Govt can only blame itself for farmers stir imbroglio

By: K Raveendran

Union ministers have claimed that the farmers’ agitation is being hijacked by ultras, Maoists and anti-national elements while Prime Minister Modi himself has blamed the opposition parties for misleading the innocent farmers to promote their own respective agendas. There may be an element of truth in both claims, but that is not the complete truth and does not reflect the real situation on the ground. The reality is that it is the government which is responsible for creating a situation, and cannot blame anyone else but for itself for the state of affairs.

The pertinent question is as to why the government wants to persist with the new laws even when the farmers say they don’t want these, which raises doubts about the government’s intention, which the farmers believe is to help the corporates. If the laws are genuinely meant for the benefit of the farmers, it for the farmers themselves to decide whether they want it or not. And they have unequivocally declared that they don’t want the so-called benefits.

But the government is in no mood to budge, as it has become a game of personal egos and that brings in extraneous considerations, which are far removed from the real issues. When egos are involved, there is no scope for logic and precisely this is the reason for the government’s obduracy. This has, however, put the Modi government in a most unenviable situation, from where an honourable exit as its functionaries perceive may not be possible.

Despite Modi’s claims of opposition parties trying to mislead the farmers, the fact is that the agitation has no political leadership, which makes finding a solution all the more difficult. But instead of helping the agitation’s leaders to keep the farmers focussed, the government has used the vacuum to create division among the agitators and try to break their unity. But the farmers, although simple and straightforward, have seen through the game and the government gambit has failed.

This approach of the government has contributed much to the drift, which in turn encouraged elements with their own agendas to get involved and exploit the situation. That is probably the route through which Maoists and ultras have infiltrated the agitation. So even when some of the disclosures about the involvement the fissiparous elements may be true, as is clear from the claims of investigating agencies, the blame must squarely lie with the government for allowing the drift, thanks to its intransigence, which has prevented the scrapping of the controversial laws.

The fact is that there is so much discontent in the country, which is looking for vents and agitations provide an ideal medium for its expression. This is precisely what had happened with the agitation against the draconian citizenship laws, which was similarly infiltrated by the anti-national elements, giving the government an excuse for resorting to anti-democratic ways to suppress the agitation. Mercifully for the government, the outbreak of the pandemic cut the agitation short; otherwise one does not know how it would have played out in the long run.

A similar situation is now developing with regard to the farmers’ agitation, but the big difference is that the rustic villagers are least bothered about Covid and have carried on with their agitation without allowing the virus to play havoc even when they don’t observe even elementary caution. Their argument that Covid can at worst take their lives, which any way would be the case if the government refuses to withdraw the new farm laws. It may sound too simplistic, but has its own powerful logic. All assurances by the government have fallen on deaf ears as the farmers have taken it as a fight to finish.

The uncertainty has drawn many undesirable elements into the fray, some of them with doubtful integrity and antecedents. The involvement of even Khalistani elements has been alleged, with alleged hand of Maoists becoming a regular feature of all agitations.

Modi’s lament that the opposition parties are spreading falsehood to mislead farmers is too naïve to carry water as any opposition worth its name can only be expected to use the agitation as a stick to beat the government with. It is simply preposterous to blame the opposition as both the cause and effect of the farmers’ agitation are in the hands of the government. (IPA Service)