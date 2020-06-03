Friendship with books in epidemic

By: Priyanka Saurabh

When a man stops, then he gets a glimpse of the life that is in this rest. In these difficulties too, the taste of life and somewhere for this moment of crisis that engulfs mankind, one gets immersed in deep sadness and anxiety for a few moments. The moments of creation provided by this rest can only be books, and the opportunity to be immersed in books is always recorded in the memories.

Books decorate our lives. Says, “When you open a book, you open a new world”. I believe everyone will agree with this statement since books has always been an integral part of the civilized world. For most people, books are their every day part of life. Books are our best friend who never walks away from you, stays with you. Every time to explain and teach you something.

Books are full of knowledge, give an insight into life, in addition to helpful advice in times of need, teach love and eliminate fear, have you ever wondered if intellectuals never documented their time? Would it have happened? A book transmits knowledge and also transmits knowledge from one generation to another. “The more you read, the more, well you are studying”. In simple terms, it means that the more you read the more familiar you are with new realities. Your perspective changes and your thoughts and imagination widen. I believe that one’s personality and behavior is a reflection of all books.

As stated earlier – “Learning brings creativity, and creativity leads to thinking, thinking imparts knowledge, knowledge makes you great.” The book is like a very direct work, isn’t it? If you are reading purely for entertainment or comfort, it can certainly be so easy. You might be surprised to know that opening a book and reading the words is as simple as that. Neither is it. I believe that knowledge is required to gain knowledge.

This is a terrible time. We are in the middle of Corona; the worldwide epidemic has closed cities, villages, whole countries. Some of us are in areas that are already affected by the corona. What might happen? We are all looking into the headlines and thinking, “What is going to happen next?” We all need reassurance, advice, and who we choose as a sympathetic assistant during this difficult time. Coronavirus is not just a contagious thing that we have to fight, the most important today is the feeling that we have to keep strong, avoid talking about the virus with those who may be negative, of those people in their lives turn to those who are thoughtful, level-headed and a good listener. If you do not have people whom you trust, then at such a time you can have your true companion books, choose good books, and strengthen yourself.

This epidemic has become a huge global health crisis. Because dealing with a crisis requires a large scale that places a significant psychological burden on behavior change and individuals, insights and behavioral science are used to help align human behavior with recommendations from epidemiologists and public health experts can go.

Stress can be reduced in various ways such as going for jogging, listening to your favorite songs, and also cooking and cleaning. But few people know that reading books can be magical. Whenever you feel lonely or sad, just open a book and lose yourself in free words. Stories and words have the power to read and heal the human mind in particular, when you read stories, seeing your traits in the characters that relate to you.

Find similarities between them and themselves. You feel as if you are like the person who talks in the story, despite the absence of the character, you still understand them and you joined them with all the thinking for them, it evokes a human sense of sympathy. When you meet people who are somewhat similar to the characters you have written, you begin to understand them and sympathize with them.

Reading helps to solve every anxiety; a well thought out mind has a soothing effect on the brain. As you move through the characters into the story, your thoughts and inhibitions travel with you. It is true when you have a book, you have a friend. Reading reduces feelings of isolation and loneliness. Many diseases can be treated by a reduction in these symptoms such as mental health problems- anxiety and depression.

Books are the quietest and most stable friends; they are the most accessible, they are the counselors and the most intelligent. Books have the power to take us to a new worlds and in different times, books hold immense power to take us back to important moments in our lives.

The way food is needed to keep the human body healthy. In the same way, books are needed for knowledge acquisition. In the present time, people have lost interest in books, but still many people are lovers of books. The format has changed, now people read the book even with e-book and digital editions. Books are still our heritage. There is so much treasure hidden in the books that no robber can ever rob. Books are a repository of knowledge. It has been considered a true friend and precious asset of human society. Books cremate human beings, they make them. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science. She is also a poetess, freelance journalist, and columnist)