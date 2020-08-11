Google helps Transform Education in India

Should India make internet a fundamental right after RTE?

By: Kamal Baruah

“Technology alone will not improve education, but it can be a powerful part of the solution.” – Sundar Pichai

A decade and a half ago, Bill Gates grabbed the attention of the world when he owned a mansion in Washington which itself was a technological masterpiece for its designs and for its possession of something rare as the manuscript of Leonardo Da Vinci — with the entire mansion being manned by a high tech sensor system. The pandemic and the subsequent unending lockdown has brought about more digital revolution, something never imagined before. With a catchy Digital India campaign since 2015, our country envisioned hassle-free internet to every Indian. Prior to the launch of Jio in India, which in itself was a massive revolution; people were hankering after free zone WiFi connectivity. Little did people know that their compact 2BHK would soon become a virtual home someday. The prolonged lockdown has made googling a much needed necessity. Our home seems to have come under school zone apart from household activities. My 12th standard daughter gets busy with online coaching platforms such as Gmail, Google Classroom, Meets and Chat through G suite endlessly, my better half faces hard time managing classroom through assignments, Google Forms by collaborating docs, slides, sheets and drive. Teachers and students now interact via media the entire day. I too am confined to the living room with my laptop enabling Wi-Fi around and keying some write ups. Interestingly our little one ‘Tikla’ a kindergarten has gotten into the digital stuff, tickled by every beep sound that the smart phones make when getting a notification from WhatsApp, where a class is taught virtually to toddlers. The kids are already ahead of the adults in swiping, selecting their favourites from the list on YouTube channels, picking their ideal playmate.

In the cybernetic world that we live in today, where Ed-tech is the latest buzzword in the education sector, there are challenges to integrate online learning programmes for primary to secondary in the entire country. It would genuinely provide learners to access opportunities galore. Is India equipped to transition from traditional class-rooms to online learning? Online learning seemed to have gained acceptance in urban areas too despite internet penetration and bandwidth issues. Even as Reliance Jio is embarking on its highly ambitious Made in India 5G solution, a large number of people still have no access to high-speed internet. On the other hand, the government aided educational institutions have not yet decided their future course of action to their curriculum. Developed countries have started online practicing to their day to day lives but India face mayhem to go digital. Besides the availability of broadcasting channels Gyan Darshan, Diksha and Swayam Prabha TV, the Ministry of HRD has recently announced the launch of one class, one DTH channel plan for students of class 1 to 12th with the expertise agencies like the NCERT and the CBSE to develop content and broadcast absolutely free of charge. To explore the option for higher education, All India Radio platform is planning to broadcast academic content through the radio as well. But teachers are at loggerheads over having to overcome that tectonic shift to online teaching. It requires broad directions to follow plan, review, arrange, guide-talk, assign, track and appreciate etc. that requires scientific training and digital know-how. Fortunately Google & Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has come forward with a new $10b digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy including education, consumer tech, health and agriculture.

Google also announced a partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education to train 1 million teachers across 22,000 schools by the end of 2020. Also it would enable to train seven lakh teachers in India to deliver virtual education through TV and radio, where smart phones are not available. This would certainly help to transform India into a global knowledge superpower, with a focus on science and research. Paradoxically, other state boards’ teachers from elementary (5.8M) and secondary (2.1M) schools are not included and most of them are teaching in vernacular schools. There are over 240 million children enrolled in schools. The infrastructures of primary and secondary education under government run schools are in pity state of affairs.

A large number of students from rural India do not have access to a television, smart phone, laptop or internet. Denying class room education for them for fear of pandemic would further deteriorate their learning. It could be fulfilled over projectors on real time or later in downloadable format? Should India make internet a fundamental right after right to education? It’s a huge area for government to fulfil the demand as the online and blended learning models will continue in higher education. Oxford University online learning tools benefit students from WebLearn to iTunesU. As the world is moving towards digital education, IIT Madras has already launched an online BSc Degree course in Programming and Data Science. Other institutions should also adopt new thinking of virtual learning environment through Webinar. To empower learning, teachers could play a key role to focus students with flexible, secure and easy-to-use tools. The tech giant Google made all tools for free and built for education to administer confidently. At the same time, excessive use of screen could cause serious health effects on young minds. There are no easy solutions to overcome it. With technology imparted a great deal of knowledge to next generation with future skills, will this be suited to improve education?