and host hotels to have a glance of their favourite stars. Generally people have obsession with movie celebrities. Ever since Awesome Assam has got the opportunity to organise the colourful event, activities were noticed from the airport to hotels. Police and administration too rolled out red carpet for the invitees. The electronic media got 24×7 extra busy, trying to cover every possible move of the celebrities and also creating a storm of hype. TV screens focused on artists and technical assistants being welcomed by star hotels on their arrival.

My wife and her friends were among those fans making frantic attempt to get a glimpse of their stars. They had left in rather a hurry after leaving school early and were so excited that they couldn’t stop going around.

The Taj Vivanta, synonym for luxury and opulence in Guwahati, was the cynosure of media and fans waiting outside, even as a large posse of cops kept watch. Some pulled strings among the organisers; others took advantage of the rush to intrude into the campus to try to meet the stars outside the reel world. For most fans, including our ladies, their role models are the screen celebrities and they would go to all extent to emulate their stars.

The magnificence of the spacious and inviting Vivanta lounge would leave anyone gaping in wonder. The lobby was packed with guests, staff, organisers and other visitors. My wife and her friends had to wait hours expecting lobby mangers to take care of them, but with celebrities and the rush, the managers seemed at their wit’s end trying to justify the situation.

Luckily someone at the front desk identified the teachers by front desk. It was a sigh of relief and a ray of hope of meeting their stars gleamed on their faces. They headed for the lift. The celebrities were lodged in the grand suites on the 7th floor. But alas! The elevator required magnetic sensors to permit visitors and its gate would not move. Utterly disappointed, they returned downstairs. Incidentally they noticed a staff pushing a cloth rack trolley and they guessed the dresses were meant for those stars performing that night. Time was running out and their stars were nowhere seen. Perhaps, they were busy with their heavy make-up and get-ups. Our fans would not give up, and even tried to book a room, in the hope of a sudden meet at the corridor. For fear of missing out any opportunity, our fans forfeited their beverages and dinner, despite hungry and thirsty. But there was no hope and our fans made a retreat home, disappointed, yet with fond memories of being so close yet so far.

Meanwhile, the Awards function began with a glittering opening amidst wild cheers from bewildered fans. Although live coverage of the event was not allowed, millions of people, glued to the TV, enjoyed the edit version the following day. At the live gala event – entertainment, glamour and glitz was flooding as talented groups showcased the cultural heritage of Assam. The event was marked by extravagant performances, announcement of nominations, predictions and winners and finally the red carpet fashion show on the dais.

As the host made his appearance, our fans instantaneously recognised his costume – it was the same red jacket they had seen the previous day at the lobby. They may not have met Madhuri, Ranveer, Kartik, Varun or Ayushmaan personally but at least they had come that close to meeting them and had already seen the suit-boot of hosts Karan and Vicky before the show.

These are rare opportunities that must not be missed, and it looked like that those days of the event, everyone in Guwahati had an expectation. The Awards continued to attract residents looking for news in their city. Fans bunked classes or skipped lunch for a run. While some lucky pass owners would recall rubbing shoulders with the royalty at the show, in the days to come.