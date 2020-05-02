Govt accords priority to agri sector during the lockdown period

Recently during a press conference held on 29th April, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Government has accorded highest priority to the farming and agriculture sector even during the lockdown period. As a result, he said, there has been no shortage of food grains and pulses across the country while the Government has also ensured availability of vegetables and milk supplies. Shri Tomar said the Government has given priority on uninterrupted continuity of agriculture activities even during the lockdown.

Notably, specific exemptions have been made for farming during lockdown like farming operations for the benefit of farmers and farm workers in the field, intra and inter-state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agricultural/ horticultural implements. Relaxations on opening of shops for selling manufacturing/packaging units for seeds, agriculture machinery, outlets selling spare parts and repairing of agriculture machinery, fertilizers and pesticides etc have provided big relief to farming community of the country. Another important exemption made for the farmers is ‘sabji mandis’ operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or as notified by the State Government for enabling buying and selling of farm produce.

It is also to be mentioned that according to the press release issued by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on 20th April, about 8.89 crore farmer families have benefitted and an amount of Rs. 17,793 crore has been released under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the lockdown period from 24th March to 20th April, 2020. Beneficiaries from Assam like Munna Shah from Kochubil, Hardev Rai from Tangla, Rameshwar Deka from Gosaikhat Gaon, all under Udalguri district, Sahanawaz Laskhar from Dakhin Mohanpur under Cachar District, Bhabesh kalita from Karara Garvitor under Kamrup district, Khirud Borah from Timtimia in Jorhat district, Mukuta Taid from Ghunasuti Gaon in Lakhimpur District are some of the beneficiaries, who are grateful to the government for receiving the financial aid of Rs. 2000/- each amidst the lockdown.

The farmers’ community was one of the most economically vulnerable sections in the country post the lockdown announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19 and therefore, launching of various schemes by the Government like providing financial aid and relaxation on farming activities have greatly been able to alleviate the distress of the farmers and also keep the wheel of rural economy turning. (PIB Feature)