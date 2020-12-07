Gardening is one way we worship the Creator, in awe of the beauty that we help nurture.

By: Kamal Baruah

The best place to find God is in a garden. You can dig for him there. There is an interesting story of a man who loved gardening and it goes like this.

The gate of his garden had been smashed by a neighbour’s car. Two flower plants were damaged in the accident. Surprisingly, the perpetrator drove away instead of apologising. It was not the gate, that this man was worried about, but for those damaged plants. So he wrote a letter asking for a compensation of 20 pounds for the loss of flower plants. He wrote a reminder as the defaulter did not turn up. Finally he knocked at the door of the residence of the motorist but had a crude surprise when the perpetrator informed he was expecting another letter from him. The defendant was not remorseful for what he had done but he acknowledged earning 5 and 10 pounds respectively from his earlier two letters and had expected another letter to pay back with interest.

The owner of the garden was the great Irish author and playwright George Bernard Shaw, who never realized that his letters could be sold as he moved on shop to shop marketing for his publishing works in his early life and career. Unfortunately, despite the time he spent writing them, his novels were dismal failures, widely rejected by publishers. That incident gave Bernard Shaw the confidence he needed to rise up and go on to become one of the greatest literary figures with masterpieces like Major Barbara, The Doctor’s Dilemma, Pygmalion, Androcles and the Lion, and Saint Joan.

The winner of Nobel Prize for literature, Shaw had profound interest in gardening too. He was called the daily gardener. In search of some serenity away from city life, he purchased a house in a small village not far from London, called Ayot St Lawrence. The house was later known as Shaw’s Corner. He wrote some of his most famous plays Pygmalion, St Joan and Major Barbara in a small wooden hut of only 5.9 meters square located at the end of the garden, behind the trees. The wooden hut was mounted on a revolving mechanism so that as he worked, Shaw could follow the sun throughout the day. Even today the house remains much as he left it and a stroll to the bottom of the garden reveals one of the most famous gardens sheds. It provided the solitude he wanted in order to do his work – writing. It was all very modest and humble living in George’s little writing hut. He would walk around every morning in the garden.

Gardening is not my cup of tea but my wife enjoys it. As mine was a transferable job, we would stay in official residences. Carrying tubs with flowers were never considered ideal by any soldiers. We only moved with trunks and kit bags on every transfer. But there were some garden buffs who carried flower pots inside service aircraft. But gardening has been very much a part and parcel of a life of soldier and leaving those plants in the backyard gardens at AF Station Jamnagar was quite very painful memory, as my better half grew Ridge gourd, Lai-pata and onions. Those leafy vegetables were owner’s delight. But peacocks would often intrude and dismantle the garden beds in the early morning. Even as our garden was vulnerable, we were always enchanted by the peacocks, their cries and their proud display of their envious feathers.

It was only after we finally entered Griha Pravesh at our own home recently that sparked my interest in gardening know-how. Today the rhythm of my day begins with a cup of lemon-organic tea in the front balcony has resumed as I see a seed sprouting in the pots. I can learn the whole life cycle of flowering plants, from growing leaves and roots to producing flowers. Those charming flowers make our days more exciting. Moreover nature has long been known for its relaxing qualities, as a place for humans to find tranquillity and healing.

I learnt the right place for the right plants that like the sun. I began digging the soil in the morning, adding organic material with some compost to improve the soil structure inside pots. To keep them alive and well, I water them at the roots directly in the evening as water evaporates from leaf surface during the day. It is important to cut the deadhead for grooming healthy green foliage. And my flowering plants rose (gulap), marigold (narzi), hibiscus (joba), petunia, aralia plant, common daisy, boganvillea (kagoj) and salvia begin blooming in this winter again much to the delightful envy of my neighbours. As the sun has begun to shine brighter, my enthusiasm on gardening also has grown day after day. As the weather brightens up to make the winter sweet, George was right finding God in his garden. So have I.