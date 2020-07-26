HIGHWAY MEMORIES

When the embankments breach, there is no stopping the raging rivers from wreaking unprecedented havoc in the villages of Assam

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

A few feet away, the river was a raging torrent of murky water under the bridge, carrying on its surface uprooted trees, shrubs, polythene bags, and drifted logs. The embankment running by the side of river joined the highway almost perpendicularly. Bijoy was sitting on a bamboo bench, under a makeshift shelter of tarpaulin sheet. It was a sluggish afternoon. Jitu had come a few minutes before. He had conveyed the message that a terrible accident had occurred about an hour ago. There was a head on collision of two minibuses on the highway. The exact casualty wasn’t known till then. The smashed and upturned vehicles blocked the entire highway, disrupting traffic on both sides. Perhaps it would take another two hours to bring the situation under control. Bijoy looked at the heaps of different vegetables lying before him. Today he would’ve to return home bare hand, with his unsold vegetables hung by his bicycle.

The afternoon was breezeless. Bijoy dozed a number of times, wistfully hoping that a sleek car would stop before him, and he would happily hand over his vegetables through the window. Towards evening, he heard the sound of an old scooter engine. A scooter reached near him. A salt and pepper bearded face winked at him, which he hated the most. The man, Bhaben, parked his scooter by the side of the road. He looked at the heaps of vegetables, then the highway in both directions. He walked up to Bijoy, sat down on the bench beside him, shoulder to shoulder. Bhaben pulled out a cigarette from his breast pocket, lit it within his cupped hands, inhaled a puff deeply with closed eyes, and arrogantly blasted a mouthful of smoke at the sky. Bijoy could smell mobil, sweat and smoke.

“Hmm, so another day of wastage!” As expected, the derision came like a sharp arrow.

“It’s none of your business,” Bijoy blurted out.

“But to sit the whole day only to sell a handful of vegetables is wastage,” the logic was unyielding. Bhaben chuckled himself. Bijoy felt a scratch of irritation.

“I’m content.”

“How much do you earn?” Bhaben offered him the cigarette. Bijoy reflexively took it, placed it between his lips. When Bhaben was with him, he could hardly escape a friendly brawl. Besides the road before them lay desolated in an eerie stillness!

“It’s not your problem. With this income I can manage my family well; I can provide education to my son.” Bijoy proudly declared. “But why do you waste so much money on gambling and drinking?”

“It’s not your business,” Bhaben said annoyingly, shrugging off his shoulder.

“But you should take care of your health,” intentionally Bijoy grasped Bhaben’s left arm, and felt the bone lying under cover of a thin layer of flesh. Bhaben flinched away. For some time, Bhaben stared vacantly at the sky.

Now Bijoy told him seriously with a friendly back slap, “Quit it, it’s not good.”

“Ah you’ve become an irritant!” Bhaben stood up. He threw the cigarette butt onto the street. Before leaving, Bhaben suggested, “You can earn much more if you take my advice, join me,” and before Bijoy could answer, Bhaben kicked the scooter and headed home along the bumpy embankment.

Dusk fell. The road was still empty. Bijoy wrapped up his vegetables in two sacks and returned home along the embankment that Bhaben had gone a few minutes earlier.

Bhaben and Bijoy were the inhabitants of the same village. Bhaben worked at a garage in the town. Bhaben frequently persuaded him to join at the garage.

When Bijoy was pulling his bicycle along the embankment, his heart trembled at the sight of the swollen river. It had gathered much water by that time. The huge mass of grayish water looked like a demon. Since his childhood, Bijoy hadn’t encountered any devastating flood in his village. The sturdy embankment had stood like a saviour since long. The villagers bragged about its strength. But this evening, Bijoy intuitively felt a bad omen. The wind gained speed. Dark clouds hovered over the sky.

And as Bijoy had anticipated, the most unexpected incident happened that night. The embankment gave way to the massive volume of water. In the middle of the night, it breached with a bang. The villagers were taken unawares and could hardly find any time to save their belongings. Within minutes, waters rushed into the village, and swept away everything on its path. The elderly, cattle, poultry were washed away. On hearing the strange sound, Bijoy had leapt off his bed, shouted at his wife and son, and before he could understand what had happened, water had reached knee high. They propped up a bamboo ladder by the side of the house, and the three clambered up to the roof, one by one. The rising of the water level ultimately stopped just a few inches below the roof, and after a few hours, the water appeared calm, as if nothing had happened at all.

They were rescued by the disaster management team the next morning. The villagers assembled on a safe part of the embankment, towards the highway. In the evening, when the rescue was over, a local boy read out the names of the villagers, one by one, so as to identify any missing person. Old Bahadur, Narayan, Hemada, Punyalata were identified to be missing. Next the boy read out the name of Bhaben. No reply came from the gathering.

“Bhaben Phukan!” the boy shouted at the top of his voice. Instead of a reply, a sobbing came wafted. A broken female voice announced, “We couldn’t arouse him from his sleep. We tried several times, but failed.”

A hush fell over the crowd. Bhaben became the only young man to have lost his life.

It took ten days for the water level to recede, and almost a month to reach the days of near normalcy. Bhaben’s name was encrypted in the history of the tragic flood incident.

Bijoy resumed his business one day. Winter came.

One day, Bijoy was sitting on his bench, under his makeshift stall. The river, a few feet away from him, was flowing calmly. It was clear. The highway before him was empty. Sometimes winter roads look lonely for no apparent reason. He had collected a good sum of money by selling his vegetables that day. He decided to wind up for the day. Suddenly a bicycle rider stopped before him. A boy asked him politely, “Uncle, how is your business?”

“Fine, but where are you coming from?”

“From the garage. I joined the garage today.”

“But what about your study?”

The boy sighed, and replied, “I’ve dropped this year, hope to rejoin my college next year.”

The boy purchased a few vegetables. Bijoy offered him at the lowest possible price. It was Siddarth, Bhaben’s son.

After Siddarth had left, the face of Bhaben flashed into his mind. Bijoy remembered the last day with him, as well as the earlier days that he had spent with him. He looked around, felt as if Bhaben would come and stand before him, and smoke a cigarette, and the smell of Mobil, sweat and smoke would disperse in the air!