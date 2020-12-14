Getting children back to school is a priority in the new normal

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Vaccines are coming to the market. People are used more or less to the Covid-19 safety norms. Masking and social distancing are observed almost everywhere more or less. This is the New Normal condition. Now the million dollar question remains if the college and schools will full-fledgedly open nationwide or not. Different states take different decisions.

Be it India or America, getting children back to school is now a priority. In his Independence day speech and Man Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the online education proposed by the National Research Foundation. Still there are some uncertainties in many states whether schools and colleges will open or not. Some are still continuing the virtual classes for students. Examinations are conducted online in spite of severe criticism about the evaluation or examining procedures.

The PM mentioned how India’s online classes have become a “culture” with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Online classes have become a culture during the Corona times… digital transaction and online classes, all of it is the new norm now. This goes on to show how the Indian people have started accepting the new normal”. But now the priority is to take children back to classes by maintaining the proper safety measures of masking and social distancing. In some states of India classes have started and children are going on alternate days. Even in America where virtual education is almost a normal thing, taking back children to school is now the louder slogan.

Even in America where online education system is much better than India, President Biden made ‘Getting children back to school’ a national priority. “In 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better,” he said confidently. He advised, “Mask up for 100 days.” His first 100 days will not end the Covid-19 virus. But he will fortify the nation with vaccines and other safety measures of health so that children can lead a normal life. Vice President Kamala Harris too sloganed, ‘Help is on the way’. The mess that was due to President Trump’s wrong handling of the Virus issue leading to the death of millions of people and making America the epicentre of Corona infection is now being faced in a more reasonable way. Till today there are 15,509,709 cases registered and 293,398 deaths.

Schools have been closed in the United States and India because of the worries about the coronavirus spreading and affecting at least 20 million students, most of whom were asked to shift to online learning. Health experts disagree to what extent school closures may have helped the entire US, including Ohio, Illinois and Maryland, and some of the nation’s largest cities, including Los Angeles and Houston. Educators experienced with remote learning warn that closures are a serious threat to children’s academic progress, safety and social lives. They say that running a classroom digitally is harder than bringing an adult workplace online, and that it can disproportionately affect low-income students and those with special needs. Even in America every home does not have computers or high-speed internet. So taking back children to school is a necessity. The playschools were however not fully closed. Many job-holding parents need the playschool for their children and as many offices were open; these playschools could not be closed. So what was more needed was to ensure safety which Trump administration failed to provide. He himself flouted the Covid safety norms by openly appearing in public without a mask, which encouraged people to ignore the basic norms of safety during the pandemic days. Now President Biden has made wearing mask compulsory. By maintaining safety measures all should restart the normal life as we are trying to do it in India.

At the beginning of COVID-19, online classes were quickly organised – with confusion among teachers and mixed results for students. However, in some regions, schools quickly transitioned to “virtual learning” that provided students with an engaging, developmentally appropriate learning experience as similar as possible to the in-person programme. The schedule was broken down into online synchronous classes and asynchronous sessions that involved tasks students could do at home at their convenience. Timetables were meticulously planned, keeping in mind aspects such as appropriate screen time, availability of devices and the schedule of student’s siblings. Teachers with good exposure to technology were appointed as Technology Mentors to support their colleagues overcome the challenges of working online.

Academic and non-academic staff will have to work more effectively and collaboratively. Staff are now better able to balance their “work from home” with the “work for home”. This period also saw increased communication between staff members who help each other remotely, connect regularly, and share best practices frequently and move ahead steadily with a positive, can-do attitude.

Teachers recognised that the students could be nervous, uneasy and stressed by the uncertainty of these unprecedented times. It was always a priority to keep the classes positive and share messages on how to stay safe during COVID-19. To engender a happy environment, many online sessions included yoga, art, dance and other physical workshops. Activities such as cooking, making “fragrance bottles” and constructing musical instruments helped strengthen the bonds between parents and children. Environment Day and Earth Day were celebrated. Students did activities to increase awareness about protecting Mother Earth. International Yoga Day and Father’s day coincided with students engaging in yoga sessions with their dads. For many, it was reliving a childhood passion for the arts, décor, music, dance, culinary skills, poems and painting. In the “Work from Home Selfie Contest”, the teachers and staff showcased their approaches to remote working, whilst the leaders spoke about balancing their professional and family commitments, encouraging others to adopt these as best practices. Now in the New Normal period, all want the children to go back to their classes again.

There are disadvantages of virtual learning. First, virtual training occurs via a virtual or simulated environment when learners and instructors or trainers are in different physical locations. And while virtual training environments typically allow for more flexible learning options (for both trainers and learners) and can be more cost-effective for organizations, there are a few disadvantages to virtual training you might want to consider before implementing it. It’s imperative to create virtual experiences that are relevant to your learners’ career trajectories, interests, or everyday work environments. Otherwise, your learners will find the virtual environments you worked hard to create and promote boring or irrelevant and they will not engage with the virtual training. While learners can access recorded virtual training modules when and where they want, learners aren’t always able to ask their trainers in-the-moment questions and receive instant answers to help them better understand the learning content in front of them. Learners must simply complete virtual training sessions as they’re designed and must complete each learning task without deviation. This may result in learners having a limited understanding of different material and content that’s covered in virtual training environments. If there is not an active and engaging online forum inside virtual training environments where learners can ask one another or their trainers questions on a real-time and ongoing basis, they may start to feel isolated. This may cause some learners to disengage with what they’re learning entirely and can lead to them having a limited understanding of the learning material they’re encountering. By their very nature, virtual learning environments and platforms are subject to technical issues, such as security, network, and bandwidth glitches. Finally there is the problem of the learners in the rural area where strong internet connectivity is not available or many houses have no computers. So as early as we can ensure sending of the children to school, the better. (The writer is a Associate Professor and Head, Post Graduate Dept of English ,Dum Dum Motijheel College , Kolkata He may be reached at [email protected])