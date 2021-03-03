Hearing care for all

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

As a baby goes through different developmental milestones his ability to communicate with his near and dear ones is entirely dependent on his good hearing. A baby first listens to his surrounding before he develops speech. Good hearing is the prerequisite for the proper speech development. Thus a baby born deaf or with hearing impairment fails to acquire the most necessary communicating skill causing a burden to his parents as well as to the society. Auditory deprivation, i.e. lack of auditory stimulus in the early developmental period causes degeneration in the central auditory pathways.

A person who suffers from a partial (unilateral or bilateral) reduction in hearing acuity is said to be suffering from Hearing Loss or Hearing Impairment. This may vary in severity from mild to profound. In its milder form, Hearing Impairment causes difficulty in communication and improper speech development. When it’s severe or profound and bilateral, it can lead to complete absence of speech development. As a result, there will be slow educational progress, cause difficulty in obtaining, performing and keeping a job, cause social problems, and lead to being stigmatized at all ages.

WHO estimates that around 63 million people in India are living with disabled hearing loss or significant auditory impairment. The term disabled hearing loss is different for children and adults. In children, a disabled hearing loss is the term given to those who’ve difficulty in hearing the normal conversational speech. Good hearing in children aids in the development of proper speech and learning. For adults, it applies to those who are able to hear only when being shouted at the ear levels or unable to hear at all.

Hearing loss is the most common sensory deficit today. World over, it’s the second most common cause of ‘Years lived with disability’ (YLD) after depression. Judging the significance of this menace the centre launched the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness (NPPCD) on a pilot project in August, 2006. Initially it included 25 districts of ten states including Assam. In 2008, the pilot phase has taken the shape of a fully fledged National programme spanning across the whole country. Now, it has given importance in upgrading the knowledge of the heath care workers about different ear problems so that they can identify the ‘at risk’ patients and aid in the referral to the designated hospitals for early treatment as well as for rehabilitation. Public health nurses, multipurpose workers, Anganwadi workers and supervisors, ASHAs, Primary school teachers constitute the grass root workers in a society who can be sensitised under NPPCD to gain the required results.

Now a day’s the district hospitals and the medical colleges are equipped with various sophisticated machines like OAE (Otoacoustic Emission), BERA (Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry), PTA (Pure Tone Audiometry) to identify any type and degree of hearing loss in a precise way, and to provide treatment and rehabilitation according to the protocols. The above machines can identify hearing loss from a newly born baby to an aged person.

50% of hearing loss in the population is preventable through proper ear care and education and timely intervention. 80% of the cases of hearing loss can be treated surgically, or rehabilitated with the use of hearing aids, speech and hearing therapy. Cochlear implant is a sophisticated device for those with severe to profound sensory-neural hearing loss where hearing aids provide a very little benefit. Here sound can directly stimulate the auditory nerve thus enabling them to hear. However, in the post implant period a good care from a speech therapist is mandatory.

Timely antenatal check up with screening, immunization of the children under national immunisation programme, avoiding the exposure to loud sound and ototoxic medications, wearing helmet and seat-belts while driving are some of the preventable measures. Not ignoring ear pain especially in children, not using any objects to clean the ear canal (because the wax being accumulated in the ear canal cleanses itself, and if impacted needs to be removed by an ENT specialist), not applying force like slap or punch over the ears, breast feeding holding the baby’s head up, prompt treatment of respiratory tract infection especially in children, all these measures can dramatically lessen the occurrence of the ear diseases leading to hearing loss.

This year in 2021, World Hearing Day (being celebrated on 3rd March every year) marks the world report on hearing, presenting a global call for action to address hearing loss and ear diseases across the life course. This year, the theme is, – “Hearing care for all! Screen, Rehabilitate, and Communicate.”

We all are optimistic that by the active participation of the health care workers and the public, the dream –‘Hearing care for all’ will be achieved soon and those with hearing loss can live a stigma free life.