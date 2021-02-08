Guwahati – Where angels fear to tread!

By: Rupak G Duarah

Home is a place, where the heart is. My home is in Guwahati and the heart is also there with my family. People say that Guwahati is the threshold of North-East.

But now-a-days, the lives of human beings living on this threshold are not safe. Many shocking or rocking incidents take place here regularly. The killer city bus, the killer highway, the killer manhole etc create panic and havoc almost everyday among the citizens. If you are fortunate enough to live a long life, then a speedy KTM or Pulsar a bike may sweep you away from the road.

A few years back, when our beloved Dr Bhupen Hazarika passed away, people gathered at Jalukbari for his funeral. On that very day, a popular singer of Assam was also present wearing a T-shirt which had a ‘Killer’ written on it. This t-shirt became the centerpiece of a huge controversy back then with media feeding on its TRP frenzy. However, I was of the opinion that to reflect the exact picture of Guwahati, the singer wore that t-shirt. That t-shirt gave the timely warning to the people that Guwahati is not as safe for all as we might think it to be. I am always extra careful while walking on the pavements of the city because I do want to be another martyr like Binoy Kumar Das, who died after falling into the manhole a few years back. Instead, I dream to be a popular and famous person, but unfortunately, I don’t have such talent. Sometimes, luck and liver betray us to achieve success. If you are unlucky, you will lose the chance to win and if your liver is weak, you will lose health gradually.

Having said this, now-a-days, people are habituated to junk food culture. They are too busy to cook food for themselves. So, they prefer to eat at roadside food stalls, but to digest such types of unhygienic fast food, we need powerful livers. Besides, the majority of youths have started chewing tobacco, gutkha or pan masala, drinking alcohol, smoking, etc. A great man had rightly said that “health is a temple, preach it.” What pains me most is to see the young people be careless about their health and easily be drawn towards bad habits. Health is the primary source of life and we must think about it before it’s too late. On the other hand, even after so many initiatives of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and campaigns like ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’, the garbage is still openly visible on almost every roadside. We call Guwahati to be a metro city, a cosmopolitan but it seems that its residents are still far from literate when it comes to civic sense. With the ever developing city, also comes its woes. One such thing that saddens me deeply is the Old Age Home. I was born and raised in a rural area and hence this word is not familiar with me. But in Guwahati we see a number of such homes coming up everywhere. Now if you ask me what are these homes? These are centres where you can drop off your old parents so that you can shrug off your responsibility to them.

As the days go by I see how development has eased our existence but at the same time toughened our lives. Many ask me to adjust with the modern way of life or else I may be laughed upon. And yes, it is necessary to adapt with the changing times for change is constant. But adapting or adjusting must not be done at the sacrifice of our moral values, culture, tradition and above all our responsibilities. Though life may not be perfect in Guwahati, still I choose to stay here happily with my family beside me. Hoping that someday times will change for good and my city will be smart in the actual sense of the term with even smarter citizens.