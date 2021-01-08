Farmers’ agitation is getting a character of another freedom movement

By: Arun Srivastava

After 40 days of peaceful non-violent satyagrah, a situation reminiscent of the famous 1942 “Do or Die” movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, is fast emerging on the political horizon with the farmers’ not willing to accept anything below scrapping of three black farm laws and providing legal status to the MSP acquiring a new dimension and dynamics.

If it was the reluctance of the Britishers to listen to the Indian voice that forced Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 to give the call for quit India movement, this time, in 2020 end as also the beginning of 2021, it is the arrogance of the government not to concede to their demands that has forced the farmers to hold their own Republic Day parade in Delhi in protest against the unwillingness of the government to concede their demands.

The farmers plan to organise the twice-rescheduled tractor rally on the KMP (Western Periphery) Expressway as practice for January 26. On January 23 — the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose — farmers across the country will march to their respective Raj Bhavans since the governors represent the central government in the states.

Though the Modi government has been inviting the farmers to the table to discuss their problems, its obstinacy to accept their pleas has been at the root of talks. So far seven rounds of talks have been held, but shockingly the government has not shown its eagerness to find a solution.

True enough failure of seventh round of talks held on January 4 did not come as a surprise. It was on the expected line; Modi government would not agree to the proposition to repeal the contentious laws. This has been the part of the strategy to frustrate, exhaust and break the morale of the farmers. Once they are exasperated they will abandon their agitation and go back to their villages.

Though the agriculture minister announced that the 8th round of discussion will take place on January 8, going by the mood and posture of Narendra Modi it can safely be said that it would also prove to a futile exercise. The government is trying to engage the farmer leaders in psychological war and is using all kind of intrigue to enervate them.

The farmer leaders also made it absolutely clear; “we will not agree to any alternatives”. It is indeed shocking that the Modi government was pushing its own people to the wall and forcing them to resort to a protracted struggle. While the Modi government has been maintaining the façade of engaging the farmers in dialogue, farmers’ organisation All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), has come out with the accusation that the police in Haryana has been resorting to violent action against them.

In fact thirty-five students of Panjab University have written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde and other judges of the Supreme Court seeking an inquiry into alleged police atrocities on the farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws. In the open letter, the students of the Centre for Human Rights and Duties of the university have alleged that there has been “illegitimate use of water cannons, tear gases shells and lathis on peaceful protesting farmers” by police authorities which needs to be probed.

Meanwhile in a major move Reliance Industries has distanced itself from the contentious farm laws. This is being viewed as a major setback to the Modi government. RIL has said it neither buys food grains directly from farmers nor is in the business of contract farming. The company said, “RIL have not done any ‘corporate’ or ‘contract’ farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business.” On the vandalism of towers and telecom infrastructure owned by Jio, the company moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of the government.

With the Modi government determined not to accede to the farmers’ demands of not allowing unregulated private ‘markets’ in competition with APMCs; giving a legal guarantee for MSP; and, not allowing the entry of corporates into purchase of and trade in agricultural produce, the farmers’ are left with no other alternative but to take their struggle to a new heights. This is for the first time the Independent India has been witnessing this nature of complete non-violent, peaceful protest which has been witness to the death of 57 innocent farmers at the protest site.

The most shocking scenario has been while the farmers wept at the death of each farmer, the ministers participating in the deliberations were unmoved. Three more farmers died at the Singhu and Tikri borders; they were Jagbir, 66, from Jind district, and Jashnpreet, 18, from Bathinda, died in Tikri, while, Shamsher, 44, from Sangrur. They were found dead inside a truck at Singhu protest site. It is indeed a matter of shame that the government does not feel guilty. For it the farmers’ who died in the chilly winter did not count as human beings.

Nevertheless the agitating farmers have posed a question for the Prime Minister. What are the disadvantages of withdrawing the new farm laws and who stands to lose if they are withdrawn? While the farmers reiterate that they do not need such laws, Modi is insistent; you ought to have these as these are for your welfare. It is an open secret that he has been thrusting these laws down farmers’ throat to serve the interest of his corporate friends particularly Adanis and Ambanis. Nonetheless he ought to realize, by maintaining silence he was pushing the country into a black hole. He is ruining the future of the next generation.

Modi claims that these laws will transform farmers’ lives. If he is so confident then why is he evading them and does not sit with them across the table and explain them the benefits. Instead he has been playing the brain game and using all machinations to break the agitation.

Farmer union leaders have warned the government that it should not take their agitation lightly and think that it can be handled like the Shaheen Bagh protest against the citizenship regime. The warning came a day after the younger generation of protesters gathered at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border and pushed their way past barricades.

SKM leadership also cautioned that the collective leadership of the movement might not be able to rein in the youngsters if the government continued to test their patience. While the blockade of Delhi will continue, they will broaden the movement by mobilising opinion across the country with a “Desh Jagriti Abhiyan”. (IPA Service)