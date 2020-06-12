Have we evolved as we think?

By: Dr. Tanuj Nayar

Every living organism on this planet goes through cycle of life and death. End of a living being occurs either as a part of natural process or is induced by external forces. Most animals kill other animals for food or survival. That’s the law of nature. Few animals kill their own species. Deadliest among these kinds of animals is human being. Killing is the most primitive form of instincts which has continued to persist in human behaviour from the time we became bipeds from quadrupeds. Genocides have been documented from time of earliest civilizations; some time in the name of territorial expansion, sometimes in name of religious wars or in name of cultural superiority.

Last century has been the worst. War has taken the form of an industry. Since the beginning of 20th century there has been a perpetual war going on at some corner of the globe and we have created more & more efficient methods of exterminating our own species.

Few statistics from last century:

World war 1-(1914-1919): Approx. 37 million dead

Approx. 37 million dead World war 2-(1939-1945): Approx. 80 million (civilians 50-55 million & military 21-25 million) dead

Approx. 80 million (civilians 50-55 million & military 21-25 million) dead Hiroshima & Nagasaki Nuclear attack: 2.3 lakh dead

2.3 lakh dead Partition of India: 15 million displaced & 1-2 million dead

15 million displaced & 1-2 million dead Vietnam War: 2 million dead

Nuclear war heads, chemical warfare agents (serene/Vx gas) , biological warfare agents (anthrax), intercontinental ballistic missiles and the list of deadly war equipments just keeps going on & on to a point where we are thinking of satellite warfare ( using satellites to attack other countries) today. Advancement in scientific technology has proven to be a double edged sword. On one hand science has given us ability to treat deadly diseases better than before thus increasing the average life span of a given human being on earth but at the same time technological advancement has given wings to an arms race with each nation devoting their maximum resources to defence and security.

A country like India, independent for more than 70 years still doesn’t have health sector as a priority. Only approx. 0.1% of total yearly budget is spent on health related issues but defence sector gets a major chunk of government spending. Governments keep spending more and more on defence budget citing the imminent nuclear threat from neighbouring countries and the lords of war industry keep the hysteria of imminent war going to swell their pockets. World war 2 the deadliest of wars in 20th century was the result of twisted idea of racial supremacy (Aryan race Vs Jews) and feeling of German suppression following world war 1 along with greed of territorial expansion by powers like Japan and Italy. It saw the biggest attempt at exterminating a race (Jews) in concentration camps in Poland and Germany and towards its end saw the mass destruction of two Japanese cites by nuclear bombs. Since then the war machinery has just flourished with every new war whether in name of religion, race, control of oil industry etc.

So this brings me to a pertinent question: What are we passing on to our future generations? Are we justified to bring our children in a world which is on auto-destructive mode? A world where majority of our efforts and expenditure are on self destruction of our own race? We owe a safe and secure world to our children; a world free of disease, malnutrition and poverty. Not a world sitting on a pile of nuclear war heads and waiting to explode. At the end of the day we are just animals. Technologically advanced living entities but mere animals at our most basic level. The great Charles Darwin told that man is a social animal but I feel man has become a warring antisocial animal hell bent on destroying his own world and his own species. I think we have not evolved but we as human beings have just degraded intellectually and don’t even think twice before killing and abusing others like us. If this trend continues it’s not long before Homo sapiens become an endangered species on planet Earth and then our extinction will follow. (The writer is a Consultant Neurosurgeon at Excelcare hospital)