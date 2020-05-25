Health care for all

By: Kamal Baruah

Send a “Hi” to +41798931892 on WhatsApp, you can join Health Alert. Phones these days are flooded with information and guidance from WHO which launched a dedicated easy-to-use messaging service to fight coronavirus and obtain real time information of the people. India also launched the Arogya Setu App to connect essential health services with the people. Such is the platform in 21st century where we are scrolling the phone for live updates of Coronavirus. Throughout the course of contemporary period, we have witnessed Asian flu (1956- 68), AIDS (1981 to present day), Swine flu (2009-10), Ebola (2014- 16) and Zika virus (2015 – present day) that affected millions of people worldwide with casualties.

Disease outbreaks in time have ravaged humanity and Covid-19 is the biggest and scariest. There has been a wave of panic buying and overwhelming fear over lockdown. The electronic media fuelled further panic spread. It takes a microscopic pathogen to prove the world how futile its technological and military advancement is! Following end of World War II, WHO was formed in 1948 to provide relief for victims of war. The United Nations initiated worldwide health programs with UNICEF, WHO and UNRRA. At the historical 1978 Alma-Ata declaration, many countries and international organisations agreed upon a common definition on PHC (Pri mary Health Care). Besides highlighting the gross inequality in health among people, the UN stressed on physical, mental and social wellbeing to an acceptable level of health. The focus however was on the big three – HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Also global organisations were conducting research on specified diseases like Cancer. WHO’s publications for essential medicines helped countries to develop medicines. The child survival revolution by UNICEF helped reduce child mortality in the developing countries. DOTS for TB partnership were quite effective. Yet people from poor / developing countries are still deprived of basic healthcare. Following Alma-Ata declaration, socialist republic Cuba worked towards meeting the challenges of PHC most effectively and uniquely. Cuba has one of the highest doctor-to-patient ratio (8.2 in 1000) in the world. It has a history of sending medical teams to nations in crisis and Cuban doctors and nurses have arrived in Italy and other countries to help fight the battle against the spread of coronavirus. Cuba invested heavily in the biotech industry to develop medicine, vaccines and support for prevention since the country had faced several outbreaks of infectious diseases. While public healthcare of developed/developing countries interfere with private interest for profit-making, Cuba’s total healthcare was financed by public resources. It produced enviable results with the community-based polyclinic now transformed into multi-speciality clinical services. Despite India’s high economic growth, it spends just 1.2% of GDP on health which is one among the lowest in the world.

Our ‘Health for All’ remains a dream in terms of drugs, nurses, doctors, vaccines and X-ray equipment. Low level of public investment in PHC causes India’s poor health index. There is one doctor for 1,457 people, which is lower than the WHO norm of 1:1000. Compared to the World Bank data, India has 0.8 (1.5) doctors, 1.3 (3.4) nurses and midwives, 0.7 (2.7) hospital beds. We have just 7 in 1 lakh population for specialist surgical against Cuba’s 101. But Indian pharmaceuticals have been in the forefront of success grabbing 3rd position worldwide for production by volume (10%). India recently exported hydroxychloroquine to US and other developed countries after global shortage of drugs. Huge investment in the health sectors is the need of the hour for 1.3 billion people. Sadly, India cuts a sorry figure in terms health infrastructure, ICUs, ventilators and emergency services. Medical career is in high demand as healthcare market is driven by rising incomes, greater health awareness, lifestyle diseases and increasing access to insurance. Our scientists and researchers now take on the challenge to create the much needed vaccine even as US, China and other countries are engaged in their hectic research. The world had to wait 5 years for Ebola vaccine. It took billions of dollars of investment and long process of exploratory to clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and quality control to develop the vaccines. In India, the health for all mantra seems to have gone awry, as even after several decades. The ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other institutions have played pivotal role in doing researches on communicable diseases and developing preventive medicines, but somewhere the physical, mental and social health of the common masses have been overlooked.

The WHO recognises health as a human right. Thereby social and economic sector need to be actively involved with health sector. Rural India lacks clean water, sanitation, nutrition, immunisation and access to treatment and availability of essential medicines in the PHCs. With increasing adoption of universal health coverage, it was found that healthcare for all has been unrealistic and catered to selective healthcare. UNICEF adapted “GOBI-FFF” (an acronym for Growth monitoring, ORS, Breastfeeding, Immunisation, Family planning, Food supplements and Female education). Developing countries started initiating privatisation and liberalisation processes under the duress of World Bank and IMF. Over a period of time, PHC has seen the entry of private sector in the form of PPP – Private Public Partnerships. Although they’re largely unregulated and known to fleece patients, governments steadily promote private health care sectors as it has huge area of investment. Thus it all goes against the vision of the Alma-Ata Declaration. Whilst ‘Health for all by 2000’was not achieved, world health activists sat down at Savar, in Dhaka for evaluation. Stopping an outbreak is never an easy task for the economy-driven countries. Even developed countries like Italy, Spain and US suffered huge setback from coronavirus. The world must fight together for global healthcare. There are many countries offering universal health care systems. In these countries, employers/individuals share in the cost of healthcare through contributions and cost-share arrangements. However, the goal is to make healthcare as affordable and accessible as possible for the largest number of people. Is Universal healthcare a possibility for all Indian citizens?