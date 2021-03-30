Green Internet: Its beneficial uses for human welfare

By: Dr Jagadindra Raychoudhury

The Internet is the most valuable network which flourishes across the globe amidst the human race in the present context. The connectivity becomes much easier through the internet and within a fraction of time we are able to send a message whenever we need. The discovery of the internet diminished all kinds of earlier connectivity through which one would send his message to the other. Earlier, the internet was running through the lan cable or broadband connection but today many means have developed including dongle, wifi, etc. All these have made it easier as well as comfortable to access the internet than the yester years. Various companies are today moving towards the internet to launch their products simultaneously at a global digital market. However, the internet requires a huge amount of electricity, currently over 62500 power plants are operating around the world. This has made it crucial to find a balance between global energy production and environmental sustainability than ever before. Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have radically increased over the past 100 years. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, emissions increased by over 16 times between 1900 and 2008 and 1.5 times between 1990 and 2008. To minimize the use of power from fossil fuels scientists have drawn the importance of using power from renewable energy.

Now the question which arises in our mind is what does “Green Internet” mean? Well, Green Internet is a connectivity which is powered from renewable energy. According to a company’s spokesperson, “To achieve 100 percent renewable energy usage for the global Amazon Web Services infrastructure footprint, Amazon has joined Apple, Google, Facebook, sales force, Microsoft and other major tech companies working to completely power the internet with renewable energy.” The internet has completely changed our way of living but on the other hand, there has been a significant environmental cost in terms of the huge quantity of electricity required to power the data centres. An enormous carbon dioxide emission occurred during the production of electricity by burning fossil fuels which are the main contributors of climate change. If coal, gas and nuclear power fuels lock the world’s new digital economy by polluting the environment then it will be a hazardous one. If we use renewable sources of energy to power the internet process then it can help in clean-energy revolutions to avoid catastrophic climate change. Thus it is of utmost important responsibility of internet companies to join activists in a crucial fight, making the internet green.

One source came in the limelight on the internet’s environmental impact in 2014, a study by Greenpeace International, “clicking clean: how companies are creating the green internet”, which estimates that the “rapid growth of cloud and our use of the internet has produced a collective electricity demand that would currently rank in the top if compared alongside countries; that electricity demand is expected to increase by 60 percent or more by 2020 as the online population and our reliance in the internet steadily increase.” Greenpeace International concept accelerates many companies to adopt renewable energy with the “clicking clean” study singling out “size major cloud brands – Google, Apple, Facebook, Bose, Rackspace and salesforce who have committed to power their data centres with 100% renewable energy. Recently Apple has built solar farms and runs all data centres through renewable energy. Simultaneously, Google has started to minimize electricity usage in its various centres which has been called ‘Carbon Neutral’ since 2007. Facebook is also a supporter of the “clicking clean” concept and very much committed to building a green internet within a short period of time. However, individual internet users can make a difference and according to Gary Cook, lead author of the “Clicking clean” study, “you can choose products that are energy efficient and really think about whether you need a new model every two years. It is also important to encourage concerned companies to do more with renewable energy.”

Any new invention in the scientific world creates a congenial environment where people want to take the full advantage of it but subsequently some side effects might have arisen in front of us. The Internet is one of the most usable means of connectivity where an enormous amount of power is needed. The normal electricity generation not only uses the natural resources but also constitutes change of climate. It will be praiseworthy if these renowned companies exercise their activities through green internet for the betterment of society as well as the human community across the globe.