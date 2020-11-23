Feluda Nostalgia for ‘Aparajita’ Apu: He Changed the Face of Indian Cinema

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

The doyen of Bengali film Dadasaheb Falke Award winner Saumitra Chatterjee left us forever. The curtains came down on a golden era in Tollywood when ‘Aparajita’ Apu, the most illustrious protégé of the legendary director Satyajit Ray finally succumbed to death after winning the fight with Covid encephalopathy. His was a 61-year-long journey in movies and plays and in creative writings. He was the first person who portrayed the iconic Bengali sleuth Feluda. It is interesting to know that Satyajit Ray made some illustrations of Feluda based on Soumitra’s body figure and look in the 1970s Feluda books.

Out of 17 Ray films, he worked in fourteen of them and debuted with Apur Sansar in 1959 to cross over 250 films and dramas ending with the surprise role of Radhika’s husband in Sujoy Ghosh’s 14 minute film Ahalya on YouTube. In 2012, Chatterjee received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and in 2018, the government of France honoured him with the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur (Legion of Honour), the highest civilian award in France. But here too, Chatterjee followed his mentor. Ray received the award from the French government in 1987. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan (2004). He received two National Film Awards as an actor and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his work in theatre. In 2017 West Bengal Government honoured him with Padma Bibushan. He got Hony. D.Litt. from Rabindra Bharati University, and National Film Award for three times in 2000, 2006 and 2012 besides the Best Actor Award of BFJA for Teen Kanya in 1961, Abhijan in 1963, Baghini in 1969, Ashani Sanket in 1974, Sansar Simanthey in 1976, Kony in 1987, Agnisanket in 1989 and Krantikaal in 2006.

In 2013, IBN Live named him as one of “The men who changed the face of the Indian Cinema”. He was an ardent follower of literature, a writer and a poet. He loved drawing sketches as well. But he never left theatre, his first passion. He presented his first play during college days and directed or acted in a dozen more over the next decades. Even as late as November 2010, the living legend of Tollywood put on makeup and Celtic costumes to appear on stage at the age of 75 as Raja Lear (Kind Lear), a play based on the tragedy by William Shakespeare and directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay.

He went on to work in several notable films with Ray, including Abhijan (The Expedition, 1962), Charulata (The Lonely Wife, 1964), Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest, 1969), Ashani Sanket (Distant Thunder, 1973), Sonar Kella (The Fortress, 1974) and Joi Baba Felunath (The Elephant God, 1978) as Feluda, Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980), Ghare Baire (The Home and The World, 1984), Shakha Proshakha (1990) and Ganashatru (Enemy of the People, 1989). About his role in Ray films Director Shyam Benegal, while commenting on Chatterjee during an interview, said,“He has worked particularly for Satyajit Ray. All the films he has made for Ray are so extraordinary. He fits into the role in a way that he becomes the person you would know immediately. That’s a brilliant quality in an actor and he has that.” After Apur Sansar, he also worked with Sharmila Tagore in a number of Ray’s films. His centrality to Ray’s work is akin to other key collaborations in the history of cinema — Mifune and Kurosawa, Mastroianni and De Niro and Scorsese, DiCaprio and Scorsese, Max von Sydow and Ingmar Bergman, Jerzy Stuhr, Felini and Kieślowski. He also worked with other noted directors of Bengali cinema, such as Mrinal Sen in Akash Kusum (Up in the Clouds, 1965); Tapan Sinha in Kshudhita Pashan (Hungry Stones, 1960), Jhinder Bandi (1961); Asit Sen in Swaralipi (1961) Ajoy Kar in Parineeta (1969), and Tarun Mazumdar in Ganadevata (1978). He also received critical acclaim for his directorial debut Stree Ki Patra (1986) which was based on the Bengali short story Streer Patra by Rabindranath Tagore.

He also gracefully worked with leading star actor of the period, Uttam Kumar, with whom he has often been compared, in eight films. Soumitra featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, in two films in the 1970s Sonar Kella (1974) and Joi Baba Felunath (1979). Besides working with Ray, Soumitra excelled in collaborations with other well-known Bengali directors such as Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha. He earned critical acclaim for his role of an impostor in Mrinal Sen‘s Akash Kusum (1965). He was equally confident in playing the swashbuckling horse-riding villain in Tapan Sinha‘s Jhinder Bandi (1961) giving the legendary Uttam Kumar a tough challenge. In the romantic film Teen Bhubaner Pare (1969), he shared the screen with actress Tanuja, the film was noted for his “flamboyant” style of acting. Besides films, Chatterjee continued acting in Kolkata-based Bengali theatre, and also published over 12 poetry books.

Entering the 1980s and 1990s, he started working with contemporary directors, like Goutam Ghose, Aparna Sen, Anjan Das and Rituparno Ghosh, and even acted on television. In 1986, he played the role of a swimming coach in film Kony (1986) directed by Saroj Dey, who was part of the film collective Agragami. The film is about a young girl from a slum, who wants to become a swimmer. At the 32nd National Film Awards, the film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Later in a 2012 interview, he called Kony one of the best films of his career. He even recalled using film’s catch-phrase “Fight-Koni-fight” in hard times, as a chant to himself to lift his “aging spirits”. The phrase had become popular with middle-class Bengalis at the time.

He replaced Mrityunjay Sil as the lead artist in 1958 who was at the peak of his theatre career at that time. After a two-decade long busy career as a leading man of Bengali cinema, he returned to theatre in 1978, with his production Naam Jiban, staged at Biswarupa Theatre in Kolkata. This led to other plays like Rajkumar (1982), Phera (1987), Nilkantha (1988), Ghatak Biday (1990) and Nyaymurti (1996), beside notable plays like Tiktiki (1995), an adaptation of Sleuth and Homapakhi (2006). 2000: He was the author of a several books and the most remarkable among them are Charitrer Sandhane, Pratidin Taba Gatha ,Agrapathikera, Ponchoy Manikdar Songe and poetry collections Sreshto Kabita, Madhyarater Sangket, Kabita Samagra, Shabdora Aamar Bagane and dramas Natak Samagra Vol 1, 2 & 3. His book The Master and I: Soumitra on Satyajit was translated and many other books were written about him, the most important were ‘Beyond Apu: 20 Favourite Film Roles of Soumitra Chatterjee and Soumitra edited by Alok Chattopadhyay. ”I feel alive because I am still acting,” he said. Today, when he is no more, he still lives in his immortal films. Once he inspired Kony by saying Fight Kony, Fight’. He too fought with Covid and won, but later he had to succumb to death for some other complications. But death cannot wither him, nor custom stale the infinite variety of the tallest Superstar of Tollywood, nay Indian Cinema. (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate Department of English Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata. He may be reached at [email protected])