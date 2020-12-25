Gloria in excelsis deo ….

By: Bro. S. Maria Soosai SG

Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests (Luke 1:14)

Christmas is here, and it is that time of the year, when the young and the old hustle about in preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Although this year, celebrations may be on a low key and hence slightly different because of Covid-19, the spirit of Christmas can never be dampened. As I am addressing you through this special Christmas message of peace and hope, I hope and pray that you will be filled with God’s peace and joy!

What a blessing it has been for us this year, a cheerfully busy time with our family and friends. I cannot help making mention of the pandemic and the sheer intensity of its implications worldwide. Heavy losses incurred by big and small businesses, lost jobs, closed international borders, and prohibited travels, cancelled flights, stranded travellers in strange airports and countries, closed schools and colleges campuses, lost jobs, and in-person education reduced to virtual education, above all millions of lost lives – such are some of the implications.

The frontline workers, the seemingly insignificant cogs in the huge mechanism of ‘society’- showed us who the real heroes were. They are pushed away to the fringes of society. Yet they are like Israel in the wilderness on their march to the Promised Land, or like the shepherds in the Christmas story looking for the new-born Messiah; or like the Magi travelling across lands in search of the Saviour King!

When the pandemic brought life to a standstill, we did fear that all is lost. There was despair, pain, suffering and loss, and even death all around us. And a second wave of the Corona virus, supposedly more virulent than the first, is fast spreading across continents. A kind of darkness, spiritual, emotional, and physical, seems to swallow us. It is into this darkness that the reality of Christmas sheds light. “The people dwelling in darkness have seen a great light, and for those dwelling in the region and shadow of death, on them a light has dawned” (Matthew 4/16).

Surely, God has a different plan for the world. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11). According to this eternal plan of God, “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14).

Modern world is caught up in secularization and consumerism. Scientific advances and technological developments of the last century gave man the false hope that everything is possible for man, that he does not need a God to manage his affairs. When the world was caught up in its own bubble of “self-glorification,” there appeared, a few months ago, a small, minute, fragile and invisible virus, Covid-19, bursting the bubble of man’s pride and glory. Science and medicine, money and power stood helpless and hopeless before this small virus. Now man is forced to live with the virus, and a “new normalcy” has become the order of the day. Covid-19 shocked humanity into the awareness of man’s limitations and his need for a Saviour. God gave man a gentle reminder of the things that truly matter. Humanity can blossom most vibrantly only in cooperation with one another. With God on his side, man can be back on his feet and fight with resilience and ingenuity against all odds. And in no time, can man wake up, we hope, dream and work together for the brighter future that awaits.

Christmas is the celebration of God entering human reality and history as Lord and Saviour. He is “Emmanuel” (God-with-us), Jesus (Yahweh saves) Christ (Messiah, anointed one). He is “the way, the truth, and the life,” “the light of the world” dispelling all darkness.

This is the story of resilience that you and I have lived. The past year, 2020, may not have been easy for everyone, yet we live on – with the assurance that our Saviour is with us. This Christmas is hence, all the more special. I miss the campus that would otherwise have been alive with festivities, carols and merrymaking. As I pen this message, I also remember my trusted staff and lovely students. I eagerly look forward to the day we meet again. Until then, may this Christmas be for all of you a time of peace, joy and hope, giving you the assurance of light in the midst of the darkness of despair and hopelessness, and the fulfilment of the promise that our God is a “God-with-us.”

May you all enjoy the festive cheer of the season. May your homes overflow with the blessings of the newborn King, Jesus Christ, Lord and Saviour. Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy Prosperous Grace filled New Year! (The writer is the principal of Montfort High School, Guwahati)