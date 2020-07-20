Grounds leading to Iran’s antagonism to India

By: R. K. Sinha

India’s long-standing, trusted friend Iran gave us a considerable jolt. It was not even assumed that Iran will drop out India from Chabahar-Zahidan railway project, a prestigious project for both the countries. Iran decided to leave-out India’s stake and proposes to complete this ambitious project with Chinese financial support. Iran has, in a way added insult to the injury. It is evident that, Sino-India relationship at the present times is going through a tough phase. Soldiers of both the countries suffered casualties during border clashes. Amid all these situation, this egocentric closeness of Iran with China is definitely troublesome for India.

Anyway, Countering Iran on this unilateral decision, India must negotiate with Iran promptly and carefully. We cannot leave Iran, as along with other significance, Iran is a gateway for India to reach out to the resource rich, central Asian countries including Afghanistan and Russia.

India doesn’t share direct land boundaries with these countries and only way is through India’s all weather enemy Pakistan. This ambitious project is a way for India, to bypass Pakistan along with gaining access to these countries. By the way in 2016, an agreement was signed between India and Iran in which India agreed to invest 60 thousand crores on this project in Iran. China has planned to now invest 30 lakh crores in next 20 years in Iran. Now China will aid in completing this project also.

Now dropping out India from this project raises several speculations. Obviously this question must be, debatable among the diplomatic community. Iran alleged India of delaying release of funds and cited this reason for this one sided step. India will have to clear its stand on this issue. But it is assumed that an investment proposal of Saudi Arabia and UAE of 3 lakh crore to India has apparently annoyed Iran. Saudi Arabia and UAE are at daggers drawn with Iran. However, these all are Islamic countries, United by religion but divided by their self-interest. Also, Iran has a Shia Muslim population while others are Sunnis and mass killings of Shias are a common phenomenon in Sunni countries.

An important agreement between India and Iran was signed four years ago and was accorded to lay rail line between chahbahar port and Afghanistan upto Zahedan. But now Iran has unilaterally opted to finish this project and sources claims that the work, to lay this 628 km rail line has been started also. Iran seems aggrieved and it is displaying its exasperation. Iran envisions to accomplish this project upto 2022. This project has economic as well as strategic significance for India, as India envisaged to develop an international transportation channel by collaborating with Iran and Afghanistan. This was making Pakistan apprehensive which is playing its tricks on direction of its master China.

India must be deedful to all these developments. It is certainly a matter of concerned with India’s prestige.

Iran has been a trustworthy friend for India since India’s Independence. Along with being a major oil producing and supplying country, Iran also renders an important route connecting India with entire Asia, Russia and Eastern Europe with other countries of the world. India is well aware about all these facts. But irresolute and lackadaisical foreign policy not yielded a fruitful outcome in last few decades. Even our PM Narendra Modi, who succeeded in gaining confidence and support from major powerful leaders of the world, is always solemn to boost cordial relations with Iran. He also visited Iran. His visit helped to speed up the specific cooperation in the areas of regional connectivity, infrastructural development, energy partnership, bilateral trade and other sectors.

It is evident that India is enthusiastic to heighten its relationship with energy surplus Iran. Modi’s visit to Iran also gave message to Iran about willingness of India to strengthen economic and strategic ties with Iran. But whatever reason that compelled Iran, to give India a big diplomatic setback, is infuriating. Iran always stands side-by-side during difficult situation with India, in the past. But it is the need of the hour for India, to deal with Iran maturely to bring back the warmth in the relationship. India cannot risk to ignore Iran at any cost.

It is true that, India and Iran relationship has witnessed many dissension and misunderstandings in the past years. But recent visit of Modi to Iran was able to resolve many older reproach and complaints. During his visit to Iran, Modi also had a meeting with the, then supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah-Al-Khomeini. Khomeini met Modi very cordially and with full warmth. India and Iran relationship will reach all time high, it was assumed at that time.

Following the civil nuclear deal between India and America in 2008, the present Manmohan Singh government either terminated many agreements or put on the back-burner. Indian companies also steer clear of investing in Iran due to sanctions imposed on Iran. But after sanctioned were removed, Indian companies are investing there. India must take a balanced approach in making genial relationship with Saudi Arabia and UAE along with taking care of our old friend Iran and its resentment. Shia dominated Iran, is acquainted with the fact that India being a secular country respects every religion and sect. Discrimination and violence against Shia Muslims is not witnessed anywhere in India. Shia Muslims in India are respected on their merit and regardfulness. Iran is aware about the brutal treatment of shia Muslims in Pakistan. This might be the reason of Iran preferring India over Pakistan. Iran runs Iranian school in our capital city Delhi. Dignitaries and personalities of Iran, visiting India often visit Iranian school. Iranian school is being run for last 60 years in golf link, the most posh area of Lutyen’s Delhi. Iranian schools are run in only a few countries. If you have a look on the walls of these Iranian schools from inside, you will perceive the maxim that is written in Persian. In these schools, children of staffs of Iranian embassy, situated at Delhi can take admission. Almost 600 Iranian families dwell in Delhi. These include diplomats, non- diplomat’s families, traders and students. An Iranian cultural Centre is also situated in Delhi. It is clear that Iran has always given preference to India-Iran relationship. Why has Iran rerouted itself? Reason behind these negative developments must be ascertained and solution must be worked out taking this as a priority. (Writer is senior editor, columnist and Former MP)