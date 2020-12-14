By: Salil Saroj

Denial of ‘timely justice’ amounts to denial of ‘justice’ itself. Two are integral to each other. Timely disposal of cases is essential for maintaining the rule of law and providing access to justice which is a guaranteed fundamental right. However, the judicial system is unable to deliver timely justice because of a huge backlog of cases for which the current judge strength is completely inadequate. Further, in addition to the already backlogged cases, the system is not being able to keep pace with the new cases being instituted, and is not being able to dispose of a comparable number of cases. The already severe problem of backlogs is, therefore, getting exacerbated by the day, leading to a dilution of the Constitutional guarantee of access to timely justice and erosion of the rule of law.

Several initiatives have been taken from time to time to improve the justice delivery system and for making it affordable and accessible to the common man all across the country. Increasing access by reducing delays and arrears in the system has also been the constant endeavour of the Union Government. These initiatives of the Union Government inter-alia include measures for strengthening the judicial system, reviewing the strength of the judges periodically and setting up of part time/special courts, improving infrastructure in the courts and increasing use of Information and Communications Technology for court management as well as for providing citizen-centric services at all levels starting from Supreme Court/ High Courts to the district and subordinate courts. One of such initiatives was the creation of Fast Track Courts.

Fast Track Courts were meant to expeditiously clear the large scale of pendency in the district and subordinate Courts under a time-bound programme. A laudable objective of the five year experimental scheme was to take up on top priority basis sessions and other cases involving undertrials. Under the government’s action plan, the fast track courts would take up as their next priority sessions cases pending for two years or more, particularly in which the accused persons had been on bail. According to an official figure, the total number of cases pending in the nearly 13,000 district and subordinate courts in the country was a whopping 2.40 crore. Of these, over 50 lakh criminal and over 25 lakh civil cases were pending for a period ranging from one to three years. These were in addition to over 10 lakh pending sessions cases. The others were more than three years old. The High Courts accounted for over 34 lakh pending cases. Over ten per cent of these were more than ten years’ old. A unique feature of the scheme was that it would prove to be cost effective. This was so because the new courts had been charged with the exclusive work of disposing of undertrial cases in the first year of their existence. A large majority of undertrials being those who had been booked for petty/minor offences, they were bound to be discharged forthwith as most of them had been behind bars for periods which were longer than the punishment warranted by the offence. In plain terms, that meant a huge saving in jail expenditure. The State Governments were spending an aggregate of Rs. 361 crore annually on the 1.80 lakh undertrials.

The issue of arrears and delay and problem of judicial manpower planning has attracted attention of almost all major stakeholders including the judiciary, executive, media, policy makers, and public in general. However, despite their spurt of rising attention, the problem still remains a challenge. The Law Commission in its 245th Report made some suggestions to reduce backlog and arrears in the justice delivery system. These are:

Given the existing availability of data, the Rate of Disposal Method and formulae be followed for calculating adequate judge strength for Subordinate Courts, instead of Judge-Population or Judge-Institution Ratio, Ideal Case Load Method or the Time Based Method.

Data obtained from High Courts indicates that the judicial system is severely backlogged, and is also not being able to keep pace with current filings, thus exacerbating the problem of backlogs. The system requires a massive influx of judicial resources in order to dispose of the backlog and keep pace with current filings. The data indicates the need for taking urgent measures for increasing judge strength in order to ensure timely justice and facilitate access to justice for all sections of society.

In order to meet the need for a large number of appropriately trained Subordinate Court Judges, the age of retirement of Subordinate judges be raised to 62.

Special morning and evening Courts be set up for dealing with Traffic/Police Challan cases which constituted 38.7% of institutions and 37.4% of all pending cases in the last three years, before the Subordinate Judicial Services. These Courts should be in addition to the regular Courts so that they can reduce the caseload of the regular Courts.

Adequate provisions should be made for staff and infrastructure required for the working of additional Courts.

Needless to say, over time these figures are likely to change, affecting the requirement for additional Courts to keep pace with filings and disposals. The High Courts may be required to carry out Periodic Judicial Needs Assessment to monitor the rate of institution and disposal and revise the judge strength periodically, based on institutions, disposals, pendency and vacancy.

A systemic perspective, encompassing all levels of the judicial hierarchy, is needed for meaningful judicial reform. Taking measures for the timely disposal of cases at all levels of the judicial system, including by monitoring and increasing judge strength throughout the system; encouraging Alternative Dispute Resolution Methods, where appropriate and more efficient allocation and utilization of resources is required to fulfill the goal of providing timely justice to litigants. In particular, the Commission emphasizes the urgent need to increase judge strength in High Courts to ensure that appeals/revisions from additional cases disposed of by the newly created Subordinate Courts, are dealt with in a timely manner, and that the already heavy backlog in the High Courts is adequately addressed. Therefore, a piecemeal approach to delay reduction should be eschewed in favour of a systemic perspective.

Setting up of courts including Fast Track Courts (FTCs) is the responsibility of the State Governments. In the Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices held in New Delhi on 7th April, 2013, it had been resolved that the State Governments shall, in consultation with the Chief Justices of the respective High Courts, take necessary steps to establish suitable number of FTCs relating to offences against women, children, differently abled persons, senior citizens and marginalized sections of the society, and provide adequate funds for the purpose of creating and continuing them. Government has requested the State Governments and the Chief Justices of the High Courts to implement this decision.

The 14th Finance Commission had endorsed the proposal to strengthen the judicial system in States which includes, inter-alia, establishing 1800 FTCs for a period of five years for cases of heinous crimes; cases involving senior citizens, women, children, disabled and litigants affected with HIV AIDS and other terminal ailments; and civil disputes involving land acquisition and property/rent disputes pending for more than five years at a cost of Rs.4144 crore. The 14th Finance Commission had also urged State Governments to use additional fiscal space provided by the Commission in the tax devolution to meet such requirements.